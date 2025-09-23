Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Passes Away

Riyadh, Sep 23: Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, has passed away at the age of 82, the Saudi Royal Court announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, funeral prayers for Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh will be performed after the Asr (afternoon) prayer today at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. Additionally, King Salman bin Abdulaziz has directed that funeral prayers be held in Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and all mosques across the Kingdom.

A Life Dedicated to Islamic Scholarship and Leadership

Born on November 30, 1940, in Makkah, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh emerged as a prominent Islamic scholar and a leading figure in Saudi Arabia’s religious establishment. He was appointed Grand Mufti in 1999, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz, and played a central role in shaping the Kingdom’s religious guidance and discourse.

A member of the esteemed Al ash-Sheikh family, known for its long-standing contributions to Islamic scholarship, Sheikh Abdulaziz began his religious education at an early age, memorizing the Quran and studying Islamic jurisprudence under distinguished scholars. He later served as a professor at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University, mentoring generations of Islamic scholars.

National Condolences

In the wake of his passing, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Abdulaziz’s family, the Saudi people, and the wider Islamic community. The Royal Court described his death as a profound loss for the nation and the Muslim world.

Contributions to Islamic Jurisprudence

Throughout his tenure, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh was instrumental in interpreting Sharia law and issuing fatwas on diverse legal, social, and religious matters. He advocated for unity among Muslims and worked to bridge differences between Islamic sects. His leadership combined a deep respect for Islamic tradition with a thoughtful approach to contemporary issues facing the Muslim community globally.