42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Killed in Bus–Tanker Collision on Makkah–Madinah Highway

At least 45 people are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker on the Makkah–Madinah highway near Mufrihat early Tuesday. According to local Saudi media, around 42 of the victims were Indian nationals.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Makkah to Madinah when the accident occurred around 1.30 am IST. Most of the passengers were from Hyderabad, Telangana, the Khaleej Times reported. The group was returning from Makkah after completing Umrah rituals.

A Gulf News report stated that many passengers were asleep when the collision occurred, leaving them little chance to escape after the bus burst into flames. The report also said that at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims, though authorities are still verifying the numbers.

Rescue teams said the bus was completely charred, making the identification of victims extremely difficult. Reports said one person, Mohd Abdul Shoiab, survived and is currently in hospital, though his condition remains unclear.

Government Issues Helplines

The Telangana government said it is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked officials in New Delhi to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with collecting details of victims from Telangana, and a control room has been set up in the state secretariat.

Helpline numbers issued for families of victims:

+91 79979 59754

+91 99129 19545

The Indian Embassy in Jeddah has also set up a 24×7 control room and released a toll-free helpline number:

8002440003

PM Modi Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the Saudi accident.

“Deeply saddened by the accident in Madinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” he said in a post on X.

Owaisi Reacts

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that 42 Umrah pilgrims were on the bus when it caught fire. He said he is in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who informed him that authorities are gathering more details.

Reports also said that around 16 pilgrims who had travelled through two Hyderabad-based agencies — Al-Meena Hajj and Umrah Travels — were among the deceased.

Owaisi urged the central government to bring the bodies back to India and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Foreign Minister Reacts

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident involving Indian nationals in Madinah.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said on X.