  1. Home
  2. Coldblooded murder: Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot in head by Israeli forces

Coldblooded murder: Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot in head by Israeli forces

News Network
May 11, 2022

palestine.jpg

The Israeli military has killed an Al Jazeera reporter in the occupied West Bank while she was reporting on an Israeli raid against Palestinians in the city of Jenin.

The Qatar-based satellite news channel and the Palestinian Health Ministry said the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh occurred on Wednesday, when the regime’s forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp. 

The news channel reported that she was hit by a bullet in the head.

“What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death. Shireen Abu Akleh, who has been covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid on a city to the north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head,” Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim said from Ramallah.

“As you can imagine, this is a shock to the journalists who have been working with her.”

Ibrahim, speaking through tears, said Abu Akleh was a “very well respected journalist” who has been working with Al Jazeera since the beginning of the second Palestinian Intifada (uprising) in 2000.

Journalist Ali Asmoadi told Haaretz that he and Abu Akleh were wearing their press vests when military forces shot at them.

The Palestinian health ministry also said another journalist sustained a gun shot wound to the back. The Associated Press said the Palestinian journalist, working for the Al-Quds newspaper, was in a stable condition.

The Israeli military claimed that “armed suspects opened fire” at its forces and hurdled explosives at them, and that the forces fired back.

Recent weeks have seen an escalation of Israeli forces’ violence in the occupied West Bank amid plans by the regime to construct more illegal settlements in the territory.

Al Jazeera ‘shocked and saddened’

Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Ramallah, Walid al-Omary, disputed the Israeli military’s statement, saying there had been no shooting carried out by Palestinian gunmen.

The news network’s managing director, Giles Trendle, said the network was “shocked and saddened” by the killing of Abu Akleh

“As journalists, we carry on. Our mission is to carry on. We will not be silenced despite attempts to silence us,” said Trendle. “Our mission is always to carry on to inform the world what is happening. And that is more important ever.”

In a statement following the incident, the office of the Palestinian president condemned the killing, saying it holds the Israeli regime “fully responsible for this heinous crime.”

It said “executing” journalist Abu Akleh and wounding journalist Ali Samoudi “is part of the [Israeli] policy of targeting journalists to obscure the truth and commit crimes silently.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 9,2022

mutalik.jpg

Bengaluru, May 9: The Hanuman Chalisa campaign against Azaan today reverberated across Karnataka as activists of Sri Ram Sene in Belagavi began chanting Hanuman Chalisa at 5 am from temples. 

According to the police, the incidents were reported in places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi. Some of the Sri Ram Sene activists were briefly detained by cops. 

Muthalik, who was in Mysuru, played the Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns at a temple. “It is not a symbolic protest or just for a day. This will continue till the government initiates action against loudspeakers installed at mosques,” he said.

“We have launched the campaign against the state government and members of the Muslim community who are not following the Supreme Court order. In future, we will file a contempt case against all deputy commissioners for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s order,” Muthalik told media persons.

Along the lines of a similar call by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Muthalik had on Sunday exhorted Sene activists to play Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhata hymn from loudspeakers across temples in Karnataka from Monday if the BJP-led state government failed to act against loudspeakers installed in mosques.

Muthalik claimed several right-wing organisations have extended support to Sri Rama Sene. According to him, the organisation has contacted more than 1,000 temples across the state already.

Comments

HANEEF HASSAN
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Let them play what they need we have benefits only let them play every five times prayer

Farooq Portfolio
 - 
Monday, 9 May 2022

Why do news channels give so much publicity for this? These people don't believe in God. They are just destroying peace and harmony in society.

Will they continue do chant Hunman chalisa or do other pooja 5 times to counter azan, offer special prayer once a week and fasting during Ramadan etc?

Azaan started over 1400 years ago and since the invention of microphone it is being used for azaan. Azaan will continue till the end of this world.

Our faith in Almighty is very strong and we are always praying every day for our country's betterment. May Almighty protect citizens of India from evil forces

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 1,2022

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, May 1: Muslims in some parts of coastal belt of Karnataka will observe Eid al-Fitr on May 2, while Muslims in rest of the Karnataka will continue to fast until May 2 and observe festival on May 3.

Initially, a collective decision was taken by the moon sighting committees and Qadhis of different zones of the state to celebrate Eid on May 3. 

However, after receiving reports of moon sighting in some areas on coastal Karnataka, the local Qadhis revised their decision and announced that Eid will be celebrated on May 2. 

As per latest report, some Muslims in Bhatkal, Manipal, Malpe, Hoode and Gangolli will celebrate Eid on May 2.

However two prominent Qadhis of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi - Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar and Abdul Hameed Musliyar - declared that Eid will be celebrated on May 3.

Qadhis of the other parts of the state said that the crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday (May 1). Hence, Monday (May 2) will mark the 30th day of Ramadan and Tuesday (May 3) will be the first day of Shawwal i.e. Eid-ul-Fitr.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 9,2022

Bengaluru, May 9: A delegation of Muslim lawmakers from the Congress urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure peace and harmony in the state at a time when the right-wing groups launched a campaign against the use of loudspeakers at mosques on Monday.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition U T Khader, Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris and MLC Naseer Ahmed held talks with Bommai where they said the issue of noise pollution should not be linked to any particular religion.

“We said clearly that peace, harmony and brotherhood are utmost important. There's no religion, caste or party here. We and our children should live happily and the government should create an atmosphere for that,” Khader told reporters.

“When it comes to noise pollution, everybody should and will follow whatever policy or rule the government frames based on court orders. Even now people are following them,” Khader said.

The Congress leaders told Bommai that “some communal forces” are trying to rake up issues to create disorder. “We said the government should take steps to keep peace and harmony intact by taking precautionary measures,” Khader said, adding that some groups are taking law into their own hands and creating hatred on social media. “The CM said that the government will take all necessary steps.”

On Monday, in several parts of Karnataka, the Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara and devotional songs were played in temples early on Monday morning as part of a campaign by some Hindu groups including Sri Rama Sene. This was done to counter the 5 am Azaan at mosques.

This happened in temples at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Mysuru, Chikmagalur, Yadgir, Mandya and Kolar among other places. In some locations, including Bengaluru, the police even detained Hindutva activists.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.