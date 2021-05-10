  1. Home
  9 children among 20 killed, 65 wounded as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

May 11, 2021

Tel Aviv, May 11: Israel launched deadly airstrikes on Gaza Monday in response to a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

At least 20 people were killed, including nine children and a senior Hamas commander, and 65 others wounded, Gaza authorities said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hamas had crossed a "red line" by directing missiles towards Jerusalem and that the Jewish state would "respond with force".

"We will not tolerate attacks on our territory, our capital, our citizens and our soldiers. Those who attack us will pay a heavy price," said Netanyahu, who held meetings with the heads of the army and the Shin Bet security agency.

Israel's army said 150 rockets had been launched from Gaza, dozens of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, with no casualties reported.

The military said it had targeted "two rocket launchers, two military posts", a tunnel and eight Hamas operatives in Gaza.

Hamas sources confirmed to AFP that one of their commanders, Mohammed Fayyad, had been killed.

Tensions in Jerusalem have flared since Israeli riot police clashed with Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the city's worst disturbances since 2017.

Nightly unrest since then at the Al-Aqsa compound in annexed east Jerusalem has left hundreds of Palestinians wounded, drawing international calls for de-escalation and sharp rebukes from across the Muslim world.

Israel seized east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Diplomatic sources told AFP that Egypt and Qatar, who have mediated past Israeli-Hamas conflicts, were attempting to calm tensions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken strongly condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas, saying they "need to stop immediately".

"All sides need to de-escalate, reduce tensions, take practical steps to calm things down," he said.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, earlier Monday warned Israel to withdraw all its forces from the mosque compound and the East Jerusalem district of Sheikh Jarrah, where looming evictions of Palestinian families have fuelled angry protests.

Sirens wailed across Jerusalem just after the 1500 GMT deadline set by Hamas as people in Jerusalem, including lawmakers in the Knesset legislature, fled to bunkers for the first time since a 2014 Gaza conflict.

A spokesman for Hamas' armed wing the Qassam Brigades said the rocket attacks were in response to Israeli actions in Sheikh Jarrah and around the Al-Aqsa mosque.

"This is a message that the enemy must understand well: if you respond we will respond, and if you escalate we will escalate."

A house in Beit Nekofa, about 10 kilometres (six miles) west of central Jerusalem, was also damaged by rocket fire, AFP TV reported.

An Israeli Arab died from gunshot wounds in clashes with Israeli Jews in the central city of Lod, police said Monday, without providing details.

Fears of further chaos in the Old City had temporarily eased when Israeli organisers of a march to celebrate the Jewish state's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem cancelled the event.

But then came the Hamas warning, followed by the rockets, which also forced the evacuation of the Western Wall and other sites.

On Monday evening, as during the previous nights since Friday, Palestinians hurled rocks at Israeli officers in riot gear who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

That came after morning clashes which left the ground littered with rocks, stun grenade fragments and other debris as loud booms and angry screams echoed from the ancient stone walls.

There were dozens of newly wounded demonstrators. The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 395 Palestinians were wounded, including more than 200 who were hospitalised, five of them in critical condition.

Siraj, 24, was wheeled into surgery at the large Makassed Hospital after suffering a spleen injury from being hit by a rubber bullet.

"They shot everyone, young and old people," he said.

Makassed director-general Adnan Farhoud said most of Monday's injuries were to the head, chest, and upper and lower limbs.

When "you mean to harm someone you shoot to the head", he told AFP.

The Israeli police reported 32 injuries in their ranks.

The violence since Friday has been fuelled by a long-running bid by Jewish settlers to evict several Palestinian families from their nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in annexed east Jerusalem.

A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal in the case originally set for Monday was pushed back by the justice ministry due to the tensions. 

May 4,2021
May 4,2021

Ayodhya, May 4: The BJP has won just eight out of the 40 zila panchayat seats in Ayodhya, a disappointment for the ruling party in the district on which the Centre and the state government have lavished much attention.

The opposition Samajwadi Party claimed to have made major gains in the panchayat elections held last month, saying candidates it backed won 22 district level seats here.

The Bahujan Samaj Party claimed its candidates won four zila panchayat seats in Ayodhya.

