Drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery did not affect petroleum supplies: Saudi govt

Riyadh, Mar 11: An official source in the Ministry of Energy announced that the oil refinery in Riyadh was attacked by a drone at 4:40 AM on Thursday' morning.

The source said that the terrorist attack resulted in a small fire that was brought under control without causing any injuries or disruptions to operations, nor to the petroleum supply and its derivatives.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy condemned the terrorist attack.

"The sabotage and terrorist acts that are repeatedly perpetrated against the civilian objects and vital installations in different regions of Saudi Arabia, is not targeting only the Kingdom, but rather it aims to destabilize the security and stability of energy supplies more broadly in the world, through which it will negatively affect the global economy."

The source reiterated the call made by Saudi Arabia to the countries of the world and its organizations to stand against these sabotage and terrorist attacks, stressing also the importance of confronting all the parties that implement or support them.