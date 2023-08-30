  1. Home
  2. Crown prince approves targets to boost eco-tourism, afforestation in Saudi Arabia

News Network
August 31, 2023

saudi.jpg

Jeddah, Aug 31: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved a number of strategic targets that will play a crucial role in the Kingdom meeting its afforestation and eco-tourism goals until 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s reserve initiative is expected to cement the Kingdom’s position as one of the world’s top eco-tourism destinations and create jobs for local communities.

The crown prince approved the Royal Reserve strategic targets in a meeting of the Royal Council Reserves on Wednesday.

The Royal Reserves cover 13.5 percent of Saudi territory, helping protect and reintroduce more than 30 endangered native animals to the country.

The Royal Reserves initiative will contribute to the meeting of the Kingdom’s afforestation targets of planting more than 80 million trees and shrubs by 2030.

Royal Reserves development authorities were established to create strategies and plans, and to manage all aspects related to the operation and implementation of its activities. 

News Network
August 24,2023

moonmission.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The Chandrayaan-3 overcame several odds ahead of a successful soft landing on the surface of the moon last evening, catapulting India into the elite space club. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole after Russia's attempt at a lunar touchdown in the same area ended in failure following an engine malfunction.

This was India's third attempt at landing a spacecraft on the lunar surface. The last one, Chandrayaan-2, was listed as a partial failure after its lander crashed on the Moon in September 2019.

ISRO Chief S Somanath says that since Chandrayaan-2 made a hard landing, they could not recover anything and had to do everything fresh.

"Everything had to be done fresh for this mission. From Chandrayaan-2, we could not recover anything from the moon," S Somanath said in an interview.

"The first year was spent figuring out what went wrong with Chandrayaan-2, the next year we revised everything. The last 2 years we conducted tests," he adds.

He also said that the space research organisation was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Covid upset some of our programmes. But we were still launching some rockets. Post-Covid, we are back on track," says Mr Somanath.

Chandrayaan-3's accomplishment is special as no other spacecraft has been able to achieve a soft landing near the moon's South Pole. The south pole - far from the equatorial region targeted by previous missions, including the crewed Apollo landings - is full of craters and deep trenches.

The findings from the Chandrayaan-3 mission could advance and expand knowledge of lunar water ice, potentially one of the moon's most valuable resources.

Over the next 14 days, the six-wheeled rover will carry out experiments on the surface of the moon. Both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have a mission life of 1 lunar day, equal to 14 days on Earth. The lander module is carrying five payloads for specific tasks on the Moon.

"Entire instrumentation of Chandrayaan-3 is for landing on the south pole or near the south pole. But there are a huge amount of scientific possibilities on the South Pole. They are related to the presence of water and minerals on the moon," Mr Somanath says when asked why they picked the South pole.

"There are many other physical processes that scientists would want to be investigated. Five of our instruments are targetted towards exploring those areas," he adds. 

News Network
August 16,2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: A 16-year-old Muslim boy was brutally beaten up by a group of saffron activists amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

'The incident took place on July 21, when the Muslim boy and the Hindu girl were caught by a group. The girl's family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are at the Bandra railway terminus, a group of around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans,' another police official said.

They bashed up the boy and dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.

'Someone from the spot captured the incident on his mobile phone camera, and the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, following which the local police as well as the GRP swung into action and launched a probe,' the official said.

A case was registered in this connection in Ambarnath and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

News Network
August 24,2023

padmaraja.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 24: A teenage girl was brutally murdered by a knife-wielding youth, who slit her throat near women’s police station at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district today afternoon. 
 
The victim has been identified as Gowri (18), a resident of Alike near Vittal in Bantwal taluk. The accused is Padmaraja, a resident of Naibelu in the Maninalkooru village. Both the victim and accused belong to Hinduism. 

According to reports, the brutal attack took place when Gowri had been to the Puttur market was walking past the women's police station. After repeatedly stabbing the girl, Padmaraja fled the scene. 

A severely injured girl was swiftly shifted to Puttur government hospital, where doctors suggested to take her to Mangaluru immediate as her throat was slit. However, she breathed her last on the way. 

The accused was arrested by the police in Mavinakatte near Bantwal following the attack, said Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police C B Rishyanth. 

