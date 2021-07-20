  1. Home
  2. Eid al-Adha observed in Middle East, other parts of the world under covid shadow

July 20, 2021

Muslims in many countries around the world were observing Tuesday, July 20, yet another major Islamic holiday in the shadow of the pandemic and amid growing concerns about the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings and, for many, slaughtering of livestock and giving meat to the needy. This year, the holiday comes as many countries battle the delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or issue appeals for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols.

The pandemic has already taken a toll for the second year on a sacred mainstay of Islam, the hajj, whose last days coincide with Eid al-Adha. Once drawing some 2.5 million Muslims from across the globe to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the Islamic pilgrimage has been dramatically scaled back due to the virus.

This year, 60,000 vaccinated Saudi citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia have been allowed to perform the hajj, preventing Muslims from other countries from fulfilling the Islamic obligation.

Indonesia marked a grim Eid al-Adha amid a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation. Large gatherings were banned and tougher travel restrictions imposed. Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, also an influential Islamic cleric, appealed to people to perform holiday prayers at home with their families.

“Don't do crowds,” Amin said in televised remarks ahead of the start of the holiday. “Protecting oneself from the Covid-19 pandemic is obligatory.”

The surge is believed to have been fueled by travel during another holiday — the Eid al-Fitr festival in May — and by the rapid spread of the delta variant.

In Malaysia, measures have been tightened after a sharp spike in infections despite a national lockdown since June 1 — people are banned from travelling back to their hometowns or crossing districts to celebrate. House visits and customary trips to graveyards are also banned.

Healthy worshippers are allowed to gather for prayers in mosques, with strict social distancing and no physical contact. Ritual animal sacrifice is limited to mosques and other approved areas.

Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah has urged Malaysians not to “repeat irresponsible behaviour,” adding that travel and celebrations during Eid al-Fitr and another festival on the island of Borneo led to new clusters of cases.

“Let us not in the excitement of celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice cause us all to perish because of Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin urged Muslims to stay home. “I appeal to you all to be patient and abide by the rules because your sacrifice is a great jihad in Allah's sight and in our effort to save lives,” he said in a televised speech on the eve of the festival.

The World Health Organization has reported that Covid-19 deaths had climbed after a period of decline. The reversal has been attributed to low vaccination rates, relaxed mask rules and other precautions, and the delta variant.

Lockdowns will severely curtail Eid al-Adha festivities in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's two largest cities.

Sydney resident Jihad Dib, a New South Wales state government lawmaker, said the city's Muslims were sad but understood why they would be confined to their homes with no visitors allowed.

“It's going to be the first Eid in my life I don't hug and kiss my mum and dad,” Dib told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Melbourne Muslims face their second Eid al-Adha in lockdown in as many years. The sudden announcement of the Melbourne lockdown last week will also deal a huge financial blow to retailers who had stocked up on food ahead of what they thought would be usual Eid festivities.

Iran on Monday imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported. The lockdown begins on Tuesday.

Not everyone is imposing new restrictions. In Bangladesh, authorities have allowed an eight-day pause in the country's strict lockdown for the holiday that health experts say could be dangerous.

In Egypt, Essam Shaban travelled to his southern hometown of Sohag to spend Eid al-Adha with his family. He said ahead of the start of the holiday that he planned to pray at a mosque there on Tuesday while taking precautions such as bringing his own prayer rug and wearing a mask.

“We want this Eid to pass by peacefully without any infections,” he said. “We must follow instructions.”

Shaban had been looking forward to pitching in with his brothers to buy a buffalo to slaughter, going door-to-door to give some of the meat to the poor and to the traditional festive meal later in the day with his extended family.

“It's usually boisterous with laughter and bickering with the kids,” he said. “It's great.”

But others will be without loved ones.

In India, where Eid al-Adha starts Wednesday, Tahir Qureshi would always go with his father for prayers and then to visit family and friends. His father died in June after contracting the virus during a surge that devastated the country, and the thought of having to spend the holiday without him is heartbreaking.

