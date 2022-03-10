  1. Home
  2. ‘Erdogan betrayed al-Quds’: Palestinian groups slam Turkey for welcoming Israeli resident

‘Erdogan betrayed al-Quds’: Palestinian groups slam Turkey for welcoming Israeli resident

News Network
March 10, 2022

protest.jpg

Palestinian resistance movements have condemned the visit paid by Israeli president Isaac Herzog to Turkey that comes amid intensified Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The Islamic Jihad movement on Wednesday slammed Ankara for welcoming Isaac Herzog in Turkey, saying the move --which comes amid intensified Israeli attacks on Palestinians in al-Quds, and Israel’s Judaization plans-- is deemed as “betrayal of al-Quds and Palestine”.

The visit “represents a bias to the enemy against the jihad of the Palestinian people,” it added.

The Hamas resistance group also expressed its concern over the visits made by Israeli leaders to Arab and Muslim countries.

The movement expressed its regret over such visits, calling the Arab and Muslim countries “not to provide the Zionist entity with the opportunity to penetrate the region and to tamper with the interests of its countries”.

The movement reiterated its rejection of “all forms of communication with our enemy that violates our sanctities, desecrates and Judaizes al-Quds and al-Aqsa [Mosque], continues its siege and aggression on our people in the Gaza Strip, continues to detain thousands of prisoners, kills our children and destroys our homes, and displaces our people.”

Herzog arrived in Turkey on Wednesday in an attempt to improve the frigid Tel Aviv-Ankara ties.

Ahead of the visit, protesters in Turkey burnt the Israeli flag in the Turkish city of Istanbul and denounced any normalization with the Tel Aviv regime and vowed to support the Palestinian cause.

Herzog’s two-day visit to Turkey marks the highest-level trip by an Israeli official since former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s 2008 visit. The visit comes upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Israeli presidency. It also follows a series of public quarrels between Erdogan and then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who occasionally attacked each other in recent years.

Erdogan has called Netanyahu a “terrorist,” an “occupier,” and a “tyrant.” But the Turkish president announced last month that the Israeli president would visit Turkey in March, saying it would be good for Turkey-Israel relations. He also said a possible gas partnership would be on the agenda of Herzog’s visit. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 4,2022

shanewarne.jpg

Australia cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Shane Warne, has died, aged 52.

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The news is the second devastating blow for Australian cricket within 24 hours with fellow great, Rod Marsh, also dying on Friday having suffered a major heart attack last week.

Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’ and adored by millions across the globe, Warne is considered by many as the greatest bowler to ever play the game.

His stellar international career spanned across 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets — the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 5,2022

portcity.jpg

Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor has reported, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Vadim Boychenko in a message posted to the mayor's Telegram account.

Capturing Mariupol would give Moscow's invasion a strategic advantage by connecting it to the Russian forces coming from annexed Crimea, which have already taken the key ports of Berdiansk and Kherson, as well as to the troops in the Donbass.

Singapore sanctions Russia 

Singapore has announced sanctions against Russia that include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items, in a rare move by the Asian financial hub.

"We cannot accept the Russian government's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state," its foreign ministry said in a statement, which gave no timeframe for when the sanctions would take effect.

"For a small state like Singapore, this is not a theoretical principle, but a dangerous precedent. This is why Singapore has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack," the ministry said, adding it would not allow export of items that could inflict harm on or subjugate Ukrainians, or help Russia launch cyber attacks.

S&P downgrades Belarus’s sovereign ratings to ‘CCC’

S&P has cut Belarus's long-term foreign and local-currency sovereign credit ratings to "CCC" from "B" and placed it on "credit watch" with negative implications, citing country's involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"International sanctions imposed on Belarus due to its involvement in Russia's military intervention against Ukraine are severe, and we expect them to tighten further," the agency said.

Absent an unforeseen positive development, S&P considers it likely that Belarus will de fault over the next 12 months and also lowered the short-term ratings to "C" from "B".

Türkiye evacuates more than 11,000 citizens from Ukraine

The number of Turkish nationals evacuated from Ukraine has reached 11,024, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

310 additional citizens also set off from Ukraine. 148 are coming to Türkiye from Kiev, Dnipro and Kharkiv via train, while 162 arrived by bus from Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi, according to Cavusoglu.

More than 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed Friday.

The UN children's agency UNICEF estimates that around half a million of them are youngsters.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need protection and assistance.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 25,2022

modibiden.jpg

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday Washington is in still-unresolved "consultations" with India, when asked if Washington and Delhi were fully in sync on a response to Russia's attack on Ukraine ahead of an expected UN Security Council vote.

Biden did not elaborate, but his short response to a question at a briefing at which he announced tough new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine drew attention to an awkward division between his administration and India, a country central to its efforts to push back against China's growing power.

India has developed close ties with Washington in recent years but has a long-standing close relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defense equipment.

The 15-member United Nations Security Council, of which India is a member, is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and require Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw, a senior US administration official said.

Russia is expected to veto the step, but Washington sees the vote as a chance to try and isolate Moscow, seeking at least 13 votes in favour and an abstention by Russia's partner - China.

India has so far avoided condemning Russian actions in Ukraine, although Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did urge an end to violence there in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden said Putin would be a pariah on the international stage as a result of his attack on Ukraine and "any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association."

Asked if India was fully in sync with the United States, he said: "We're in consultation with India today. We haven't resolved that completely."

In a statement, the US State Department said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday and "stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire."

In a tweet, Jaishankar said he discussed the implications of developments in Ukraine with Blinken, without disclosing further details about the call.

Jaishankar also said he had spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and "underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward."

Delhi has upset Washington with its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, putting it at risk of US sanctions under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

In December, Russia and India signed more trade and arms deals during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles.
While there have been calls in Congress to exempt India from sanctions, some analysts say Russia's actions in Ukraine could bring increased pressure for sanctions from Russia hawks in the administration.

Any sanctions could jeopardize US cooperation with Delhi in the Quad forum with Japan and Australia aimed at pushing back against China's expanding influence.

The White House did not immediately respond when asked to elaborate on Biden's comment and a State Department spokesperson said: "We are continuing to consult with our Indian counterparts on a collective response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.