Drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery did not affect petroleum supplies: Saudi govt

News Network
March 11, 2022

Riyadh, Mar 11: An official source in the Ministry of Energy announced that the oil refinery in Riyadh was attacked by a drone at 4:40 AM on Thursday' morning.

The source said that the terrorist attack resulted in a small fire that was brought under control without causing any injuries or disruptions to operations, nor to the petroleum supply and its derivatives.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy condemned the terrorist attack.

"The sabotage and terrorist acts that are repeatedly perpetrated against the civilian objects and vital installations in different regions of Saudi Arabia, is not targeting only the Kingdom, but rather it aims to destabilize the security and stability of energy supplies more broadly in the world, through which it will negatively affect the global economy."

The source reiterated the call made by Saudi Arabia to the countries of the world and its organizations to stand against these sabotage and terrorist attacks, stressing also the importance of confronting all the parties that implement or support them.

News Network
March 11,2022

Aday after the BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at BSP chief Mayawati and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that the two leaders should be conferred with Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna for contributing to BJP's win.

“BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased three times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking about the saffron party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, Sanjay Raut said, “BJP has won in 4 states, we don't have anything to be upset about, we're a part of your happiness. Why did Uttarakhand CM lose? Two Deputy CMs lost in Goa.”

The Shiv Sena leader took a swipe at the BJP and said that the party was rejected completely in Punjab.

“Most concerning issue is Punjab; a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab. The PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, everyone campaigned tremendously in Punjab, then why did you lose in Punjab? UP, Uttarakhand, Goa was yours already, which is fine. But, you have lost more in Punjab as compared to Congress and Shiv Sena in UP,” Sanjay Raut said.

News Network
March 8,2022

After two years, India will resume regular international flight operations from March 27. International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

On February 28, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had extended the ban on regular commercial international passenger flights until further orders.

India has been operating flights under air bubble arrangements since 2021.

India has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and Uzbekistan.

The Indian government had previously planned to resume scheduled international flight operations from December 15 onwards. But this plan was derailed due to the emergence of Omicron which lead to the government withdrawing the decision to resume scheduled international flights.

International flights were first suspended in March 2020 after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

News Network
March 9,2022

India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 years age group subject to certain conditions, official sources said on Wednesday.

It is the fourth vaccine to receive the regulator's nod for use among those below 18 years.

The Drugs Controller General Of India's (DCGI) approval comes after the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the CDSCO last week recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covovax for those aged 12 to 17.

The government has still not not taken a decision on vaccinating those aged below 15 years. The health ministry has consistently said that additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination are examined constantly.

In the EUA application to DCGI, Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at SII on February 21 had stated that the data from two studies on about 2707 children aged 12 to 17 years show that Covovax is highly efficacious, immunogenic, safe and well tolerated in this age group of children.

"This approval will not only be beneficial for our country alone, but will benefit the entire world, fulfilling our prime minister's vision of 'making in India for the world'. In line with the philosophy of our CEO, Dr Adar C Poonawalla, we are sure that Covovax will play an important role to protect children of our country and world at large against Covid-19 disease and will keep our national flag flying high globally," an official source had quoted Singh as having stated in the application.

The DCGI has already approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28. It has not yet been included in the country's vaccination drive.

The DCGI on February 21 granted restricted EUA to Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 12 to less than 18 years age group subject to certain conditions.

Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and also granted emergency use listing by WHO on December 2017, 2020. 

India has been using Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to vaccinate adolescents between 15-18 years.

ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above in August last year. Indigenously-developed Covaxin received approval for emergency use in 12 to 18 in December last year.

