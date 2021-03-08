  1. Home
  2. Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’: Quarantine-free travel from 13 countries including Saudi Arabia

March 8, 2021

Abu Dhabi, Mar 8: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) today issued the updated list of 'Green List' destinations.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The three countries that have been added include Kazakhstan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development.

Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Updated ‘Green List’ as of March 8, 2021:

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore 

> New Zealand

> Australia

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Kazakhstan

> Mauritius

> Morocco

February 25,2021

Australia passes law forcing Google and Facebook to pay news publications - CNET

Canberra, Feb 25: The Australian parliament has passed an amended version of the law forcing tech companies to share revenue with media businesses after the original variant triggered a backlash from Facebook, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the treasury presented amendments to the original bargaining code after Facebook removed posts of Australian news outlets and government pages in protest against the bill. Following the change to the code, the tech giant moved to lift the news blackout. On Wednesday, the Australian upper house passed the amended bargaining code, which was then sent back to the lower chamber for approval.

"Parliament has today passed the Morrison Government's world-leading News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code that addresses the bargaining power imbalance between news media businesses and digital platforms," Frydenberg said.

According to the treasurer, the code will ensure that media businesses are "fairly remunerated" for their content and will offer a relevant framework for negotiations, but the parties are still encouraged to talk commercial deals outside the code.

"The Government is pleased to see progress by both Google and more recently Facebook in reaching commercial arrangements with Australian news media businesses," he added.

Under the code, if technology giants fail to negotiate compensation agreements with news publishers, a state-appointed arbitrator will issue a binding decision.

February 27,2021

Mukesh Ambani says he will make batteries ahead of a boom in electric vehicles⁠ | Business Insider India

Mumbai, Feb 27: Reliance Industries Ltd boss Mukesh Ambani is back to being the wealthiest person in Asia.

Despite a brutal week for markets, RIL was relatively unscathed as it said it would spin off its oil-to-chemicals business into an independent unit. With a net worth of about $80 billion, Ambani is again richer than Zhong Shanshan, whose bottled-water company tanked a record 20 per cent this week. The Chinese tycoon is worth $76.6 billion, down more than $22 billion from a peak just last week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ambani spent most of the past two years leading the ranking of Asia’s richest people, taking over from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Jack Ma. Then the listing of two companies put Zhong on the map: He grabbed the title from Ambani at the end of December and by early 2021 was the sixth-wealthiest person on Earth, surpassing Warren Buffett. Zhong’s Nongfu Spring Co. more than tripled from its initial public offering to a peak in January as investors flocked to consumer shares, while his vaccine maker, Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., surged as much as 3,757 per cent.

But the rally faded as the Hong Kong and Chinese stock markets were among the world’s biggest decliners this week. Nongfu shares have erased their gains for the year, while Wantai’s posted a record monthly plunge.

Ambani has focused on pivoting his empire to tech and e-commerce, moving away from energy. Last year, he sold stakes in Reliance’s digital and retail units worth $27 billion to investors including Google and Facebook Inc., lifting his fortune by $18 billion. The spin-off announced this week of the oil-to-chemicals unit — which accounted for more than 60 per cent of the conglomerate’s revenue in the last fiscal year — will help the tycoon bring in more investors and expedite a proposed stake sale to Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Zhong and Ambani are not the only two swapping titles lately. Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk became the world’s richest person at the start of January before Jeff Bezos regained the No. 1 spot earlier this month as shares of the electronic-car maker fell. Musk lost $15 billion on Monday alone after he tweeted that the prices of cryptocurrencies seemed high — just two weeks after Tesla said it invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

Since then, Musk and Bezos have swapped places twice more. The Amazon.com Inc. founder topped Musk by a $7 billion margin as of Friday.

February 27,2021

Washington, Feb 27: As many as 140 Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced a legislation in the US Congress to prevent future Muslim bans and prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion.

The Muslim travel ban, introduced by former US President Donald Trump, targeted several Muslim-majority nations and restricted the entry of people from Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela. President Joe Biden ended the Muslim ban on his day one in the office last month.

In the House of Representatives, the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act was reintroduced on Friday by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Judy Chu, while in the Senate it was done by Senator Chris Coons.

Indian-American lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi are among those who are supporting the bill.

The legislation strengthens the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, and restores the separation of powers by limiting overly broad executive authority to issue future travel bans.

When the Trump Administration issued its xenophobic Muslim ban, it was immediately apparent that it was unconstitutional, discriminatory, and morally reprehensible, said Nadler.

I am grateful that President Biden took bold action on day one to repeal this ban and reunite families, but we cannot risk the possibility of any future President reinstating this heinous policy, he said.

The Muslim ban was a hateful stain on the United States. Inspired only by bigotry and not any genuine national security concerns, the ban served only to separate families while stoking bigotry, xenophobia, and Islamophobia, said Congresswoman Judy Chu.

However, we cannot risk letting prejudice become policy again. That is why I am once again introducing the NO BAN Act to update our laws. By requiring actual evidence of a threat before there can be any such broad based bans like this, the NO BAN Act ensures that future presidents will not be able to ban people solely because of their religion, she said.

Senator Coons said, we have turned the page on the tragic Muslim ban, but now we must write the next chapter one in which no president can act through fear and prejudice to discriminate against a community of faith.

The Muslim ban senselessly upended lives and cut off thousands of Americans from their loved ones. Only through an act of Congress can we ensure that such a discriminatory and overreaching action by a president never happens again. The NO BAN Act reasserts not only the role of Congress under our system of checks and balances, but also the proud American legacy of welcoming immigrants and refugees, he said.

The Muslim ban is a stain on our nation's history a direct violation of our basic principles of equality under the law and religious freedom, said Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Thankfully, President Biden ended this hateful ban on day one of his presidency. But we must ensure that no president can ever ban a group of people from this country based solely on their religion or nationality.

"We must ensure that mothers will not be separated from their children, that brothers and sisters will not be torn apart and that people around the world have a shot at the American Dream. I'm proud to work with my colleagues to place the Muslim ban in the dustbin of history where it belongs, Omar said.

