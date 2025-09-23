  1. Home
  Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Passes Away

coastaldigest.com news network
September 23, 2025

Riyadh, Sep 23: Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, has passed away at the age of 82, the Saudi Royal Court announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, funeral prayers for Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh will be performed after the Asr (afternoon) prayer today at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. Additionally, King Salman bin Abdulaziz has directed that funeral prayers be held in Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and all mosques across the Kingdom.

A Life Dedicated to Islamic Scholarship and Leadership

Born on November 30, 1940, in Makkah, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh emerged as a prominent Islamic scholar and a leading figure in Saudi Arabia’s religious establishment. He was appointed Grand Mufti in 1999, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz, and played a central role in shaping the Kingdom’s religious guidance and discourse.

A member of the esteemed Al ash-Sheikh family, known for its long-standing contributions to Islamic scholarship, Sheikh Abdulaziz began his religious education at an early age, memorizing the Quran and studying Islamic jurisprudence under distinguished scholars. He later served as a professor at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University, mentoring generations of Islamic scholars.

National Condolences

In the wake of his passing, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Abdulaziz’s family, the Saudi people, and the wider Islamic community. The Royal Court described his death as a profound loss for the nation and the Muslim world.

Contributions to Islamic Jurisprudence

Throughout his tenure, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh was instrumental in interpreting Sharia law and issuing fatwas on diverse legal, social, and religious matters. He advocated for unity among Muslims and worked to bridge differences between Islamic sects. His leadership combined a deep respect for Islamic tradition with a thoughtful approach to contemporary issues facing the Muslim community globally.

September 13,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Mangaluru International Airport Limited has added a striking cultural landmark to its premises — a towering granite statue celebrating the folk art of Yakshagana. Installed at the departure area, the artwork gives travellers a grand send-off steeped in local tradition.

The 10.25-foot statue, set on a 3-foot pedestal and weighing nearly four tonnes, captures a youthful Yakshagana character in a calm, dignified pose. It offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s vibrant artistic heritage of mythological storytelling, expressive dance, and elaborate costumes.

The masterpiece was sculpted by Himanshu Kumar (38), a Bihar-born artist who has embraced Karnataka as his home, proudly calling himself a naturalised Tuluva. Leading his studio Akrathi Shilpa Kala, Himanshu and his team completed the statue in just 64 days — a feat that reflects both their craftsmanship and devotion to Indian art.

The airport has been steadily transforming into a cultural gallery. Passengers can already admire a lenticular wall showcasing Mangaluru’s fishing harbour past and present, a figurine of a fisherman at work, the energetic pili vesha, Yakshagana miniatures, and even a dynamic sculpture of Kambala, the iconic buffalo race.

With the Yakshagana statue now joining this artistic ensemble, the airport isn’t just a transit hub — it’s becoming a showcase of coastal Karnataka’s rich traditions.

September 19,2025

New Delhi: India on Friday said it expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind "mutual interests and sensitivities" in the wake of Riyadh sealing a strategic defence pact with Pakistan.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both".

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement said the new defence agreement reflects the "shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security" and it "aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression." Pakistan has been a key ally of Saudi Arabia and both sides have a relationship in the defence sector.
 

September 9,2025

Israeli warplanes have launched airstrikes on the headquarters of the Hamas resistance movement in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what Israeli media described as an "assassination operation."

The airstrikes came as Hamas leaders had reportedly convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli military issued a statement confirming that it had conducted what it called “a precise strike” targeting Hamas’ senior leadership.

A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity that the group’s leaders were targeted while discussing US President Donald Trump’s proposal.

A senior Israeli official told Israel's Channel 13 that Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in the West Bank, were in the meeting when it was struck.

Reports also suggested that longtime Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, whom Israel tried to assassinate in Jordan in 1997, was present at the meeting as well.

Hamas sources, however, said the leadership delegation, headed by al-Hayya, survived the attack.

Qatar condemns 'cowardly attack' 

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “cowardly Israeli attack” on the Hamas headquarters in Doha, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to Qatar's security. 

“The State of Qatar confirms that it will not tolerate any action targeting its security or sovereignty,” it said. “Investigations are ongoing at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available.”

The attack came two days after President Trump called on Hamas to accept his proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, issuing what he called his "last warning" to the Palestinian group.

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

An unnamed Israeli official told Israel's Channel 12 that President Trump had given the green light for the Israeli strike on Doha. 

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed on Tuesday that the regime had accepted Trump’s new proposal for a captives release and ceasefire in Gaza.

“The war in Gaza can end tomorrow,” the minister said in a press conference in Croatia.

Hamas said on Sunday that it had received “some new ideas” from the US through mediators on how to reach a ceasefire. The movement said it would welcome any new effort to end the Israeli aggression.

