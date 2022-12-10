  1. Home
Arabs will race for progress and renaissance: Saudi Crown Prince

News Network
December 10, 2022

Riyadh, Dec 10: Wrapping up the Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development,Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the resolve of the Arabs to strive for their progress and prosperity.

“We assure the whole world that the Arabs will race for progress and renaissance once again. We will prove that every day,” he said while announcing the conclusion of the summit.

On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Crown Prince chaired the GCC-China summit and the Arab-China summit held at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on Friday.

The summits were held on the occasion of the three-day official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf and Arab heads of state and leaders attended the summits.

News Network
November 26,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 26: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government is 'seriously' mulling implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state to ensure equality.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, he said, "his government was very seriously considering implementing the UCC as it was part of the main manifesto of the BJP at the national level."

According to Bommai, the state government is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC to study all the aspects before taking a call on it.

Addressing BJP workers in Shivamogga on Friday, the CM said the preamble of the constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.  Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, he said, “.. we have been talking about Uniform Civil Code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay.

There is a serious thought going on at the country and state level. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes.”

“I would like to say very clearly that we not only expound things we believe in that can make people’s welfare possible and bring equality, but also we will take all strong measures to implement it,” he explained.

On the new anti-conversion law, Bommai had said many people called it anti-constitutional, but now the Supreme Court has passed an order saying forced conversion is a crime.

Regarding management of temples in the state, he said his party strongly believed that devotees should manage the shrines. In the coming days, provisions will be made in that direction.

News Network
December 9,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has informed Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade, that the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway will be restored soon.

Heggade had written to the Union minister, seeking immediate action to restore the NH-75 stretch from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. The minister has agreed to take an appropriate decision in this regard soon, a release from Veerendra Heggade stated.

News Network
November 28,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan on Monday said he regretted attending a blood donation camp Sunday in which he and other BJP leaders shared the stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunila. 

On Sunday, Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president NR Ramesh and others were seen at a blood donation camp with ‘Silent’ Sunila, who is wanted by the police. 

“The Ambedkar Association, groups of auto rickshaw and tempo drivers invited me for the blood donation camp, which they said was being held in association with Rashtrotthana. I asked them who else was coming. They said they had invited Health Minister K Sudhakar, Tejasvi Surya, Uday Garudachar and others,” Mohan said.

“As far as I was concerned, it was just a blood donation camp. But after going there, I realised it was a mistake. Tejasvi and myself regretted it,” Mohan said. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress took Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to task over the event. “When criminals have links with the BJP, can crime rates come down? Are you unfit to catch rowdies or have you restricted the police? How did the BJP catch someone whom the crime branch couldn’t? Congress asked Jnanendra in tweets. 

“Weren’t police personnel present during the event that had BJP leaders on stage? Who stopped the police? Are rowdies stronger than the police?” Congress asked. 

