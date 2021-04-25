  1. Home
Fire at Baghdad covid hospital kills 82, injures 110

Agencies
April 25, 2021

Bagdad, Apr 25: A fire that ravaged a Covid-19 hospital in the Iraqi capital killed 82 people and sparked angry calls for the sacking of officials, in a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure.

"At least 82 people died and 110 were wounded in a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital fire overnight Sunday," the Iraqi interior ministry said in a new toll.

"The interior ministry announces the death of 82 people and injury of 110 in the Ibn al-Khatib fire accident," it said in a statement carried by state media.

The blaze at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib hospital started with an explosion caused by "a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders", medical sources said.

Flames spread quickly across multiple floors in the middle of the night, as dozens of relatives were at the bedsides of the 30 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit where most severe Covid-19 cases are treated, a medical source said.

"The hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products," the civil defence said.

"The majority of the victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke," it added.

Medical and security sources told AFP some 50 others were injured in the blaze, and the civil defence said it "rescued 90 people out of 120 patients and their relatives".

Videos on social media showed firefighters battling to put out the blaze as patients and their relatives tried to flee the building.

"It was the people who got the wounded out," Amir, 35, told AFP, saying he saved his hospitalised brothers "by the skin of his teeth".

Iraq's hospitals have been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment, with shortages in medicines and hospital beds.

The incident sparked outrage on social media and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khademi called for an investigation into the cause of the blaze, and declared three days of national mourning.

After daybreak, dozens of tall oxygen cylinders that had been evacuated could be seen lined up outside the building, alongside gurneys and scattered debris, an AFP photograph said.

More than 200 patients in all were rescued, according to the health ministry, which pledged to release an official toll of the dead and wounded later.

The fire -- which according to several sources was caused by negligence often linked to endemic corruption in Iraq -- sparked anger on social media, with a hashtag demanding the health minister be sacked trending on Twitter.

Baghdad Governor Mohammed Jaber called on the health ministry "to establish a commission of enquiry so that those who did not do their jobs may be brought to justice".

In a statement, the government's human rights commission said the incident was "a crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19 who put their lives in the hands of the health ministry and its institutions and instead of being treated, perished in flames".

The commission called on the prime minister to fire Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi and "bring him to justice".

Kadhemi responded by calling for "an investigation" -- echoing President Barham Saleh and parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi -- and said he wanted results "within 24 hours".

The prime minister also suspended the health director for the eastern sector of Baghdad and the head of Ibn al-Khatib, as well as the hospital's heads of security and technical maintenance teams.

They are being questioned and nobody, Kadhemi said, will be released "until those who have done wrong are brought to justice".

The UN top representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, expressed "shock" at the tragedy and called "for stronger protection measures to ensure that such a disaster cannot reoccur".

On Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Iraq surpassed one million, the highest of any Arab state.

The health ministry has recorded more than 15,000 deaths since the country's first infections were reported in February 2020, and has carried out around 40,000 tests daily from a population of 40 million.

Rather than go to overcrowded or run-down hospitals, patients who can afford it have often set up oxygen tanks for their use at home.

Iraq rolled out its vaccination campaign last month and has received nearly 6,50,000 doses of different vaccines -- the majority by donation or through the Covax scheme.

Around 3,00,000 people had received at least one dose as of Wednesday, the ministry said.

Health authorities have faced an uphill battle to convince Iraqis to get vaccinated, in the face of widespread scepticism over the jab and public reluctance to wear masks since the start of the pandemic.

News Network
April 24,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 24: Customs officials of Mangaluru International airport seized 196 grams of gold worth nearly Rs 10 lakh from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Officials said on Saturday that the passenger identified as Abdul Raheem Eriyal Jafar, hailing from Po Kudlu, Kasargod, Kerala, landed at Adani Mangalore International Airport on Friday night and he was taken into custody.

The accused had concealed the mercury coated gold strips in Kitchenware, Gas lighters, MP3 Player and Earphone carried in checked in baggage.

News Network
April 19,2021

New Delhi, Apr 19: Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Manufacturers would have to make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to the state governments and in the open market before May 1, 2021, an official statement said.

Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.

Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked for entities other than those coming through the central government channel.

The private Vaccination providers would need to transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, that is everyone above the age of 18, the statement added.

Vaccination will continue as before in the government of India vaccination centres free of cost to the eligible population -- healthcare and frontline workers and all people above 45 years of age.

The Union Health Ministry said the important decision to allow vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time. He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum," it added.

News Network
April 18,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: The High Court has directed the Karnataka government to reconsider the stand and take necessary decisions on attaching properties connected to former minister R Roshan Baig in connection with the multi-billion I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, also directed the government to consider paying the competent authority Rs 12.82 crore, spent by the IMA Group, to reconstruct a government school in Shivajinagar.

The bench noted that the government has completely ignored the powers vesting in it under the Karnataka Protection Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act 2004 on the question of attaching the properties of Baig. It said the government has only considered one aspect as to whether Baig had taken any financial benefits from the IMA group.

"If we accept the submission of the state that question of attachment of properties will be considered only after the submission of the final report of CBI, in every such case such a stand can be taken by the state government. It will defeat the very object of enactment in particular section 3 (2) of KPID Act," the bench said.

The court was informed that IMA had spent Rs 10.82 crore on construction and maintenance at V K Obaidullah Government School in Shivajinagar. The IMA group had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Block Education Officer. The competent authority, appointed under the KPID Act, had written to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, seeking payment of Rs 12.82 crore so that the money can be returned to the depositors. The bench asked the government to consider both attaching the school building and to pay Rs 12.82 crore to the competent authority.

“We are sure that the state government will seriously consider this issue, as prima facie, we are of the opinion that investors’ money deposited with IMA group cannot be converted to the construction of a school building of the state government,” the court said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), meanwhile, submitted that it is going to challenge the recent High Court order quashing the supplementary charge sheets filed against IPS officer Hemanth Nimbalkar.

