  2. Up to 5.3 million in Syria may be homeless after quake devastation: UN

February 11, 2023

United Nations, Feb 11: Up to 5.3 million people in Syria may have been made homeless by the devastating earthquake which rocked the region this week, a United Nations official said on Friday.

"As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquake," the Syria representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Sivanka Dhanapala, told a press briefing.

He said the UN estimated that 5.37 million people affected by the quake will need shelter assistance across the country.

"That is a huge number and comes to a population already suffering mass displacement," he said.

"For Syria, this is a crisis within a crisis. We've had economic shocks, Covid and are now in the depths of winter."

Quake survivors have flocked to camps set up for people displaced by nearly 12 years of war from other parts of Syria.

Many lost their homes or are too scared to return to damaged buildings.

Nearly 23,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria because of the quake, one of the worst disasters to hit the region in around a century.

The quake killed more than 3,300 in Syria, according to health ministry figures and a rescue group.

The conflict in Syria started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists.

Nearly half a million people have been killed, and the conflict has forced around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes, with many seeking refuge in Turkey.

January 27,2023

As the Adani Group is on the defence after the Hindenburg research accused the business entity of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”, the Congress on Friday issued a statement seeking "serious investigation" by the SEBI into the matter.

"The allegations require serious investigation by those who are responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, viz. the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also questioned the Modi government for turning a blind eye to their "favourite business group".

"For all its posturing about black money, has the Modi government chosen to turn a blind eye towards illicit activities by its favourite business group? Is there a quid pro quo? Will SEBI investigate these allegations to the fullest and not just in name?"

Hinting at the "close relationship" that Adani Group and Modi government share, Ramesh said that as a "responsible" Opposition, Congress urges SEBI and RBI "to play their roles as stewards of the financial system and to investigate these allegations in the wider public interest."

Jairam Ramesh said that though it is not for them to react on research report on an individual company, Adani Group is "no ordinary conglomerate," since it has been a close ally of the PM Modi since the time he was the CM of Gujarat.  

"The Modi Sarkar can try and impose censorship. But in an era of globalisation of Indian businesses and financial markets can Hindenburg-type reports that focus on corporate misgovernance be simply brushed aside and dismissed as being 'malicious'?" the statement said.

February 4,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Four Indian expatriate workers including three from coastal Karnataka’s Mangaluru region were killed in a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night.

The deceased have been identified as Akil, Nasir, Rizwan and Shihab. Among them Rizwan, hailed from Haleyangady while Akhil was from Bolar in Mganluru. The details of two others were not immediately available.

According to unconfirmed reports, the mishap occurred in Khurais area of Riyadh province when their car rammed into a camel. 

More details are awaited. 

January 27,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared to have lost his cool as he snatched a microphone from the hands of a seer seated beside him during a public event on Thursday in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura to respond to criticism.

During the event, seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami raised the issue of flooding and poor infrastructure in the constituency and blamed politicians for the trouble.

Bommai responded saying that he is not someone who only gives assurances but someone gets work done. He added that he has released funds to find a solution to these problems.

A few months back, the residents of Mahadevapura were ravaged by floods following heavy rainfall affecting normal life. 

