40 killed in Israeli strikes on residential buildings as Gaza death toll nears 20,000

December 19, 2023

At least 40 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip in fresh Israeli air raids on residential buildings across the besieged territory.

According to reports on Tuesday, December 19, at least 29 people lost their lives in the Israeli aerial assaults that targeted three houses in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. Many more are also feared trapped under the rubble.

Palestinian journalist Adel Zourob was among the victims of the deadly attack.

Another Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured many others at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry said.

More fatalities were also reported from Israeli attacks in the city of Deir el-Balah, as well as Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza.

UN slams Israel's impunity, calls for ‘special tribunal’

In an interview with The Financial Times on Monday, Martin Griffiths, head of UN humanitarian operations, said that a “special tribunal” for the Gaza war may be necessary as the Israeli genocide continues with complete impunity and no accountability.

“The impunity that goes along with the choosing of war as your first option has never been greater. And the impunity for killing humanitarian aid workers has never been greater... Impunity we have seen rampant in this war... Maybe there is a need for a special tribunal [for Gaza],” he said.

Gaza most dangerous place for children: UNICEF

The UN’s children’s agency, UNICEF, said entire neighborhoods in Gaza, where children used to play and go to school, have been turned into stacks of rubble.

“The Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child,” UNICEF Middle East and North Africa said in an X post on Monday. “Children need an immediate, long-lasting humanitarian ceasefire.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,286 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

December 14,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 14: A youth was brutally stabbed to death at Saraswati colony in the limits of Someshwar town municipal council in Dakshina Kannada last night.

The victim has been identified as Varun Gatty (28), a resident of Saraswati colony. The accused in the crime is believed to be a man named Sooraj, according to police sources.

The tragic event transpired when Varun confronted Sooraj, Raviraj and another, who were reportedly consuming alcohol near a private school late last night. 

It is learnt that, a heated argument escalated between two groups when Varun and his friend Akshay questioned the trio for throwing liquor bottles near the school. 

During the altercation, Sooraj allegedly stabbed Varun in the chest. Even though Varan was rushed to a private hospital by his brother Sharan and others, the doctors pronounced him brought dead. 

Initial investigation suggest that longstanding enmity might have fuelled the fatal confrontation. With municipal council elections scheduled for December 27, suspicions arise among locals that political tensions could be a contributing factor to the altercation, given the limited time left for nominations. 

Police have arrested Suraj and Raviraj in connection with the incident. 

December 11,2023

New Delhi, Dec 11: Mohan Yadav has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, more than two weeks after the ruling BJP routed rivals Congress to retain control of the heartland state. Mr Yadav, the Higher Education Minister in the outgoing government, was elected from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

"I am a small party worker... I thank the party for this opportunity," Mr Yadav said.

The BJP, in a bid to contain ambitions and soothe ruffled feathers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, also named two deputy chief ministers - Jagdish Deora and Rajesh Shukla. Mr Deora was elected from Malhagarh by nearly 60,000 votes and Mr Shukla from Rewa by around 21,000 votes.

The appointments end suspense over the identity of two of three chief ministers for the states the BJP won on December 3. Vishnu Deo Sai was named Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Sunday.

Now, of the five states that voted in November, only Rajasthan is without a Chief Minister; the Congress, which won Telangana, has installed Revanth Reddy in the top post and, in Mizoram, the fledgling Zoram People's Movement claimed an impressive win and Lalduhoma is Chief Minister.

A three-time MLA from the Ujjain district, the appointment of Mohan Yadav, 58, has been widely seen as the end of the political road (at least in the state) for his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mr Chouhan is a four-time Chief Minister and arguably the BJP's tallest leader in the state, but seemed to side-lined by his party in the run-up to the November 17 election. The party opted for a campaign based on "collective leadership" built around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

The strategy reaped dividends; the BJP won 163 of 230 seats and the Congress, which actually won the 2018 election but saw its government fall two years later, was left with just 66, down from 114.

The BJP's win defied several exit polls' predictions of a tight race with the Congress.

Ex-Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, one of three former cabinet members to contest last month's election, has been made Assembly Speaker. There was speculation Mr Tomar, who led the ministry during protests against farm laws, could succeed Mr Chouhan to the top post.

