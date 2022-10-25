  1. Home
5 Palestinians killed, over 20 injured in Israeli force's night-time raids

October 25, 2022

Israeli forces have carried out a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, killing at least five Palestinians and injuring over 20 others.

The new fatalities took place early Tuesday when Israeli forces attacked several neighborhoods in the Old City of Nablus as well as a town north of Ramallah, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The raid on Nablus led to four fatalities among Palestinians while a fifth one was killed during an attack by Israeli forces on Nabi Saleh town north of Ramallah. The Palestinian killed in Nabi Saleh was a teenager shot in the chest by Israeli forces' live fire, Wafa reported.

According to Palestinian Shehab news agency, the fourth Palestinian killed during the Nablus raid was one of the leaders of the Lions' Den resistance group, identified as Wadih al-Houh, who succumbed to his wounds sustained during the attack by the occupation forces on the Old City of Nablus.

Zaher Jabareen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement issued a statement, lamenting the death of Palestinians in the Israeli forces’ raid on Nablus.

Hamas praised “the heroic resistance fighters" of the Lions' Den group “who bravely stand up against the attacks of the occupation forces,” adding, “We call on our people and our resistance fighters to stand up to the occupation and fight it."

Nabil Abu Rudeinah, the spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, also said in a statement that Abbas was establishing "urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people" in Nablus.

According to Wafa news agency, "sounds of shooting and explosions were heard and columns of smoke and flames were seen emanating from several neighborhoods" after Israeli forces stormed the Old City of Nablus during early hours of Tuesday, searching for members of the Lions' Den resistance group.

Wafa also quoted local sources as saying that Israeli forces posted snipers on the roofs of houses and buildings overlooking the city center and the neighborhoods of the Old City, where they deliberately opened fire at members of the Palestinian security forces, wounding 4 of them.

The Israeli forces even prevented ambulances from reaching the Old City to transport the wounded to hospital.

The new round of aggression came following confrontations between the regime's forces and Palestinians, who were protesting earlier killing of a senior member of the Lions' Den.

Tamer Kilani was murdered on Sunday in a bomb attack in Nablus, the group has announced.

He lost his life after an explosive device that had been attached to a motorcycle was detonated as Kilani was passing by in Nablus' Old City, which is located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of the occupied city of al-Quds.

The resistance group has threatened a “painful response.”

Video footage has, meanwhile, been shared across social media of the blast and an apparent "Israeli collaborator" planting the bomb on the motorbike.

The Israeli regime has subjected the entire Nablus to a siege since reported killing of an Israeli trooper.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

October 20,2022

The rupee hit a new record low of 83.08 against a resurgent dollar early on Thursday, October 20, after breaching the 83-mark for the first time ever in the previous session as investor concerns about an impending recession reduced risk appetite.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 83.0925 per dollar after opening at 82.9825 and hitting a new record low of 83.1212.

PTI reported that the rupee fell 6 paise to a new all-time low of 83.06 against the US dollar in early trade.

In the previous see-saw session, the domestic currency had reversed sharp gains from earlier on Wednesday to close at its weakest level of 83.02 per dollar, driven by the Reserve Bank of India likely buying dollars at about 82 in currency futures to buffer up its capacity to intervene. 

"After consolidating in the range of 82 to 82.70 for 8 trading sessions, the rupee all of sudden jumped to 83 levels, making the uneventful day an eventful one. The show began in the last one and a half hours when it depreciated by 60 paise from 82.43 to 83.03," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director of CR Forex Advisors.

The rupee's slide was amplified by broad dollar strength and stop losses at 72.40, a level the RBI probably wanted to protect.

"Yesterday, the rupee's weakness was caused by probable dollar buying at 82.02 by the RBI in currency futures and outflows of large size of about $500 million from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"The RBI did not protect 82.40, and short covering of the pair took it to 83.00, with stop losses triggered between 82.40 to 83.50," he added.

Reuters quoting traders reported that a sell-off in the currency had occurred in the last 1.5 hours of trading on Wednesday due to significant corporate dollar and custodian outflows.

The domestic currency's "saving grace" following "yesterday's disaster" is that it stayed largely unchanged at about the 83 levels after regular trading hours, a Currency Dealer at a Mumbai-based bank told Reuters.

"In initial trades, traders will be looking to assess how sticky this new big figure proves," added the trader.

Separately, more indications that elevated inflation will keep major central banks in rate-hike mode after British inflation rose to 40-year highs boosted the dollar's appeal.

