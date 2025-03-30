  1. Home
  2. Eid al-Fitr 2025: Celebrations across the Middle East overshadowed by Gaza tragedy

Eid al-Fitr 2025: Celebrations across the Middle East overshadowed by Gaza tragedy

News Network
March 30, 2025

Eid al-Fitr 2025 was marked with grand celebrations across the Middle East, as millions of Muslims came together to pray, feast, and rejoice. However, amid the festivities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, Gaza stood in mourning. The ongoing conflict and devastation in Palestine turned what is usually a time of joy into a period of sorrow and survival for many Palestinians. While some regions witnessed fireworks and public gatherings, Gaza endured airstrikes, hunger, and loss, painting a stark contrast to the celebrations elsewhere.

eidmiddleast.jpg
Muslims attend mass Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Gaza: Eid Amid Destruction and Mourning

In Gaza, the usual festive spirit of Eid was shattered by grief and destruction. Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of several civilians, including women and children, leaving families mourning rather than rejoicing.

The usually vibrant markets of Gaza, once filled with people buying sweets and new clothes for Eid, remained eerily silent. Many families had no food to prepare the traditional celebratory meals, as ongoing blockades and supply shortages have left residents struggling for survival.

President Mahmoud Abbas declared that this year's Eid celebrations should be limited to religious observances, acknowledging the suffering of the people. In place of festivities, prayers were held for the victims of the war, and aid organizations worked tirelessly to distribute basic necessities to displaced families.

Saudi Arabia: Grand Celebrations Despite Regional Tensions

In stark contrast, Saudi Arabia witnessed grand celebrations with large-scale public events, concerts, and fireworks. The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) organized festivities across Riyadh, Jeddah, and other major cities. The night skies were illuminated with dazzling fireworks in places such as Boulevard World (Riyadh), Jeddah Art Promenade, and Al-Khobar Corniche.

Despite the revelry, many Saudi citizens expressed solidarity with Palestinians, with social media campaigns and fundraising efforts aiming to support those suffering in Gaza.

United Arab Emirates: A Festival of Luxury and Giving

The UAE celebrated Eid al-Fitr with traditional prayers, family gatherings, and a wide range of entertainment events. Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosted special cultural performances, and malls offered discounts and attractions for families.

However, amidst the celebrations, many mosques in the UAE emphasized the importance of charity, urging people to contribute to humanitarian efforts in Gaza and other conflict zones.

Qatar: A Blend of Joy and Concern

Qatar marked the beginning of Eid on March 30, 2025, with three days of public holidays and an extended break for government employees. Doha’s Corniche and Katara Cultural Village became focal points for celebrations, with thousands gathering to enjoy fireworks and live performances.

Nevertheless, Qatari authorities and charities continued their relief efforts for Palestine, highlighting the contrast between the joyous Eid atmosphere at home and the suffering of their fellow Muslims in Gaza.

Kuwait: Extended Holidays and Reflection

In Kuwait, Eid holidays provided a nine-day break for many employees, allowing families to come together in celebration. Traditional meals and prayers remained central to the festivities, but Kuwaiti media and religious leaders also focused on the plight of Palestinians, urging the public to donate and raise awareness.

A Tale of Two Realities

Eid al-Fitr 2025 presented a stark contrast between different parts of the Muslim world. While countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait indulged in celebrations, Gaza stood in ruins, mourning its dead and struggling to find basic resources.

The divide between those celebrating and those suffering was more evident than ever, making this Eid a time of reflection for many Muslims worldwide. The call for peace and justice in Palestine echoed throughout sermons and speeches, reminding the world that while the spirit of Eid is about joy and gratitude, it is also about unity, compassion, and standing with those in need.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 20,2025

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), Karnataka’s second busiest airport, has seen 148.5kg of gold smuggled between 2019 and December 2024, with 90% arriving from the UAE. Customs officials recorded 346 cases, averaging 30kg of gold seized per year (2.5kg per month). Most smugglers are from Kerala and Bhatkal.

A senior customs officer revealed that MIA sees at least five gold smuggling cases per month. Numbers dropped during the pandemic but surged after flights resumed. Many offenders are first-time carriers, while some are habitual smugglers. With fewer flights, customs thoroughly checks passengers, making smuggling harder.

Smugglers constantly innovate concealment methods. Hiding gold in the rectum remains common, but gold is also found in trolley bags, mobile covers, chocolate boxes, milk powder, biscuit packets, and clothing layers. Electronic devices like car speaker magnets, LED bulbs, AirPods, wristwatches, and ballpoint pens have been used.

Unusual tactics include hiding gold in a woman’s hairband, a baby’s diaper, and even a kheer mix packet (347g). In one case, a passenger attempted to smuggle 100g in his mouth under a mask but was caught.

