Bahrain shifts to online schooling, remote work amid fears of regional fallout after US strikes on Iran

Agencies
June 22, 2025

Manama, June 22: In response to heightened regional tensions following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Bahraini government has moved swiftly to implement precautionary measures aimed at ensuring public safety.

The Ministry of Education announced on Sunday that all public and private educational institutions, including kindergartens, schools, and universities, must switch to remote learning with immediate effect. This comes after the United States bombed three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—in the early hours of Sunday, prompting fears of further escalation in the region.

The Ministry of Interior has also urged the public to limit non-essential movement and to use main roads only when necessary, to allow emergency services and key personnel unhindered access.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) has activated a remote working policy across all ministries and government agencies, allowing up to 70% of employees to work from home. Exceptions have been made for essential services and departments with emergency protocols, with the policy effective from today and until further notice.

These moves are precautionary, but underscore Bahrain’s proximity to the conflict—just 200km of sea separates the island nation from Iran—and the potential risk to civilian safety if the situation escalates.

No radiation threat so far

Despite concerns, no radioactive contamination has been reported in Bahrain or neighboring Gulf countries following the U.S. strikes.

Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that “no radioactive effects were detected on the environment of the Kingdom or Arab Gulf states” after the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Kuwait’s National Guard echoed this, stating that radiation levels in the air and sea remained stable and the situation was “normal.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed that no increase in off-site radiation levels had been observed following the attacks.

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate—with both sides exchanging missile strikes—Gulf nations remain on alert, closely monitoring developments and taking steps to safeguard their populations.

News Network
June 9,2025

Israeli forces have attacked a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza as the vessel approached the coastal waters of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Thiago Avila, a Brazilian activist on board the Madleen ship, said in a social media post on Monday morning that they were surrounded by Israeli army ships.

He added that the regime’s forces have attacked Madleen, a humanitarian aid vessel that was attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

"Connection has been lost on the 'Madleen'. The Israeli army has boarded the vessel," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition posted on Telegram, adding that Israeli forces kidnapped the passengers.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among 12 international campaigners aboard the Madleen. “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament of Palestinian descent, are also onboard the vessel.

Rima Hassan broadcast images of the sirens sounding on the ship.

Mahmud Abu-Odeh, a Germany-based press officer with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, told AFP that "the activists seemed to be arrested."

According to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, five Israeli speedboats have reached the Madleen ship.

Francesca Albanese said the Madeleine crew has informed Israeli forces that they are carrying humanitarian aid and that they will leave safely.

“I heard the soldiers speaking while the captain was on the phone with me,” Albanese said.

“I lost connection with the captain as he was telling me that ‘another boat is approaching’.”

The new development came after Hamas warned the Israeli regime against taking any measure to stop the Madleen ship, holding the regime fully responsible for the lives of activists aboard it.

Earlier, the Israeli minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, threatened to block the aid ship from reaching Gaza, accusing Thunberg and fellow activists of being “Hamas propagandists.”

He had instructed the regime’s forces to take action "by land, sea, and air" to prevent the ship from reaching Gaza.

 Blatant act of piracy

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Israel's seizure of the Freedom Flotilla ship and its crew.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly and illegal Israeli attack on the Madleen’s as it approached Gaza with desperately needed humanitarian supplies,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

“This is a blatant act of international piracy and state terrorism,” he said.

“The Israeli occupation has no legal right to blockade the Gaza coast, much less to drop chemical weapons on humanitarian aid boats and abduct their passengers in international waters,” Awad added.

Awad called on the Israeli regime to immediately release the ship’s crew.

“We applaud Greta Thunberg and the other activists of the Madleen who bravely risked their safety and freedom to help the starving people of Gaza,” he said.

The Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail from Sicily last week carrying urgent humanitarian supplies for Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, desalination kits, medical aid, and children’s prosthetics.

Israeli drones hit a vessel operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Conscience, in international waters off the coast of Malta on May 2.

The group condemned the attack at the time, calling it a clear “violation of international law.”

UN agencies and major aid groups have warned that Gaza is at risk of famine if more aid is not brought in. They say Israeli restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it extremely difficult to deliver aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 10,2025

Mangaluru: A man has allegedly fallen victim to an online investment scam, losing Rs 24.2 lakh over several months through fraudulent trading schemes advertised on Instagram and promoted via WhatsApp groups.

According to the complaint, the incident began in March 2024, when the victim clicked on an Instagram advertisement related to trading. This led him to a group named Fyers Market Discussion Group, where a person identified as Sharon Trivedi added him to a WhatsApp chat, introduced various investment schemes, and convinced him to register via an application. After installing the app, Sharon remained in constant contact, explaining institutional stock investments and IPO placements, urging him to invest. The app’s customer support team provided bank account numbers and IFSC codes for deposits.

