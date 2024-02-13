  1. Home
  Amidst growing India-UAE ties, Sangh Parivar seeks to promote Hindu culture in Arab land

News Network
February 13, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who last month opened the doors to a controversial Ayodhya temple in India where a centuries-old mosque once stood, is all set to inaugurate another Hindu religious site this week— in the Arab land. 

The pink sandstone temple in the United Arab Emirates has been built on a 27-acre plot granted on lease by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for as long as “the sun shines.” In an election year, the imposing edifice offers Modi a headline-grabbing opportunity to portray himself as a global leader with the ability to draw big foreign investments.

Interestingly, Indian expatriate Hindus are the third largest Religious group in the UAE and constitute around 6.6%-15% of the population in the nation. 

Most of the Hindu diaspora in UAE are Indian, especially from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab. The other Hindus are from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar (the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates), which has been trying to promote Hindu culture in Arab land for decades through Indian expats, has seized the opportunity of growing friendship between the rulers of two countries to achieve its goals.

Investment pledges or memorandums of understanding between the two countries are expected to be announced during Modi’s visit. The prime minister will also address more than 40,000 people from the South Asian nation in a stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 13.

It’s a unique mix of religion, politics and money. Throngs of people waving flags gathered to greet the UAE president, known as MBZ, as he was welcomed by Modi at the airport of his home state Gujarat last month.

While Islam is the UAE’s state religion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has long had a strained relationship with India’s Muslim population. Still, Emirati officials said there is a growing appreciation in Abu Dhabi of India’s rising geopolitical importance as well as its position as the world’s fastest growing major economy. That would make it strategically important for the UAE to navigate around any differences in opinion with New Delhi, they said.

Modi has said that MBZ is like a brother to him, Brahmaviharidas Swami, the Hindu priest heading the temple said on a zoom call, standing in front of the site clad in saffron robes. “The relationship between India and the region has never been stronger.”

There are big business considerations. India is one of the largest customers of Middle Eastern oil. The country is also buying more liquefied natural gas from the region.

Meanwhile, sovereign wealth funds in the UAE and other parts of the Gulf have emerged as prominent investors in the South Asian nation. Royal Group — the private investment firm of UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan — has long had an affinity for India, with executives there calling it the potential growth engine of the coming decade. In recent days, his artificial intelligence firm set up a new entity called G42 India Enterprises Holding RSC Ltd. within Abu Dhabi Global Market, filings show.

The UAE is weighing provisional pledges to invest as much as $50 billion in India, its second-largest trading partner, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last year. While it’s unclear if all those investments will ultimately come through and when any agreements might be announced, they would offer Modi another opportunity showcase the international ties.

“These funds are coming into India not as an assistance but on a bet that India will do really well over the next few decades,” said Rajeev Misra, an Indian-born financier, who has over the years been entrusted with billions of dollars from Middle Eastern funds. “To tap this golden opportunity a system has to be put into place in India, which can guide the money to the right opportunities.”

Close Connections

Politically, the countries have grown closer in recent years. Modi’s latest visit will mark his seventh trip to the Gulf nation since he took over as prime minister in 2014. The last Indian premier to visit the UAE before him was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

In 2021, the Gulf nation helped broker a peace deal between India and Pakistan. More recently, the UAE was one of the countries invited to join the BRICS bloc, of which India is a part. Modi is increasingly being courted by global leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

“Both UAE and India stand to gain economically and geopolitically from the close relationship built over the recent years,” said Thomas Mathew, a New Delhi-based retired bureaucrat and international relations analyst. “The US and western bloc is also pushing to strengthen the bond as it helps in containing China which has ambitions in the region.”

Other Middle Eastern countries have also looked to strengthen ties with India. Saudi Arabia announced its intention to invest $100 billion in the country in 2019 and during a September visit Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed ways to quicken the implementation of those plans.

The UAE and India have historically enjoyed close ties. A third of the Gulf country’s population hails from India and Dubai counts Indians as among the top buyers of real estate in the city. The UAE was expected to be the top destination for migrating high net worth Indians in 2023, according to immigration firm Henley & Partners.

Billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are among India’s wealthy to have made big investments in the Middle Eastern country. In turn, they’ve also managed to draw funding from state-backed entities in the region.

Against this backdrop, the treatment of Muslims in the country is an issue that “Abu Dhabi should voice behind closed doors,” said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati academic. “It’s not enough to encroach on the broader economic ties, security partnerships and overall national interest.”

To be sure, many of the pledges or MOUs from Middle Eastern countries remain promises and limited amounts have actually reached Indian shores so far.

Other big plans for deepening ties have also been slow to take off on the ground. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor — a project that envisages building new rail links across the Arabian peninsula — was intended to further strengthen the relationship between the countries.

News Network
February 7,2024

Concern is growing as an Israeli ground invasion of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is imminent, with the situation in the small city near the Egyptian border getting more intense by the hour, as the occupying regime continues its genocidal war on the besieged territory.  

