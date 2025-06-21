Bahrain shifts to online schooling, remote work amid fears of regional fallout after US strikes on Iran

Manama, June 22: In response to heightened regional tensions following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Bahraini government has moved swiftly to implement precautionary measures aimed at ensuring public safety.

The Ministry of Education announced on Sunday that all public and private educational institutions, including kindergartens, schools, and universities, must switch to remote learning with immediate effect. This comes after the United States bombed three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—in the early hours of Sunday, prompting fears of further escalation in the region.

The Ministry of Interior has also urged the public to limit non-essential movement and to use main roads only when necessary, to allow emergency services and key personnel unhindered access.

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) has activated a remote working policy across all ministries and government agencies, allowing up to 70% of employees to work from home. Exceptions have been made for essential services and departments with emergency protocols, with the policy effective from today and until further notice.

These moves are precautionary, but underscore Bahrain’s proximity to the conflict—just 200km of sea separates the island nation from Iran—and the potential risk to civilian safety if the situation escalates.

No radiation threat so far

Despite concerns, no radioactive contamination has been reported in Bahrain or neighboring Gulf countries following the U.S. strikes.

Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that “no radioactive effects were detected on the environment of the Kingdom or Arab Gulf states” after the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Kuwait’s National Guard echoed this, stating that radiation levels in the air and sea remained stable and the situation was “normal.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed that no increase in off-site radiation levels had been observed following the attacks.

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate—with both sides exchanging missile strikes—Gulf nations remain on alert, closely monitoring developments and taking steps to safeguard their populations.