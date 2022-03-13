  1. Home
Ballistic missile attack targets US base, Mossad training centers in Iraq: Report

News Network
March 13, 2022

Iraqi media and military sources say a missile attack has targeted a military base housing the American forces in the capital of the Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Erbil, as well as the US consulate in that region.

At first, Iraqi media, citing Kurdish officials, reported that several missiles had landed in Erbil early Sunday, but there were no confirmed casualties so far from the incident.

Later reports, quoting Kurdistan region's intelligence sources, said as many as 12 ballistic missiles were used in Erbil attack.

"Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil, the state news agency quoted the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in the Kurdistan region as saying.

There are also reports suggesting that Washington’s new consulate building and two advanced training centers run by Israeli spy agency, Mossad, in Erbil have been targeted in the missile attack.

Security forces are on high alert, and the roads to Erbil airport have been closed.

Some reports indicate that the alarm sirens have also been activated in the US embassy inside the highly secured Green Zone of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

American officials have claimed that that the attacks have been ensued with no casualties. A US State Department spokesperson called it an "outrageous attack" but said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to US government facilities in Erbil.

The new missile attack is the latest in a series of such strikes targeting the US interests in Iraq.

Iraqi media say following the attack, American military aircraft have been carrying out overflights over Erbil and civilian air transport has been suspended.

A fire has been also reported at the airbase housing the American troops in Erbil while sirens have gone off at US consulate there.

A spokesperson for the regional authorities said there were no flight interruptions at Erbil airport. 

US forces stationed at Erbil's international airport complex have come under frequent attacks carried out by missiles and drones, but no such attacks had occurred for several months.

In September 2021, the US base in Erbil came under attack by at least three kamikaze drones as a result of which the area’s sirens went off and smoke was seen billowing out.

Earlier in July 2021, the base was attacked by explosive-laden drones, with reports falling short of providing details on the number of possible casualties or the extent of damage.

The attack followed drone and rocket attacks targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad and Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar.

The attacks come amid growing anti-US sentiment, which has intensified since assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were targeted along with their companions on January 3, 2020 in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

Following the American drone attack, the Iraqi parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a law mandating full withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country’s soil. 

News Network
March 7,2022

The energy-sensitive rupee hit a lifetime low in early trading on Monday as a sharp surge in global crude oil prices to above $130 threatened to push up imported inflation and widen the country's trade and current account deficits.

The Indian rupee was trading nearly 1 per cent weaker at 76.92 per dollar after touching 76.96, its weakest level ever. On Friday, the rupee fell to close at 76.17 against the US dollar, its lowest closing level since December 15, 2021.

The rupee has declined against the US dollar as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to the greenback's safe-haven appeal.

The yen and the dollar were trading stronger as investors moved towards safe-haven assets. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 per cent to 98.93 in early Monday trade.

Forex traders said escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices elevated and heightened worries about domestic inflation and broader trade deficits.

Oil prices soared above $130, their highest since 2008 on Monday, after a US and European ban on Russian oil imports risk and delays in Iranian talks fuelled tight supply fears. 

What has not helped is sustained foreign fund outflows from Indian capital markets. That was reflected in weaker domestic bourses, with the Sensex crashing over 1,400 points and the Nifty below 15,850.

According to stock exchange data, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 7,631.02 crore.

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed investor sentiment.

"India's traditionally non-interventionist central bank may allow further depreciation of Asia's worst-performing currency since the start of the Ukraine conflict in the hope that a weaker rupee will increase export competitiveness and assist close gaps presumably widening due to rising oil costs," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead for International and Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research.

"Unprecedented turmoil over the last few decades has shown that the odds are stacked against the local currency. The local currency was also pushed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic markets," he added. 

News Network
March 7,2022

Damascus, Mar 7: Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus Monday, killing two civilians and causing material damage, Syria’s defense ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

It gave no further details or say how the civilians were killed.

Israel did not comment on the attack and rarely acknowledges such operations. But it has launched hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war.

Israel has acknowledged that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, that fight on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The strike came two weeks after three Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack near Damascus.

Agencies
March 12,2022

Riyadh, Mar 12: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday a number of executions against individuals convicted of terrorism and capital crimes including members of ISIS and Al-Qaeda, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a ministry of interior statement.

The ministry said the death sentence was handed down to several others who were convicted of crimes such as murder and rape.

“These individuals, totaling 81, were convicted of various crimes including murdering innocent men, women and children.”

“Crimes committed by these individuals also include pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, Al Qaeda, and the Houthis, targeting residents in the Kingdom and traveling to regional conflict zones to join terrorist organizations,” the ministry said.

“They also include convictions for targeting government personnel and vital economic sites, the killing of law enforcement officers and maiming their bodies, and planting land mines to target police vehicles. Moreover, the convictions include crimes of kidnapping, torture, rape, smuggling arms and bombs into the Kingdom.”

The aforementioned individuals were arrested, tried in Saudi courts, through trials overseen by a total of 13 judges over 3 separate stages of trial for each individual.

The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead.

The ministry confirmed that the Kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world.

