  Arab coalition carries out airstrikes in Yemen's capital

November 23, 2021

Riyadh, Nov 23: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday that it had carried out airstrikes in Yemen’s capital.

The coalition cautioned civilians in Sanaa from approaching or gathering near the targeted locations in the Dhahban neighborhood of the city.

The strikes hit sites storing ballistic missiles, said the coalition, accusing the Iran-backed Houthi militia of endangering Yemeni civilians by using them as human shields.

Residents told Reuters the strikes targeted two military sites.

The coalition said on Monday that the Houthi militia in Yemen have turned Sanaa airport into a military base for experiments and cross-border attacks.

Saudi Arabia claims that it is targeted by the militia nearly daily using explosive drones, which are often easily destroyed by the Kingdom’s air defenses.

Houthi attempts to target civilians has been labeled as war crimes by the Kingdom.

The Arab coalition has been supporting the Yemeni government regain full control of the country after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. 

November 17,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 17: An FIR has been registered against the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Deputy Commissioner and two others in connection with allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.70 crore and cheating a homemaker after promising to get a compensation for acquired land, police said on Wednesday.

Hema S. Raju, the 45-year old homemaker, a resident of Jayanagar, has lodged the complaint against BDA Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj, BDA officer Mahesh Kumar and broker Mohan Kumar with the RT Nagar police station.

The complainant has alleged that the accused Mohan Kumar had even threatened to get her killed by giving 'supari' if she continued to make phone calls to him.

The complainant Hema had been approaching BDA for a compensation amount for her 2.34 acre land in Hennur and Srirampura localities of Bengaluru, acquired for development of Arkavathi Layout in 2013.

The woman said that the accused officer Mahesh Kumar told her that another accused Shivaraj had kept her files pending and got him transferred from the Land Acquisition.

Mahesh Kumar further told her that if she wanted her work to be done, he should again get the same posting. He also told her that for doing that they will have to talk to accused Mohan Kumar, a broker.

Accordingly, the complainant met Mohan Kumar in January, 2020. He demanded Rs 1.50 crore bribe to get the compensation amount released. She gave Rs 50 lakh bribe on the same day, the complainant said in her plea.

She said after this Mahesh Kumar was transferred to the Land Acquisition department to facilitate the movement of her files. BDA Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj had taken Rs 20 lakh as bribe at this juncture, she said.

"In a phased manner the three accused got a total amount of Rs 1.10 crore from me. Accused Mohan Kumar kept on calling me and took Rs 60 lakh in addition after blackmailing that he would stall the movement of my file. But, even after paying money, I didn't get the compensation amount," she mentioned in her complaint.

When Hema contacted accused Shivaraj, he told that he was transferred to a different post and he is not concerned with her case any more. Broker Mohan Kumar threatened her that he would get her killed if she pursued the case. The police are now investigating her complaint. 

November 20,2021

rains.jpg

Nov 20: Battered by the heavy rains for over a week, Karnataka is likely to witness another three rainy days according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its fresh forecast, the IMD has sounded yellow alert in 18 districts on Saturday. Further, officials explained that south interior and coastal Karnataka districts will witness fairly widespread rains for the next three days until Sunday.

"Revealing that the widespread rainfall along with thundershowers to continue in various parts of southern Karnataka. IMD Karnataka officials sounded ‘yellow alert’ in Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts," it said.

Commenting on the prevailing weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal, a senior meteorologist said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the west and a trough has been identified over the coast of Odisha.

Under the influence, southern districts are likely to witness widespread rainfall until Sunday.

According to IMD data, Gubbi and Tumakuru have received the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Chintamani - 12 cm, Mulbagal and Srinivasapura - 11 cm.

November 18,2021

ind.jpg

Bangaluru, Nov 18: In a bid to encourage women to take up entrepreneurship, the Karnataka government will soon set up exclusive industrial parks dedicated to them in Mysuru, Dharwad, Harohalli and Kalaburagi, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani announced here on Thursday.
 
The minister was inaugurating a women entrepreneurs' event titled 'Together We Grow' organised by UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations to mark International Women Entrepreneurship Day at a private hotel here.

UBUNTU is a Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations. Over 30 women entrepreneurs associations and 1,500 members function under a single platform.

Explaining the various government initiatives, Nirani urged budding women entrepreneurs to make use of those schemes.
 
"Karnataka is the first state in India to set up exclusive industrial parks dedicated to women in Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Harohalli. The purpose will be served if women entrepreneurs take advantage of this initiative. Women should join hands with the government in driving industrial growth by taking up entrepreneurship and providing jobs," Nirani urged.
 
Lauding the achievements of women in every sector, the minister wanted women entrepreneurs to create jobs. "Women are shining in every field in this competitive world. Empowerment of women will become more meaningful when women become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others. Successful women entrepreneurs like Sudha Narayana Murthy of Infosys, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon have become role models and their success stories should become a source of inspiration for budding women entrepreneurs," Nirani opined.
 
The minister said government, through various initiatives has been encouraging women entrepreneurs to unlock their potential to generate unlimited profit and create jobs. 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' programme in Bengaluru was a grand success and it will be conducted in other districts in the coming days, Nirani informed.
 
He lauded UBUNTU for supporting and guiding women entrepreneurs and promised to extend government's cooperation and support in their endeavours.
 
"We are proud of the fact that today India has 13.5 - 15.7 million women-owned enterprises, representing 20 per cent of all enterprises. Accelerating quantity and quality of entrepreneurship towards such benchmarks can create over 30 million women-owned enterprises and this is not an impossible goal," Nirani expressed.
 
Explaining the regulations aimed at helping women, minister Nirani promised incentives for women entrepreneurs from weaker sections.
 
"Amendment to the Factories Act, 1948 allows women to work in the night shift between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Additional incentives are proposed to special category entrepreneurs such as SC/ ST women under new industrial policy," Nirani informed.

