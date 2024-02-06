  1. Home
8.72 million expats among over 11 million private sector employees in Saudi Arabia

February 6, 2024

saudi.jpg

Riyadh, Feb 6: The total number of workers in the private sector recorded a historic figure, reaching around 11.054 million during the month of January, according to the latest report of the National Labor Observatory (NLO).

The report showed that the total number of Saudi citizens working in the private sector during the month of January reached 2.327 million, of whom the number of male citizens reached about 1.375 million while the number of female citizens stood at 952400.

In contrast, the total number of expatriates working in the private sector reached 8.72 million, and these include 8.386 million men and only 33979 women. The report reviewed the net growth in citizens’ jobs for the month of January, as 32,447 citizens joined the private sector for the first time.

This is due to many growth factors that contributed to achieving this record, most notably the initiatives of the human resources and social development system, increased job creation and private sector prosperity, in addition to economic reforms and government support.

It is noteworthy that the National Labor Observatory works to issue reports and publications, which review periodic analysis of indicators and statistics, including the “Overview of the Saudi labor market in the private sector” publication, which is published on a monthly basis to review the most prominent statistics and figures of the past month. The NLO is a national observatory established by a royal decree in the year 2010 to be the main and reliable source of labor market data.

January 25,2024

ICJ.jpg

South Africa expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule this Friday on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the Israeli genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip, a report says.

News website News24, citing two sources close to the matter, reported on Wednesday that a South African government delegation had touched down in The Hague in anticipation of the judgment.

South Africa's justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, however, in a social media post on X said: "We do not have an official communication from the court as to when the judgment will be delivered."

South Africa filed the lawsuit against Israel at the end of December, after nearly three months of Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

The lawsuit said Israel’s actions are “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The application also said Israeli attacks breach the UN’s Genocide Convention, and urged the court to “order Israel to cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm to Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa has been one of the outspoken critics of Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinians and has led some initiatives to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

In November, the country referred Israel to the International Criminal Court, which is already investigating the occupied Palestinian territories.

In the same month, the country’s lawmakers voted in favor of closing down the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic relations until the onslaught stops.

More countries have joined South Africa in a case filed against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the regime’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

A Belgian minister recently pledged her country’s backing for the case filed by South Africa with the ICJ seeking to halt Israel’s genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip. Caroline Gennez, Belgium’s minister of development cooperation, made the call in a series of social media posts over the weekend.

One hundred and ten days into the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the regime continues with its deadly carpet-bombing campaign across the besieged Palestinian territory.

Khan Younis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, has become a flashpoint for Israel’s ongoing genocidal war where dozens of lives have been lost.

The regime bombings have also targeted the vicinity of several hospitals in Khan Yunis. The Israeli military has issued an order for over 500,000 Gazans to evacuate the area.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in a matter of 24 hours alone.

The total death toll from more than three months of Israeli onslaught is at around 25,700.

January 28,2024

USUK_0.jpg

United States and British forces have conducted new joint airstrikes on targets in Yemen, hours after the United States military said it had destroyed an anti-ship missile in the country following a missile attack on a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday that two airstrikes targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen's main oil export terminal, in the strategic western province of Hudaydah.

No further details were immediately available.

Earlier in the day, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement published on social media platform X that it had carried out a strike on a Yemeni “anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch.”

On Friday evening, an oil tanker operated on behalf of the commodities group Trafigura was struck by a missile after transiting the Red Sea, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The Marlin Luanda, a petroleum products tanker vessel, was struck by the missile in the Gulf of Aden. Firefighting equipment on board is being used to suppress a fire in one of the cargo tanks, the spokesman said.

“We are pleased to confirm that all crew on board the Marlin Luanda are safe and the fire in the cargo tank has been fully extinguished. The vessel is now sailing towards a safe harbor,” Trafigura, which has offices in Britain, said in an update.

The Singapore-based trading firm also said the vessel is flagged under the Marshall Islands.

Yemeni Armed Forces later claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the vessel as a “British oil ship.”

Yemeni forces used a “number of appropriate naval missiles. The strike was direct and resulted in the burning of the vessel,” the Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain have been carrying out strikes on Yemen after Washington and its allies offered the Tel Aviv regime unqualified support and said Yemeni forces bear the consequences of attacks against Israeli-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said they won’t stop their attacks until ground and aerial offensives by Israel in Gaza end. The regime has killed over 26,000 people in Gaza since October 7. 

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

January 23,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 23: A businessman left poorer by Rs 10.32 lakh after he fell prey to the false promise of receiving expert advice on share market investments.

According to the victim, who has now approached police, he first came across an advertisement from ‘992 Stock Frontline Group’ on Facebook, enticing interested individuals to join their WhatsApp group. He joined the group, where messages related to stock investments were being shared.

Following the group admin's guidance, he registered on the online app ‘CHC & SES App’. Additionally. The admin instructed him to invest money through the app, leading to the transfer of Rs 10.32 lakh in various phases to multiple bank accounts provided by the admin.

However, he neither received the promised returns nor recovered the invested amount. Based on his complaint the CEN police has registered a case. 