Lakhs of candidates contested the panchayat elections across Uttar Pradesh -- for seats at four levels including the village and the district -- on free symbols allotted by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The parties had, however, extended support to those in the fray and are now claiming that the results have gone in their favour. Counting of the ballot papers began Sunday at over 800 centres across the state.

Contrary to the BJP's claim of overall success in the state, its Ayodhya unit has conceded that it did not do as well as expected.

“The results are disappointing. Despite having sitting BJP MLAs in all constituencies in Ayodhya district, we won only eight out of 40 zila panchayat seats,”  BJP's district spokesperson Diwakar Singh told PTI.

The result has been particularly bad for the BJP in the Sohawal sub-district, where the administration handed over five acres for the construction of a mosque, as mandated by the Supreme Court in its 2019 verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

The Samajwadi Party claimed to have won three of the four zila panchayat seats there, leaving one for an independent candidate.

Commenting on the result, SP leader Awadhesh Prasad said people in rural areas are facing a lot of problems under the BJP government.

Among them is the issue of stray cattle destroying crops, which he claimed has driven some farmers to suicide.

The Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government had announced several development projects for Ayodhya since the Supreme Court verdict, which has paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple on the once-disputed site.

May 1,2021

New Delhi, May 1: The unrelenting second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is becoming worse by the day with India reporting more and more deaths and cases.

As of Friday, India is reporting over two deaths and close to 270 fresh cases per minute on an average, data from the union ministry of health suggests. Further, over four cases are reported each second, the data says.

On Friday, India reported 3,86,452 new Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day rise so far. The fresh cases have pushed the country’s total tally of cases to 1.87 crore.

India also reported a record number of deaths in a day. With 3,498 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the country’s death toll due to the pandemic increased to 2.08 lakh, the ministry says.

As of today, India’s active caseload stands at 31.70 lakh.

Since April 1, India has reported 45,403 deaths. Of these, 27,800 deaths – or more than half – have been reported since April 21, the government data says.

Since April 21, India has been reporting close to two deaths per minute on an average.

Of the 3,498 new fatalities reported on Friday, 77.44 per cent was from 10 states.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties, with 771. Delhi followed with 395 daily deaths.

Maharashtra, the worst-impacted state, is reporting 32 deaths per hour, while the national capital is reporting over 16 deaths per hour.

Further, since April 1, India has reported 65.41 lakh cases. Of these, 31.46 lakh cases have been reported in the last 10 days.

Of the cases reported on Friday, 10 states account for a 73.05 per cent load – Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,159. It is followed by Kerala with 38,607 while Uttar Pradesh reported 35,104 new cases.

May 6,2021

Bengaluru, May 6: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje have favoured a lockdown in Karnataka, where covid-19 cases touched the 50,000-mark in the highest single-day tally yesterday.

“Given the situation today, there’s a need to think about it seriously,” Gowda said, on the imposition of a full lockdown.

“In Maharashtra, because of a full lockdown, cases in Mumbai fell from 10,000 to 2,000. The Supreme Court has also observed that Mumbai-type lockdowns should be done in different parts of the country where cases are more,” Gowda pointed out. “In my opinion, we need to save lives before livelihoods. So, we need to do whatever it takes to save lives on priority.”

Gowda also said that Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the districts after strict lockdown-like measures were enforced in Bengaluru. “Cases are spreading in rural areas,” he said. “We need the same seriousness in the districts as we did in Bengaluru,” he said, lauding Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for giving district ministers full authority to take measures.

The clamour for a lockdown is growing in Karnataka. At present, Karnataka’s 2-week ‘close down’ will end at 6 am on May 12.

Shobha Karandlaje said: “The current janata curfew isn’t helping bring cases under control. If people continue moving about like this with marriages and other functions going on, the virus will spread faster,” she said.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar lamented that the janata curfew was not effective. “I don’t have to tell you how the janata curfew is being followed in the real sense. It’s not as we expected. I appeal to people, the government alone can’t do it and we need you to cooperate. If cases came down in Mumbai, why not in Bengaluru?” he said.

Yediyurappa has said that he was awaiting instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on imposing a full-fledged lockdown.

