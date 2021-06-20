  1. Home
  Dubai approves only these covid vaccines for travellers from India

News Network
June 20, 2021

Dubai, June 20: Authorities in Dubai on Saturday eased travel restrictions on passengers coming from India to the emirate, provided they complied with fresh Covid safety rules.

One of the criteria stated that UAE residents wishing to fly into Dubai should have received two doses of a Covid vaccine approved by UAE authorities.

On Sunday, the Dubai Health Authority clarified which Covid vaccines fall under this category.

According to the authority, the approved vaccines in UAE have been confirmed as follows:

>> Pfizer-BionNTech
>> Oxford-AstraZeneca or Covishield
>> Sinopharm
>> Sputnik

The authority also responded to queries on whether passengers who took the Covishield vaccine, that is being administered in India, would be accepted as per the new travel protocols.

"Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covishield are the same vaccine," the authority said.

The new travel protocols will go into effect on Wednesday, June 23. 

News Network
June 15,2021

Bengaluru, June 15: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday indicated that there will be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21, when the current Covid-19 guidelines come to an end.

"After analysing the situation today and tomorrow, we will look into what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further and we will do it," Yediyurappa said in response to a question about the next phase of unlocking in the state.

According to official sources, the chief minister is likely to take a decision in this regard, after taking into account advice by the state's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), consisting of experts, and after consulting senior ministers and officials of his government, before the end of this week.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines that extended the Covid-19-induced lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14. It had also said that the Covid-19 curfew (daily) will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after June 14.

The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

Among the relaxations announced by the government in the remaining 19 districts of the state include the opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with a maximum of two passengers, among others. The relaxation in lockdown measures is in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

News Network
June 7,2021

hajj.jpg

Riyadh, June 7: Announcements about this year’s Haj could be made in the coming days as the Kingdom completes its assessments of the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said the acting Saudi minister of media, Dr Majid Al Qasabi.

At a press conference held in Riyadh on Sunday, Al Qasabi said the Saudi authorities are following up on (the pandemic) updates and the ministers of Haj and Umrah and health will soon announce a decision.

He said that, due to Covid variants, it was important to evaluate the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and correctly: “We don’t want this year’s Haj to be an epicentre for the spread of the disease in the Kingdom or the Muslim world.”

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has worked hard to improve the services provided in the Haj and Umrah sector, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Services for Haj and Umrah performers, Eng. Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, told the press conference that the safe Umrah model aims to protect people by managing the crowds going to the Grand Mosque through booked time slots and improving the services provided for pilgrims through the application of the most modern techniques to meet their personal needs.

He noted that the Eatmarna app developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) also verifies the health of permit applicants.

He said that the work to serve the pilgrims was a joint operation involving the public, private and voluntary sectors.

He said: “There is continued cooperation between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and all relevant authorities to help pilgrims and visitors perform Hajj and Umrah with ease.”

Last year’s Haj and the gradual return of Umrah in October was permitted after a safe model had been developed, focusing on modern technology and digitizing the procedures to provide pilgrims with the services they needed through different options provided by the ministry.

These tech-focused models included the Eatmarna application, which allowed users to request permits (praying permits, Umrah permits and Rawdah praying permits) in Makkah and Madinah’s mosques. More than 20 million people have benefitted from the app and more than 30,000 have used the services provided by Inaya (care) centres in Makkah and Madinah, established to serve pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also provided safe transportation services by setting up four sites to transport worshippers and pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

