Eid al-Fitr 2025: Celebrations across the Middle East overshadowed by Gaza tragedy

Eid al-Fitr 2025 was marked with grand celebrations across the Middle East, as millions of Muslims came together to pray, feast, and rejoice. However, amid the festivities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, Gaza stood in mourning. The ongoing conflict and devastation in Palestine turned what is usually a time of joy into a period of sorrow and survival for many Palestinians. While some regions witnessed fireworks and public gatherings, Gaza endured airstrikes, hunger, and loss, painting a stark contrast to the celebrations elsewhere.

Muslims attend mass Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Gaza: Eid Amid Destruction and Mourning

In Gaza, the usual festive spirit of Eid was shattered by grief and destruction. Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of several civilians, including women and children, leaving families mourning rather than rejoicing.

The usually vibrant markets of Gaza, once filled with people buying sweets and new clothes for Eid, remained eerily silent. Many families had no food to prepare the traditional celebratory meals, as ongoing blockades and supply shortages have left residents struggling for survival.

President Mahmoud Abbas declared that this year's Eid celebrations should be limited to religious observances, acknowledging the suffering of the people. In place of festivities, prayers were held for the victims of the war, and aid organizations worked tirelessly to distribute basic necessities to displaced families.

Saudi Arabia: Grand Celebrations Despite Regional Tensions

In stark contrast, Saudi Arabia witnessed grand celebrations with large-scale public events, concerts, and fireworks. The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) organized festivities across Riyadh, Jeddah, and other major cities. The night skies were illuminated with dazzling fireworks in places such as Boulevard World (Riyadh), Jeddah Art Promenade, and Al-Khobar Corniche.

Despite the revelry, many Saudi citizens expressed solidarity with Palestinians, with social media campaigns and fundraising efforts aiming to support those suffering in Gaza.

United Arab Emirates: A Festival of Luxury and Giving

The UAE celebrated Eid al-Fitr with traditional prayers, family gatherings, and a wide range of entertainment events. Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosted special cultural performances, and malls offered discounts and attractions for families.

However, amidst the celebrations, many mosques in the UAE emphasized the importance of charity, urging people to contribute to humanitarian efforts in Gaza and other conflict zones.

Qatar: A Blend of Joy and Concern

Qatar marked the beginning of Eid on March 30, 2025, with three days of public holidays and an extended break for government employees. Doha’s Corniche and Katara Cultural Village became focal points for celebrations, with thousands gathering to enjoy fireworks and live performances.

Nevertheless, Qatari authorities and charities continued their relief efforts for Palestine, highlighting the contrast between the joyous Eid atmosphere at home and the suffering of their fellow Muslims in Gaza.

Kuwait: Extended Holidays and Reflection

In Kuwait, Eid holidays provided a nine-day break for many employees, allowing families to come together in celebration. Traditional meals and prayers remained central to the festivities, but Kuwaiti media and religious leaders also focused on the plight of Palestinians, urging the public to donate and raise awareness.

A Tale of Two Realities

Eid al-Fitr 2025 presented a stark contrast between different parts of the Muslim world. While countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait indulged in celebrations, Gaza stood in ruins, mourning its dead and struggling to find basic resources.

The divide between those celebrating and those suffering was more evident than ever, making this Eid a time of reflection for many Muslims worldwide. The call for peace and justice in Palestine echoed throughout sermons and speeches, reminding the world that while the spirit of Eid is about joy and gratitude, it is also about unity, compassion, and standing with those in need.