Officials note that while the UAE remains a key source, smugglers now bring gold from other Gulf countries, continuously adapting to evade detection.

News Network
March 18,2025

Mangaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the Karnataka government's decision to reserve 4% of government contracts for Muslims, calling it an unconstitutional move that promotes division in society. Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta reaffirmed the party’s commitment to challenging this policy both legally and politically.

Speaking to the media, Capt. Chowta stated that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had introduced reservations specifically for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to uplift marginalized communities. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of misusing the concept of AHINDA politics to cater to specific organizations rather than working for the welfare of all backward communities in Karnataka.

“The Congress government’s decision is an unconstitutional and religion-based move aimed at appeasement politics. It is a betrayal of backward communities and a clear attempt to divide society along religious lines,” said Capt. Chowta. He further asserted that the BJP would not remain silent and would oppose the decision at every level.

The BJP plans to file a writ petition in the High Court seeking to overturn the government's move, which it believes is a calculated effort to gain religious vote banks. Capt. Chowta also condemned the government’s allocation of Rs 1,000 crore under the "Minority Colonies Development Fund" in the state budget, arguing that such policies undermine the principles of equality enshrined in the Constitution.

He emphasized that the Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled against religion-based reservations and reiterated that Dr. Ambedkar himself opposed such policies during the drafting of the Constitution. “Previous attempts to introduce religion-based reservations in other states have been struck down by courts, yet the Siddaramaiah government continues to push its vote-bank agenda. We will fight until this unconstitutional decision is revoked,” he added.

News Network
March 20,2025

indianUS.jpg

New York: An Indian national enrolled as a postdoctoral fellow in the US has been detained by immigration authorities, said a media report, less than a week after a Columbia student from India self-deported following allegations of activities supporting Hamas.

Badar Khan Suri's lawyer claimed that he is being punished “because of the Palestinian heritage of his wife — who is a US citizen — and because the government suspects that he and his wife oppose US foreign policy toward Israel.”

He is a former student of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Suri is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at the Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, Washington DC.

A report in Politico said that Suri, who was studying and teaching on a student visa, has been “detained by federal immigration authorities amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on student activists whom the government accuses of opposing American foreign policy.”

The report said that “masked agents” arrested Suri from outside his home in Virginia Monday night.

A petition filed by his lawyer Hassan Ahmad said that he was taken to a facility in Virginia and is “expected to be transferred soon to a detention centre in Texas.”

The Politico report said that Suri’s lawyer has filed a lawsuit for his immediate release.

“The agents identified themselves as being with the Department of Homeland Security and told him the government had revoked his visa,” the lawsuit says, according to the Politico report.

The report added that according to Suri’s petition, he was put in “deportation proceedings under the same rarely used provision of immigration law” that the government has invoked to try to deport Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate and legal permanent resident arrested for his role in leading campus protests at Columbia against Israel. 

The petition says the couple has “long been doxxed and smeared” on anonymously run, far-right websites due to their support for Palestinian rights. The petition adds that Suri’s wife Mapheze Saleh has been alleged to have “ties with Hamas” and once worked for Al Jazeera.

The petition further notes that Suri has no criminal record and has not been charged with a crime. Ahmad said he had not been able to contact Suri as of Wednesday evening.

“We’re trying to speak with him. That hasn’t happened yet,” Ahmad said.

“This is just another example of our government abducting people the same way they abducted Khalil.”

According to his profile on the website of Georgetown University, Suri completed his PhD in Peace & Conflict Studies from Nelson Mandela Center for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi in 2020. 

He wrote his thesis on Transitional Democracy, Divided Societies and Prospects for Peace: A Study of State Building in Afghanistan and Iraq in which he underlined the complexities involved in introducing democracy in ethnically diverse societies; as well as challenges to project state building.

He has travelled extensively in the conflict zones of India, Pakistan, Balochistan in Iran, Iran, Turkey, Kurdish Areas in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and its southern region, Egypt and Palestine.  

The Politico report quoted a statement from a Georgetown spokesperson as saying that Suri is an "Indian national who was duly granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention. We support our community members’ rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly," the spokesperson said.

Suri's detention comes less than a week after Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student at Columbia University, self-deported after her visa was revoked for allegedly “advocating for violence and terrorism” and involvement in activities supporting Hamas.

Srinivasan had entered the United States on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, the Department of Homeland Security had said.

It added that Srinivasan was “involved in activities supporting” Hamas, a terrorist organisation.

The Department of State had revoked her visa on March 5. The Department of Homeland Security said it has obtained video footage of Srinivasan using the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App to self-deport on March 11. 

