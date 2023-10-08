  1. Home
Afghan quake death toll rises to 2,050 as Taliban govt calls for help

October 8, 2023

The death toll from powerful earthquakes in western Afghanistan is estimated to be over 2,050, a senior Taliban leader said, adding that the number might rise further in one of the deadliest quakes to hit the country in two decades.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson based in Qatar, said that many people were missing and rescue operations were under way to save people trapped in debris in the wake of a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Herat province.

Shaheen said there was an urgent need for tents, medical and food items in the areas hit by the disaster, as he appealed to local businessmen and NGOs to come forward to help people in need.

Earlier, Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesman at the Ministry of Information and Culture, told The Associated Press that more than 2,000 people were killed in the quake and strong aftershocks. About six villages have been destroyed and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, he said, calling for urgent help.

The country’s national disaster authority said on Saturday the earthquake had killed about 100 people.

Later on Saturday, the United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 deaths. However, it later said the figure was still being verified, while the Red Crescent said 500 people were killed.

The magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit 40km (24 miles) northwest of the city of Herat at about 11am on Saturday (06:30 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Strong aftershocks were felt in the neighbouring Badghis and Farah provinces. 

October 7,2023

Israel’s military has launched massive air strikes on Gaza amidst a barrage of more than 2,000 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that killed at around 40 Israelis and wounded hundreds.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel’s retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

The toll came as Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza and has clashed with gunmen at the border fence around the coastal territory.

“Dozens of IDF fighter jets are currently striking a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said.

Hundreds of residents fled their homes in eastern Gaza to move away from the border with Israel.

Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food as they fled, mostly in the northeastern part of the territory.

The latest escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian fighters in the West Bank, which is part of territory illegally occupied by Israel, and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

It also comes at a time of political upheaval in Israel, which has been riven by deep divisions over moves to overhaul the judiciary, and as Washington works to strike a deal that would normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

October 7,2023

Israeli forces have attacked hundreds of Palestinians attending the funeral procession of a youth in the West Bank, injuring over 50.

The crowd was mourning the 19-year-old Labib Dumaidi, who in the early hours of Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a raid by Israeli settlers on the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Palestinian media said the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians to prevent them from continuing the procession, firing live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at them.

The reports said 51 citizens were injured, including 19 citizens who were hit with rubber bullets, two of them in the head, and three who were hit with live bullets in the foot.

The Palestinians were chanting slogans against the use of violence by Israeli forces and settlers, and in support of the resistance. The mourners also called for avenging the blood of Palestinians.

The procession started from Rafidia Hospital in the city of Nablus and ended in Dumaid’s birthplace in Huwara.

Hamas resistance movement on Friday offered its condolences over the death of Dumaid in a statement.

It said the uprising of Palestinians throughout the occupied land, and in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular, is escalating. The statement stressed that Palestinian resistance will eventually put an end to Israeli occupation.

Israel has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN.