Scam Unfolds Through Multiple Channels

Later, the complainant encountered another investment company via a similar Instagram advertisement. This time, Ishita Paul, using multiple WhatsApp numbers, persuaded him to invest through a website, which again provided numerous bank details for transactions.

Between April 21, 2024, and May 31, 2025, the victim transferred Rs 24.2 lakh in multiple installments through UPI, RTGS, and IMPS into various bank accounts supplied by these fraudsters. Initially, a small amount was returned to build trust, but when he requested the remaining funds, he was asked to pay taxes and commissions. Even after complying, the scammers demanded a 10% security deposit before processing his withdrawal.

Realization and Legal Action

This demand raised suspicions, prompting the complainant to investigate further. Upon realizing he had been deceived, he waited in hopes of recovering the money, but after receiving no reimbursement, he filed a complaint at the CEN Crime Police Station. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

How to Protect Yourself from Investment Scams

With rising cases of financial fraud, authorities urge individuals to exercise caution before investing online. Here are some steps to avoid falling victim to scams:

•    Verify the authenticity of investment platforms and trading groups before engaging.

•    Beware of unsolicited messages promoting financial schemes, especially from unknown contacts.

•    Do not install unfamiliar trading apps without thorough research.

•    Avoid sharing financial details or transferring money without confirmation from official sources.

•    Consult financial experts before making large investments.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately to cybercrime authorities to prevent further losses.

Agencies
June 15,2025

In a significant and highly provocative escalation, Israel launched a direct airstrike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest natural gas reserve in the world. The strike hit Phase 14 of the offshore site, sparking a fire and forcing Iran to suspend production of 12 million cubic metres of gas per day.

This is believed to be the first direct Israeli strike on Iran’s civilian energy infrastructure, marking a sharp departure from previous attacks that primarily targeted military and nuclear facilities. The global implications of such a move are potentially severe, as the strike puts shared and strategic energy assets in the Persian Gulf in direct danger.

What Is South Pars and Why Is It So Important?

South Pars, located off the coast of Bushehr Province, is shared between Iran and Qatar (which calls its section the North Field). Together, this reservoir is the world’s largest source of natural gas.

Iran relies on South Pars for over 65 percent of its domestic gas consumption, which powers electricity generation, heating, and the petrochemical sector. While sanctions have limited Iran’s exports, countries like Iraq still receive Iranian gas.

Meanwhile, Qatar's portion of the same field helps supply Europe and Asia with 77 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) each year. It is developed with the backing of energy giants such as Shell and ExxonMobil.

A direct strike on such an asset threatens not just Iran but the entire region's stability, raising alarm about the possibility of attacks on other energy hubs.

Has Israel Crossed a Red Line?

Energy experts and geopolitical analysts suggest this strike represents a strategic shift.

“This is probably the most significant attack on energy infrastructure since Abqaiq,” said Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy, referring to the 2019 drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that sent shockwaves through global markets.

The targeting of civilian energy infrastructure adds a new, dangerous dimension to the conflict, signaling that economic warfare is now part of the confrontation. With South Pars located near the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for 21 percent of global LNG exports and 14 million barrels of oil daily—any escalation could have worldwide consequences.

Global Energy at Risk

Though South Pars primarily serves Iran’s domestic market, the potential for broader fallout is significant. Escalation could lead to retaliatory attacks on other vital infrastructure, including Qatar’s LNG terminals and Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

Oil prices surged up to 14 percent, settling near $73 per barrel, amid fears of a broader energy crisis. With OPEC’s third-largest producer under attack, the possibility of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could cause dramatic spikes in fuel costs and inflation across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Iran’s Response and Energy Crisis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the strike, calling it a “cowardly attack on the lifeline of the Iranian people,” and vowed a strong response. Even before the strike, Iran was battling a worsening energy crisis, with blackouts and gas shortages costing the economy an estimated $250 million per day.

“Damaging this infrastructure is not only inhumane but economically catastrophic,” said Abdollah Babakhani, an Iranian energy expert based in Germany. “Repairing it will take months, possibly years.”

A Precedent With Global Fallout

The strike may signal a new phase of the Iran-Israel conflict, where energy infrastructure becomes a legitimate target. This shift could open the floodgates for regional instability and global energy insecurity, especially if other countries or non-state actors retaliate in kind.

The international community must recognize what’s at stake. If the world’s largest gas field can be bombed with impunity, no energy hub is truly safe—a scenario that could lead to spiraling conflict, inflation, and disruption on a global scale.