A rise in US Treasury yields on predictions that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates aggressively hurt global risk assets' recent rebound rally.

The scorching inflation data released this week by Canada, Britain, and New Zealand also showed that central banks throughout the world are still struggling to rein in decades-high inflation, even at the cost of stunting economic growth, fanned recession worries, and rising demand for safe-haven assets.

The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday and the yen fell to a new 32-year low on Thursday, keeping markets on high alert for any indications of an intervention.

"You still can't write off the US dollar, I'm still not convinced that we've necessarily seen the highs for this cycle," Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB), told Reuters.

The Japanese yen hit a fresh trough of 149.96 per dollar, with the brittle Japanese currency losing ground for 11 successive sessions, including 32-year lows six times.

"Looks like it's the rabbit caught in the headlights at the moment," said NAB's Mr Attrill.

"Given that Treasury yields have moved decisively above 4 per cent, were it not for the threat of intervention, then I think dollar/yen would already be trading north of 150."

October 11,2022

Israeli forces have trapped more than 100,000 Palestinians in the Shufat refugee camp and the nearby Anata town amid an ongoing search for the shooter that killed an Israeli soldier.

According to Palestinian news outlets, the Shufat refugee camp and the town of Anata, northeast of al-Quds, have been besieged by Israeli forces since Saturday night, after an Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured in a shooting attack at the checkpoint leading to the camp.

Entrances and exits to the camp and town have been closed as Israeli forces began search and arrest raids in the area as part of a large-scale campaign to find the suspect.

Reports from the refugee camp said at least 20 people were arrested since the attack, including, according to what Israeli military claims, members of the family of the alleged attacker.

Anata mayor Taha Rifai told the Palestinian WAFA news agency that Israeli forces continued on Monday to break into homes, terrorize families, stop people in the streets and check their papers while forcing shops to shut down.

Since the beginning of the Israeli blockade, Palestinians have been unable to leave to receive necessary health treatments, and many basic supplies like flour are running low. Education within the camp has been suspended as well.

Thaer al-Fasfos, an activist and member of the camp’s popular committee, told Middle East Eye that the situation within Shuafat is “tragic” and that many patients need to go to hospitals in al-Quds to receive dialysis or chemotherapy, but have been unable to do so.

Shawan Jabarin, chair of Alhaq, a Palestinian human rights group, described the siege as a “collective punishment” in which Israeli authorities “feel they are immune from accountability.”

“The life of a Palestinian has no sanctity to them, as well as their livelihoods and dignity. This is embedded in the [Israeli] occupation’s mindset,” he said, adding that “from a legal point of view, this collective punishment amounts to a war crime and violates the Geneva Convention.”

‘Resistance operation will spread’

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, described the recent shooting operations in the West bank as a case of “resistance” that is “not spontaneous.”

This is a case of “resistance, an armed uprising, and a true and serious revolution against the occupation. We are doing all that we can in order to escalate this intifada,” al-Nakhalah said in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Monday.

He also said there are efforts to “develop the capabilities of the resistance in the West Bank and spread this into [19]48-occupied territories.”

October 15,2022

Lagging behind most south Asian countries, India has ranked 107th on Global Hunger Index 2022 out of 121 countries ranked. With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been rated as ‘serious’ by European NGOs, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the publishers of the Global Hunger Index.

India slipped six places from its 2021 ranking of 101 among 116 countries. Last year, the country’s score was 28.2.

The Global Hunger Index scores are determined based on the values of four component indicators – child mortality, child stunting, child wasting and undernourishment. The Index, published annually, tracks hunger globally as well as by region and country. The publishers sourced the data for the indicators from various multilateral agencies, including the UN, UNICEF, World Bank, and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Almost all of India’s neighbours fared well with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar ranking 99, 64, 84, 81, and 71, respectively. With a score of less than five, China has topped the chart with 16 other countries.

Those who ranked below India are Afghanistan, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Niger, Haiti, Central African Republic, Yemen, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

The Global Hunger Index 2022 could not determine the ranks of 15 countries, including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Guinea, Burundi, and Mozambique, due to the lack of data, the report said.

Following the report, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led Central government, saying that the country’s score has worsened since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that 22.4 crore people in India were undernourished.

“When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children?” he wrote on Twitter.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP aims to create a five trillion economy but ranks 107 on the hunger index.

“Even 106 countries, up to Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, are better than us in providing bread for two times,” he tweeted in Hindi.