There were sounds of explosions in Rafah as Israeli gunboats opened fire at the main coastal road to the west of Rafah on Wednesday, while massive airstrikes were reported in the city, which had been called the safe zone in the strip.

Israeli strikes overnight have left eleven people dead, including a journalist and his mother and sister.

Israel says its tanks and troops would imminently press into Rafah, and continue until the military has “full reign” over the entire 42-km-long territory.

Gazan families and medics in Rafah – the last refuge for Palestinians within Gaza – have warned of humanitarian catastrophe if Israeli troops push into the border town.

Displaced Palestinians crowded into tents in Rafah are fearfully waiting for an anticipated Israeli ground invasion with nowhere left to flee once the regime’s troops move in.

Kareem Dahman, a displaced Palestinian in the city described the conditions in Rafah as “very difficult,” saying “They hear (drones) very, very loud, and we hear the sounds of bombing at night.”

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned that any move by Israel to extend its full-scale invasion of Gaza into the massively overcrowded city of Rafah could lead to war crimes which must be prevented at all costs.

The Israeli regime has pressed on with its genocidal campaign and threatened a new ground assault on Rafah where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are now living, mostly in makeshift tents.

About 1.4 million people are sheltering in Rafah after being ordered there by Israeli forces, which previously described the area as a “safe zone”.

OCHA recently reported that intense Israeli bombardment from air, land, and sea continues across much of the Gaza Strip, resulting in further civilian casualties, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The UN humanitarian office said that the influx of thousands of internally displaced persons into Rafah was due to intense fighting in Khan Younis, combined with reports of an increase in strikes in Rafah on Monday and Sunday.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,585 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,000 others.

Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there. 

News Network
February 8,2024

New Delhi, Feb 8: The BJP government on Thursday afternoon hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress Lok Sabha MP's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born into an Other Backward Class community.

Mr Gandhi, in Odisha with his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', accused the Prime Minister of "misleading" people by identifying himself as an OBC member. He said Mr Modi "was born in (to) a family of the Ghanchi caste... which was included in the OBC list during the BJP government's tenure in Gujarat".

In a brief note titled "facts regarding Rahul Gandhi's statement on PM's caste", the government said the Modh Ghanchi caste (and the sub-group to which Mr Modi belongs) "stands included in the Gujarat government's list... of socially (and) educationally backward class and OBCs".

"...after a survey in Gujarat, Mandal Commission prepared a list of OBCs under Index 91(A),, which included the Modh Ghanchi caste. The Indian government's list (of) 105 OBC castes for Gujarat has also included Modh Ghanchi..." it said.

The government has also reminded Mr Gandhi the notification to include the sub-group in the list of OBCs was issued on July 25, 1994 - when Gujarat, Mr Modi's home state, was ruled by the Congress.

"The same sub-group was included (in) OBC (list) as per a Government of India notification dated April 4, 2000. When both notifications were released Shri Narendra Modi was not in power, and was not holding an executive office at the time," the government has said.

Rahul Gandhi's jab at the Prime Minister's caste comes as the government and the opposition squabble over a national caste census - to which the ruling BJP, in the past, has been averse.

The topic made headlines - and upped pressure on the BJP - last year after the Bihar government's statewide caste survey, which confirmed that OBC and EBC, or Extremely Backward Classes, accounted for over 60 per cent of the state's population, making them big vote banks.

This week Mr Gandhi vowed to hold the nationwide caste census and remove the Supreme Court-ordered 50 per cent cap on reservations if the Congress wins the Lok Sabha election.

Mr Gandhi on Monday attacked Mr Modi declaring, "When time comes to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, Modiji says there are no castes. But when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC."

The Prime Minister responded Wednesday during a speech in the Rajya Sabha, in which he said Congress stalwart and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not support reservations.

"Nehruji used to say that if SC, ST or OBCs get reservation in jobs, then government work standards will fall. He even stopped recruitment. What Nehruji said has been pathhar ki lakeer ('set in stone') for the Congress since. Your mindset can be understood through such examples," the PM lashed out.

"The party has always been against the interest of SC and ST communities."

"But we have always prioritised them... first Dalits and now Adivasis. Who are the beneficiaries of our schemes? All our works are for the SC, ST, and OBC communities," he said.

News Network
February 11,2024

Mysuru, Feb 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Mysuru in the early hours of Sunday and took part in a meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with party leaders.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, also accompanied Shah.

Shah reached the Mandakalli airport at 3 a.m. where State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed him to the state.

Shah will visit Chamundi Hills at 11 a.m. on Sunday and offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari. Later, he will attend a religious programme at Suttur Mutt in Suttur village near Najangud town.

After having lunch in the mutt, Shah will participate at a religious function and attend a party meeting.

Shah will hold series of meetings with BJP leaders from 2.40 p.m. till Sunday evening regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A decision is likely to be made on seat-sharing with JD (S) and especially regarding the Mandya seat currently represented by Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate, who had declared her support for BJP.

JD (S) is likely to field a candidate for the seat.

