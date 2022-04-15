After attacking worshippers in al-Aqsa, Israeli forces violently crack down solidarity protests

Israeli regime forces violently cracked down on demonstrations held by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Friday in solidarity with worshippers assaulted inside the al-Aqsa Mosque, leaving at least 344 injured.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), a national humanitarian organization, said in a statement that its medics attended to 344 injured people following Israeli forces' attacks in several cities on Friday.

It added that the Israeli army also targeted PRCS personnel and hindered their work in providing medical aid to the wounded Palestinians.

Israeli forces fired live bullets at an ambulance and damaged its exterior in the northern West Bank town of Beita, located 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) southeast of Nablus, on Friday.

Journalist Wahaj Bani Mufleh was quoted as saying that dozens of residents in Beita held Friday prayers on their land that is at the risk of confiscation to construct illegal settlements in Jabal Sabih.

After the prayers, the occupying forces brutally assaulted local residents and tried to banish them from the area, Bani Mufleh said.

He added that the confrontations took place in Jabal Sabih and extended to the main entrance of the town, where Israeli forces have maintained a constant vigil.

The army used a barrage of tear gas canisters as well as live bullets to suppress the demonstrators, Bani Mufleh further noted.

The restive village witnessed violent confrontations on Wednesday, leading to the injury of several Palestinians.

One of them, Fawaz Dwaikat, succumbed to his wounds the following day. His death led to an escalation of tensions and fierce clashes that continued till Friday.

The media staff of two satellite television networks said they were also attacked by an Israeli settler while covering the Israeli aggression in Beita. Their equipment was damaged in the attack.

Journalist Khaled Badir was quoted as saying that one of the settlers tried to attack media personnel as they attempted to take shelter in a safe place, and threw cameras on the ground, damaging them.

Moreover, confrontations broke out between young Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in the towns of Beit Dajan, Qaryut, and Qasra outside of Nablus; at the northern entrance to Bethlehem; in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya; at the northern entrance to the city of al-Bireh; and at Bab al-Zawiya in the center of al-Khalil.

Attack in al-Aqsa

More than 150 Palestinian worshipers were injured when Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

The Palestinian news agency Ma’an said the violence broke out at dawn on Friday, when the occupation forces raided the mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, randomly firing sound bombs and rubber bullets at the worshipers.