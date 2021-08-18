  1. Home
  2. Afghan's US-backed president Ashraf Ghani and family in UAE after fleeing Kabul

Afghan's US-backed president Ashraf Ghani and family in UAE after fleeing Kabul

August 18, 2021

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday (August 18, 2021) that it is hosting Afghan's US-backed president Ashraf Ghani "on humanitarian grounds", after he fled his country amid a Taliban takeover.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a brief statement.

Mr Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban entered the capital Kabul, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ghani had said he left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul.

At that time he did not say where he was and it was not clear where he was headed or how exactly power would be transferred following the Taliban's lightning sweep across Afghanistan. 

August 7,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 7: The BJP after successfully ensuring the smooth exit of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, has managed to expand the cabinet and allocate cabinet portfolios without giving any room for controversy and dissent.

The party has also managed to keep Yediyurappa happy without giving in fully to his pulls and pressures. Cabinet berth was denied to his son BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra, who was allegedly a shadow of his father. At the same time, his loyalists were kept out of the cabinet, who went out of the way to support him at the time of Yediyurappa's exit.

Anand Singh, BJP MLA from Vijayanagar was the only person to raise his voice on portfolio allocation. He has been given Ecology, Environment and Tourism ministry. "It is painful. I had expected a better portfolio. Will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and express my concerns," he said.

B Sriramulu, a powerful backward class leader, is also believed to be upset with the allocated portfolio.

However, Bommai explained that he has spoken to Anand Singh in this regard as he is a good friend. "The cabinet is being expanded to ensure changes in the administration. All are allocated with good portfolios," he maintained.

The party and Bommai have also ensured the political management by allocating cabinet berths to most of the migrant MLAs (those who resigned from Congress and JD(S) to join BJP). At the same time the party gave plum posts to newly inducted cabinet ministers without disturbing senior party leaders.

Expressing happiness over cabinet portfolio allocation, K S Eshwarappa, one among the top leaders in the state, said, "The portfolios are given as per the strengths and wishes of the candidates. The team is ready to perform and get results."

Govind Karajol, minister for Water Resources, explained that his portfolio was earlier held by Chief Minister Bommai and he would take all guidance from him to deliver. C C Patil, the minister for PWD however said that he did not expect to get a prestigious portfolio.

The party is gearing up to face long pending zilla panchayat and taluka panchayat elections which will be held shortly in the state. The BJP, with the cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution, is also preparing the ground for the next state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, party sources explained.

August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today announced the resumption of high schools - Classes 9-12 - from August 23.

The government also decided to impose a night curfew across the state starting 9 pm till 5 am everyday; At present, Karnataka has a night curfew daily that starts 10 pm to 5 am. It has now been advanced by an hour.

A decision on resuming primary schools has been deferred till the last week of August to factor in the possible third wave of Covid-19 and the way the infection is likely to spread.

“We have decided to reopen schools in two phases,” Bommai said after a meeting of experts, ministers and officials. “In the first phase, Classes 9-12 will start from August 23 subject to conditions. There will be two batches of students - the first batch will have classes for three days and the second batch on another three days,” he said. “In effect, students will have classes on alternate days.”

The government will decide on resuming classes up to Class 8 based on the projections for the third wave of the pandemic and its intensity. “Experts said this will be decided in the last week of August,” Bommai said.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, all Karnataka districts bordering the two states will have a weekend curfew, Bommai said, adding that a detailed order would be issued soon.

The meeting was attended by Narayana Health chief Dr Devi Shetty who heads a task force to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19, cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other ministers.

August 10,2021

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday "temporarily suspended" star grappler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during her forgettable Tokyo Olympics campaign and also issued notice to young Sonam Malik for misconduct.

It has been learnt that Vinesh, who crashed out of the Tokyo Games in the quarterfinals after a crushing defeat by 'fall', has been given time till August 16 to reply to the notice that mentioned indiscipline on three counts.

Vinesh, who had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where he had trained with coach Woller Akos, had refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members.

She also did not wear the name of the official sponsors of the Indian contingent, Shiv Naresh, and chose to wear a Nike singlet during her bouts.

"This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can't compete in any national or other domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision," a WFI source told PTI.

"WFI was pulled up by IOA why can't they control their athletes. IOA is issuing a notice to WFI in this regard," the source added.

The officials who were in Tokyo told PTI that Vinesh had created ruckus when she was allotted a room near those of her Indian team-mates -- Sonam, Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla -- arguing that she might contract coronavirus since these wrestlers travelled to Tokyo from India.

"She did not train with any of the Indian wrestlers. It appeared as if she had come with the Hungary team and had nothing to do with the Indian contingent.

"One day her timing clashed with the training timings of the Indian girls and she chose not to train at the same arena with them," the official added.

"This is not acceptable. This is not how senior wrestlers are supposed to behave."

Vinesh had entered the Games as a top medal contender but ended up suffering defeat by fall against Belarus' Vanesa.

The 19-year old Sonam has been given a notice for misconduct.

"These kids think, they have become star wrestlers and are entitled to do anything. Before leaving for Tokyo either Sonam or her family are supposed to collect their passport from the WFI office.

"But she ordered SAI officials to collect on her behalf. This is not acceptable. They have achieved nothing and are showing attitude. This will not be accepted," the official added.

Sonam also returned without a medal from her debut Olympics.

