Faces and names of 16 Palestinian children killed by Israel in 3 days

August 9, 2022

At least 16 children were among 45 Palestinians killed by Israeli army’s recent 3-day long airstrikes on besieged Gaza strip. Dozens of children were among the 360 injured in the Israeli bombardment from August 5 to 7. Besides, dozens of children were orphaned. 

"There is no safe space in the Gaza Strip for Palestinian children and their families and they increasingly bear the brunt of Israel’s repeated military offensives," Ayed Abu Eqtaish, the accountability programme director at the NGO Defence for Children International - Palestine (DCIP), said in a statement.

While a ceasefire came into effect on August 7 following an agreement brokered by Egypt, Palestinians have lamented the devastating bombing campaign as more details emerge of those who died.

The Israeli army has claimed that some of the civilian casualties were killed by misfired rockets, without providing independently-verified evidence. However, the Palestinian health ministry has rejected the Israel’s claim as blatant lie and confirmed that all of the people killed, including the 16 children, died as a result of Israeli air strikes.

Here is the list of 16 children killed by Israel in 3 days

Gazachildren.jpg

Alaa ِAbdullah Qaddoum (5)

She was among the first casualties on Friday (August 5) following Israel's decision to launch air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip. She died while she was playing with friends outside her home in the Shujaiya neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. Her seven-year-old brother and father were wounded in the strike.

Momen Muhammed ِAhmed al-Nairab (5)

He was killed in Israeli air strike on Saturday on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The camp is one of the most densely populated places on Earth and houses more than 114,000 people.

Hazem Muhammed Ali Salem (9) 

According to documentation collected by Defence for Children International, Hazem Muhammed Ali Salem, nine, was among the four children in the blast on the Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday. Israel says it wasn't behind the raid, but Palestinian sources say it could not have come from anywhere else.

Ahmed Muhammed al-Nairab (11) 

Ahmed Walid Ahmed al-Farram (16)

They were among the four children killed on Saturday when Israeli warplanes struck the Jabalia refugee camp.

According to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa), the camp suffers from high unemployment, regular electricity cuts and a contaminated water supply.

Muhammed Iyad Muhammed Hassouna (14)

He was killed when an Israeli air strike targeted his home in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. At least eight people were killed in the raid.

Fatma Aaed Abdulfattah Ubaid (15)

She was among nine children killed in the space of 30 minutes, shortly before the ceasefire was announced. She was killed in Beit Hanoun on Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ahmed Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin (9)

Muhammed Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin (12)

Dalia Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin (13)

An Israeli air strike on the Bureij refugee camp on Sunday killed Yasser al-Nabahin and his three children, Muhammed Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin, 13; Ahmed Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin, 9; and their sister, Dalia Yasser Nimr al-Nabahin, 13.

Muhammed Salah Nijm (16) 

An Israeli air strike on the Falluja cemetery in northern Gaza on Sunday killed five boys as they sat near a grave.  Muhammed Salah Nijm was among those killed.

Hamed Haidar Hamed Nijm (16)

He was among those killed in Sunday's raid on the graveyard. Four of the boys were cousins and the fifth was their friend, according to local sources. 

Jamil Nijm Jamil Nijm (4)

He was the youngest child to be killed during Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip. 

Jamil Ihab Nijm (13)

He was the fourth child from the Nijm family to be killed in Sunday's suspected air strike.

Nazmi Fayez Abdulhadi Abukarsh (16) 

A friend of the Nijm boys, he was killed in the air strike on the graveyard.

Hanin Walid Muhammed Abuqaida (10)

She was injured in an air strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on Sunday but succumbed to her wounds on Monday.

Agencies
August 3,2022

nancy pelosi.jpg

The Chinese military says it will launch "targeted military operations" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing over the highly-controversial trip.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday that the targeted military operations would be aimed at defending China's territorial integrity and countering foreign interference in Taiwan's affairs.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," Wu said in a statement.

The warning was made shortly after Pelosi arrived at Taipei's International Airport as part of an Asia tour, bashed by Beijing as provocative.

It was unclear where the Chinese military would target, or when it would take such action.

The visit by the US House speaker, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency and a long-time critic of China, comes amid deteriorating relations between the US and China. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US government against formal ties with Taipei, which is the sovereign territory of China.

Under the "one China" policy, nearly all countries across the globe recognize Beijing's sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, including the US, which nevertheless courts the secessionist government in Taipei, supports its anti-China stance, and supplies it with massive amounts of armaments.

China had warned earlier on Tuesday that the United States would "pay the price" if Pelosi visited Taiwan during her Asia trip. "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Media reports said earlier in the day that several Chinese planes and warships had flown and sailed close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait ahead of Pelosi's visit. The American military also deployed four warships, including an aircraft carrier, near Taiwan.

China on Tuesday imposed new import bans on more than 100 Taiwanese products over Taipei's role in Pelosi's high-profile visit.

The Chinese military had flexed its muscle by holding live fire exercises just 80 miles from Taiwan on Saturday.

August 9,2022

Mangaluru, July 9: The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare police station limits. 

Praveen was hacked to death by three bike-borne miscreants in front of his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26.

DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the arrested is Abdul kabeer C A ( 33) from Jattipalla House in Sullia. 

With this, the police have arrested seven persons so far.  

The SP said that the investigation is in progress. All the assailants have been identified by the police and a search was on for them.

July 26,2022

srinivas.jpg

New Delhi, July 26: Youth Congress President BV Srinivas was grabbed by the hair and forced into a vehicle by police personnel on Tuesday here during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case here.

Srinivas was seen resisting the attempts by the police to detain him when a police personnel grabbed him by his hair.

Srinivas and several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, were detained when they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and at protests in the city.

At the Kingsway Camp police station where the MPs were kept, Congress said, Rahul and other MPs chose to turn their detention into a discussion session on issues like inflation, Agnipath and GST.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he and other MPs were manhandled by police. "This is a conspiracy by the Modi-Shah duo," Kharge alleged.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "repress us or arrest us, our spirits will not be broken. Our struggle against the oppressive BJP continues."

Sharing photographs from the Congress' protest at Vijay Chowk from where Rahul was detained, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The dictatorship of BJP is now out in the open. Cannot discuss important issues in Parliament or raise people's voice on the streets. The dictatorial government wants to suppress the opposition through police and agencies. This is a fight for truth, will neither bow down nor be afraid. Will fight, win." 

