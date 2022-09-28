  1. Home
  2. Crown Prince Mohammed is now Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia; Prince Khalid is Defence Minister

September 28, 2022

Jeddah, Sept 28: King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday named Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the Kingdom’s prime minister and appointed Prince Khalid bin Salman defence minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by royal decree.

The crown prince had previously been defense minister, and Prince Khalid was deputy defence minister. King Salman will continue to chair Cabinet meetings that he attends, the decree said.

The other major appointment in the reshuffle was that of Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, chief executive of the Saudi chemical manufacturing company SABIC, as minister of education.

The ministers who retain their portfolios are the Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, and Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

Prince Abdullah bin Bandar also remains as Minister of the National Guard, Walid Al-Samaani stays in his role as Minister of Justice, and Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh remains as Minister of Islamic Affairs.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan retains his post as Minister of Culture, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal keeps his role as Minister of Sports.

Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah will also stay in his role as Minister of Hajj and Umrah, and Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi also remains as Minister of Commerce.

Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef remains as Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ahmed Al-Khateeb as Minister of Tourism, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim as Minister of Economy and Planning, and Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel as Minister of Health.

The new defense minister, Prince Khalid, is a former Saudi ambassador to Washington. He graduated from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The prince received his initial pilot training at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and advanced training at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. He also studied advanced electronic warfare in France.

Previously, he was an F-15 pilot and tactical intelligence officer in the RSAF. Before a back injury ended his flying career, Prince Khaled flew more than 50 combat missions as part of the international coalition campaign against Daesh in Syria, and the Decisive Storm and Renewal of Hope operations in Yemen. 

September 15,2022

Mathura, Sept 15: A fresh petition has been filed at a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura seeking removal of yet another mosque, the Mina Masjid, belonging to the Mughal era.

The petitioner has claimed that the mosque was built on a part of the Thakur Keshav Dev Ji temple, on the east side of the so called Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex.

The suit has been filed by Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), as a devotee of Lord Krishna and as his 'Vaad Mitra' (friend of the suit).

The suit has been registered in the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura, Jyoti Singh.

Several petitions have already been filed in various Mathura courts, seeking the shifting of another important mosque, the Shahi Masjid Idgah, from the complex, with petitioners maintaining that it has been built at the 'birthplace of Lord Krishna' within the core 13.37-acre premises of the temple.

In the fresh petition, Sharma, claimed to be a devout follower of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj (another name of Lord Krishna), who is 'petitioner number 1' in the case.

Sharma had earlier filed a case seeking removal of the Shahi Masjid Idgah adjacent to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

"The basic purpose of the suit is to protect the property of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj who owns land measuring 13.37 acre in Mathura city on which Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is located. We have now sought removal of the construction raised in the name of Mina Masjid near Vrindavan railway line at Deeg gate on land owned by the deity."

The respondents of the new suit are president/chairman Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Lucknow, and secretary, Intezamia Committee, Mina Masjid (Deeg Gate), Mathura.

The court has fixed October 26 for hearing the case, said Deepak Sharma, the petitioner's counsel.

In almost a dozen cases in Mathura, petitioners appearing on behalf of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi have challenged the settlement dated October 12, 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Idgah, which was part of suit number 43 of 1967.

The petitioners claim it has no legal validity because the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title, was not party to the settlement.

The petitioners have also claimed that the mosque was built on the same spot where a temple was razed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The management committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah has objected to these petitions, saying that a compromise was made in 1968.

Hence, the petition, as such, is time barred.

September 16,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 16: A huge crowd gathered in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Friday evening to protest the discriminatory policy exhibited by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka BJP government in handling three recent murder cases in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. 

Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Muhammad Fazil were hacked to death by miscreants in the district. While chief minister visited Nettaru’s family and handed over Rs 25 lakh compensation, he has refused to pay any compensations to the family of murdered Muslim youths. The government has also handed over Nettaru murder case to NIA and ignored two other murders. 
 
Today’s protest is organised by Muslim Aikyata Vedike, Suratkal, in association with like-minded organisations and members of mohallas.

Vedike-president Mohammed Ashraf Badriya earlier flayed the attitude of the government and payment of compensation only to the family of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in Bellare. He urged the government to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of Masood and Mahammed Fazil, who too were murdered by the assailants.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, home minister Araga Jnanendra had made false promises of visiting the house of Masood and Fazil. Neither the ministers nor the local MLA visited the house of the victims and consoled the family members, he said.

He said the police should book the assailants of Masood and Fazil under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act just like the way the assailants of Nettaru were booked by the Dakshina Kannada district police. Both cases should be handed over to the NIA for investigation.

September 15,2022

Udupi, Sep 15: A teenage boy who was seriously injured after hit by an unidentified lorry on Wednesday September 14, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday September 15 at a private hospital in Udupi.

The victim is Samarth (14), a Class 7 student, son of Prabhakar Kotha. 

Prabhakar Kotha died on the spot when an unknown vehicle, perhaps a lorry, hit him and his son on National Highway 66 at Uchila near Kaup. 

The father and his son Samarth had come from Belagavi on Tuesday night by a government bus after spending Ganesh festival holidays in their home. 

After the tragedy, Samarth was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last this morning without responding to any treatment. 

