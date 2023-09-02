  1. Home
Any incursion against al-Aqsa Masjid tantamount to all-out war: Hamas

News Network
September 2, 2023

aqsa.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has warned against any incursions by illegal Israeli settlers and the regime's troops against the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City.

"The Palestinian nation will not allow the Zionist enemy to violate the al-Aqsa Mosque ['s sanctity]," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told a rally held in support of the mosque in western Gaza on Friday.

"Any encroachment on and invasion of the al-Aqsa Mosque during the [upcoming] Jewish holidays is tantamount to opening the door to an all-out war on all fronts," Qassem said.

According to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of Tel Aviv’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site, is prohibited.

Israeli settlers, however, regularly break into the compound under strict protection provided for them by Israeli forces.

Qassem said Israeli troops and illegal settlers would have no security as long as the regime keeps up its aggression and illegal construction activities upon the Palestinian land.

He said no one was capable of stopping Palestinians' resistance operations in the occupied West Bank, which have witnessed a surge in retaliation against the regime's incessant and regularly deadly violations against Palestinians.

The remarks came a day after the latest of the operations that took place in the West Bank city of Ramallah, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding several others.

And a day earlier, Palestinian resistance fighters set off an explosive device in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, injuring four Israeli forces. 

News Network
August 19,2023

netherland.jpg

The Hague, Aug 19: A Dutch far-right miscreant trampled on and tore up a copy of the Qur’an at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.

The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.

Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Qur’an, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.

Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.

Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam.

Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.

On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands’ Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as “fairly primitive and pathetic.”

But the country’s laws authorized such a demonstration, she added.

Wagensveld nevertheless faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Qur’an outside parliament while likening the book to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

A T-shirt he wore at Friday’s demonstration made a similar claim.

Geert Wilders, the leader of another far-right party, the PVV, posted a message online supporting Friday’s demonstration by Pegida.

Similar attacks on the Qur’an have taken place in other European countries recently.

In late July, two men set fire to a copy of the Qur’an in front of the Swedish parliament, and similar incidents have taken place in Denmark this year.

Such demonstrations have provoked anger and sometimes unrest in several Muslim countries.

On Thursday, Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five in response to the angry reactions in the Muslim world to Qur’an burnings.

News Network
August 20,2023

kharge.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 20: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee.

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot have been included in the reshuffle of the top decision-making body.

Besides Kharge, the CWC comprises former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh are also in the core group.

The CWC reshuffle comes at a time when the grand old party is gearing up for a gruelling poll schedule, starting from assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The CWC is the highest executive panel of the Congress and has a final say in the policies of the party. It comprises the working president, leader of the party and 23 other members. Out of these 23, 12 are elected by the AICC and remaining 11 are nominated by the party president.

News Network
August 23,2023

ahmedzameer.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that the government is thinking to increase the loan amount given to meritorious minority students from three lakh to five lakh rupees.

Speaking after launching the schemes for the year 2023-24 formulated by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) on Tuesday, Zameer Ahmed Khan said “At present, the KMDC was giving a loan of ₹3 lakh to those students who have taken the MBBS admission under the government quota, and that amount may be increased to ₹5 lakh. This would help the economically weaker students to pursue higher education.”

Zameer Ahmed Khan also mentioned that minority students studying abroad may also get a hike in the loan amount.

“₹20 lakh education loan being given to the minority students who study abroad in the recognised universities to pursue degree and post-graduation. It may be hiked to ₹30 lakh with the help of KMDC. In the last three years, the state was not getting the National Minority Development Board schemes but after holding a meeting, now we are getting the annual grant of ₹50 crore,” he added.

Minorities Welfare Minister, officially launched ₹3 lakh subsidy for the unemployed to buy four-wheelers, the Shrama Shakti to impart training in skill development and ₹50,000 loan scheme for the widow, unmarried and divorced ladies.

Minorities Welfare Department Secretary Manoj Jain, Director Jilani Mokashi, and KMDC Managing Director Mohammed Nasir were also present. 