“It will be difficult without him,” he said.

Muslim scholars in India, where Eid will be celebrated on July 21, have been urging people to exercise restraint and adhere to health protocols. Some states have restricted large gatherings and are asking people to observe the holiday at home.

Meanwhile the pandemic's economic fallout, which threw millions of Indians into financial hardship, has many saying they cannot afford to buy sacrificial livestock.

In Kashmir, a disputed, Muslim-majority region, businessman Ghulam Hassan Wani is among those cutting back. “I used to sacrifice three or four sheep, but this year we can hardly afford one,” Wani said.

July 19,2021

Bengaluru, July 19: Theatres across Karnataka are all set to reopen today after a gap of three months following the government's announcement of further relaxation of Covid-19 curbs.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, “Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditoriums and similar places (are) permitted to open with 50% of seating capacity (by) strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.”

The night curfew, which was earlier in place from 9 pm to 6 am, has now been reduced to 10 pm-5 am.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that the lockdown was being relaxed further to help those affected by the restrictions in the past few months. “This will help people, especially those from theatre and film industry,” he said. The government will allow prayers and other rituals to be performed at temples, provided Covid protocols are followed.

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 1,708 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. The active case tally presently stands at 29,291. 

July 12,2021

Bengaluru, July 12: Karnataka’s Covid-19 numbers fell by 79 per cent in past one month, even though the number of daily cases has not yet reached pre-second wave figures.

On Sunday, 1,978 new cases were registered in the state, out of which 22 per cent or 433 cases were found in Bengaluru Urban. Four weeks ago, an average 5,900 cases were being found daily in the state, at a time when the state was conducting about 1.56 lakh tests per day.

Comparing that with the last seven days shows that the state has been finding 2,522 new cases daily. The number of daily tests too have declined slightly. In this past week, an average of 1.49 lakh tests were done. 

After Bengaluru Urban’s 433 cases, the next highest caseloads reported on Sunday were from Mysuru district (261 cases), Dakshina Kannada (195 cases), Hassan (132 cases) and Shivamogga (124 cases). The total number of new cases and 2,326 discharges statewide brings Karnataka’s active caseload to 36,737. 

In addition, 56 new deaths were disclosed on Sunday, which is in keeping with the declining death toll due to Covid. Of these 56 new deaths, six had happened in late May and eight in June. Out of the rest, only seven occurred on Sunday, 19 had happened on Saturday and 11 on Friday. 

Among the fatalities, the youngest was an 18-year-old woman from Kolar who died at a private hospital on July 10, nine days after being diagnosed with the disease. She also had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) but no known comorbidities.

The oldest was an 88-year-old woman in Bengaluru Urban who also died on Saturday, within 24 hours of being diagnosed with the disease. She also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

The state administered 1.34 lakh doses on Sunday, which is roughly half of the average number of doses given in the previous 14 days. Out of the doses given, 85,779 were first doses while 48,953 were second doses. The new doses constituted a slight increase in the state’s vaccination coverage.

As per data, 40.91 per cent of all adults in Karnataka have had the first dose while 9.20 per cent have had the second dose. In Bengaluru Urban, the first dose coverage has reached 64.09 per cent while the second dose coverage has reached 14.20 per cent.

July 11,2021

New Delhi, July 11: India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on Saturday to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, they said.

India's move to temporarily shut the consulate in Kandahar came in view of Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a number of key areas in the region as well as in western Afghanistan triggering huge security concerns.

On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kabul said there was no plan to close the embassy and the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.  

Two days back, the Ministry of External said India was carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the safety and security of Indian nationals.

"Our response will be calibrated accordingly," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

There were reports that at least two foreign missions in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, have closed their operation in view of escalating violence in the region.

Amid growing concerns in India over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay on Tuesday briefed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Indian embassy last week asked all Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of rising incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks including targeting civilians, adding Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of kidnapping.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD three billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

In March, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which Jaishankar conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan. 

