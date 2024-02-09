  1. Home
Concerns grow over new Gaza carnage amid planned ruthless Israeli assault on Rafah

February 8, 2024

gazarafah.jpg

Fears have mounted over a new carnage against Palestinians as the Israeli military prepares to conduct an offensive in the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he had ordered troops to “prepare to operate” in Rafah, home to about 1.4 million Palestinians who have been displaced due to the occupying regime’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said an Israeli assault on Rafah, situated in Gaza’s closed southern border with Egypt, risks “claiming the lives of even more people” and “hampering a humanitarian operation” there.

“As the war encroaches further into Rafah, I am extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of families that have endured the unthinkable in search of safety,” he added.

“Their living conditions are abysmal -- they lack the basic necessities to survive, stalked by hunger, disease and death.”

Similarly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that if Israel pushed on into Rafah, it would “exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”
“I am especially alarmed by reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raed al-Nims of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said, “Everyone is afraid of the expanding of the ground operation in Rafah.”

On Tuesday, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA warned of a “large-scale loss of civilian lives” in the case of an Israeli attack on Rafah.

“Under international humanitarian law, indiscriminate bombing of densely populated areas may amount to war crimes,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a UN briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israel waged the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,708 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,174 others.

January 26,2024

CJI.jpg

The United Nations' top court has ordered the Israeli regime to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire. The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide.

The International Court of Justice delivered on Friday its interim ruling on the emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel over its war on the Gaza Strip. 

The court said Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and also ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged genocide, ordering the regime to report back in one month. 

Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the genocide convention, the court said, noting that it has jurisdiction to rule in the case.

Friday's ruling at the ICJ did not deal with the core accusation of the case – whether genocide occurred – but focused on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa, which according to activists has claimed the mantle of the moral and ethical leadership of the world.

The ICJ demanded Israel to try to contain death and damage in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

The court also ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israel must take immediate, effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, the court says.

The court obliges Israel to take more measures to protect Palestinians but does not order it to end military operations in the Strip.

The ICJ's rulings are final and without appeal, but it has no way of enforcing them.

South Africa filed the lawsuit against Israel at the end of December, noting that Israel’s actions are “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The application also said Israeli attacks breach the UN’s Genocide Convention, and urged the court to “order Israel to cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm to Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa has been one of the outspoken critics of Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinians and has led some initiatives to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

Israel launched hostilities in Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people. More than 100 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,083 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children.

February 5,2024

gaza.jpg

A Geneva-based human rights organization has provided a gruesome report on the vast trail of death and destruction left by four months of Israel's genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip. 

"Approximately 110,000 Palestinians are reported killed, missing and injured, leaving many suffering long-term disabilities four months into Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip," Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to Euro-Med's report, the figure includes a total of 35,096 fatalities -- 32,220 of whom civilians -- including 12,345 children, 7,656 women, 309 health personnel, 41 civil defense personnel, and 121 journalists.

The death toll provided by the rights organization encompasses those who have been trapped beneath the debris of buildings hit by Israeli air and artillery strikes for more than 14 consecutive days and are, therefore, presumed dead.

Euro-Med said the number of those wounded throughout the Israeli war of aggression stands at 67,240, including hundreds who have suffered critical injuries.

Israel not heeding ICJ's ruling

Euro-Med's report added that the Israeli atrocities continue unabated despite an interim ruling that was issued by the International Court of Justice last week, obliging the regime to take all possible measures to prevent genocide against Gaza's population.

"Within a week of the International Court of Justice’s ruling, the Israeli army killed over 1,048 Palestinians—most of them civilians—and injured over 1,800 others, and carried out 108 massacres," the rights organization said.

It added that continuation of the regime's crimes is "against international humanitarian law, [and] the 1949 Geneva Convention, and amounts to war crimes according to the Rome Statute, which governs the International Criminal Court."

The rights organization also urged the international community to act swiftly "to impose a binding executive decision on the International Court of Justice’s ruling, establish an immediate ceasefire [in Gaza], [and] guarantee the safety of civilians and their return to their homes."

Mass displacements

Throughout its unrelenting aggression, the Israeli military has uprooted about two million Palestinians, approximately 90 percent of the total population of Gaza, from their homes and residential areas amid a lack of safe shelters, the Euro-Med said.

It added that the regime's displacement spree has led to complete destruction of 79,200 housing units and partial damage to 207,000 units.

"...Israel has targeted more than 245 square kilometers, [which accounts for] 67 percent of the entire Gaza Strip. This includes all of Gaza City and the Strip’s northern regions, where residents have been ordered to evacuate since late October. The majority of them have not yet been able to return; neither have residents of large areas in the central and southern sections of the Strip that Israel had designated as safe areas," the report said.

Elsewhere in its report, the rights organization warned that the Israeli military aggression is apparently aimed at re-occupying Gaza -- from which the regime withdrew in 2005.

"Israel continues to escalate its military assaults against Palestinian civilians in an apparent attempt to expand its territory to include the entire Gaza Strip [by] uprooting the vast majority of the Strip’s population in violation of international law. This likely amounts to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide," the rights group said.

It also emphasized that the regime is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in order to cause as many casualties, material losses, and as much general destruction as possible as a form of retaliation and collective punishment.

According to Euro-Med Monitor’s team, the facilities targeted by Israel during its ongoing attacks include 334 schools, 1,720 industrial facilities, 183 health facilities, 478 mosques, three churches, 171 press offices, and 199 archaeological sites.
 

January 31,2024

kalpana.jpg

Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, might take over the top job if her husband gets arrested in an alleged money laundering case, sources in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Party have claimed.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had made a similar claim earlier this month, but was dismissed by the Chief Minister himself. Mr Soren had even ruled out the possibility of his wife contesting polls in near future.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Mr Soren in the laundering case today, after which there are chances that he might get arrested. And if that happens, it was proposed at a meeting of MLAs that his wife Kalpana may be made the Chief Minister, the sources said.

Ms Soren is not an MLA, and if sworn in as the Chief Minister, she will have to become a member of the assembly by winning a by-election within six months. But there's a hurdle in this case: a bypoll may be ruled out since the term of the assembly ends in less than a year.

Kalpana, who is from Odisha's Mayurbhanj, got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006, and has two children - Nikhil and Ansh.

She was born in 1976 in Ranchi. Her father is a businessman and her mother a homemaker. She did her graduation in engineering, followed by an MBA.

Kalpana Soren reportedly runs a school, is involved in organic farming and owns three commercial buildings that cost nearly ₹ 5 crore. She is also regular at programmes on women and children empowerment.

She made headlines in 2022 after former chief minister Raghubar Das accused Mr Soren of misusing his position to allot a plot in an industrial area to a company owned by his wife.

