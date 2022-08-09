Faces and names of 16 Palestinian children killed by Israel in 3 days

At least 16 children were among 45 Palestinians killed by Israeli army’s recent 3-day long airstrikes on besieged Gaza strip. Dozens of children were among the 360 injured in the Israeli bombardment from August 5 to 7. Besides, dozens of children were orphaned.

"There is no safe space in the Gaza Strip for Palestinian children and their families and they increasingly bear the brunt of Israel’s repeated military offensives," Ayed Abu Eqtaish, the accountability programme director at the NGO Defence for Children International - Palestine (DCIP), said in a statement.

While a ceasefire came into effect on August 7 following an agreement brokered by Egypt, Palestinians have lamented the devastating bombing campaign as more details emerge of those who died.

The Israeli army has claimed that some of the civilian casualties were killed by misfired rockets, without providing independently-verified evidence. However, the Palestinian health ministry has rejected the Israel’s claim as blatant lie and confirmed that all of the people killed, including the 16 children, died as a result of Israeli air strikes.

Here is the list of 16 children killed by Israel in 3 days

Alaa ِAbdullah Qaddoum (5)

She was among the first casualties on Friday (August 5) following Israel's decision to launch air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip. She died while she was playing with friends outside her home in the Shujaiya neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. Her seven-year-old brother and father were wounded in the strike.

Momen Muhammed ِAhmed al-Nairab (5)

He was killed in Israeli air strike on Saturday on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The camp is one of the most densely populated places on Earth and houses more than 114,000 people.

Hazem Muhammed Ali Salem (9)

According to documentation collected by Defence for Children International, Hazem Muhammed Ali Salem, nine, was among the four children in the blast on the Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday. Israel says it wasn't behind the raid, but Palestinian sources say it could not have come from anywhere else.

Ahmed Muhammed al-Nairab (11)

Ahmed Walid Ahmed al-Farram (16)

They were among the four children killed on Saturday when Israeli warplanes struck the Jabalia refugee camp.

According to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa), the camp suffers from high unemployment, regular electricity cuts and a contaminated water supply.

Muhammed Iyad Muhammed Hassouna (14)

He was killed when an Israeli air strike targeted his home in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. At least eight people were killed in the raid.

Fatma Aaed Abdulfattah Ubaid (15)

She was among nine children killed in the space of 30 minutes, shortly before the ceasefire was announced. She was killed in Beit Hanoun on Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ahmed Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin (9)

Muhammed Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin (12)

Dalia Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin (13)

An Israeli air strike on the Bureij refugee camp on Sunday killed Yasser al-Nabahin and his three children, Muhammed Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin, 13; Ahmed Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin, 9; and their sister, Dalia Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin, 13.

Muhammed Salah Nijm (16)

An Israeli air strike on the Falluja cemetery in northern Gaza on Sunday killed five boys as they sat near a grave. Muhammed Salah Nijm was among those killed.

Hamed Haidar Hamed Nijm (16)

He was among those killed in Sunday's raid on the graveyard. Four of the boys were cousins and the fifth was their friend, according to local sources.

Jamil Nijm Jamil Nijm (4)

He was the youngest child to be killed during Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Jamil Ihab Nijm (13)

He was the fourth child from the Nijm family to be killed in Sunday's suspected air strike.

Nazmi Fayez Abdulhadi Abukarsh (16)

A friend of the Nijm boys, he was killed in the air strike on the graveyard.

Hanin Walid Muhammed Abuqaida (10)

She was injured in an air strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on Sunday but succumbed to her wounds on Monday.