  1. Home
  2. A fragile truce starts in Gaza after 7 weeks of brutal Israeli aggression

A fragile truce starts in Gaza after 7 weeks of brutal Israeli aggression

News Network
November 24, 2023

gazatruce.jpg

A four-day truce has taken effect in the besieged Gaza Strip after seven weeks of massacres committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians.

The truce, negotiated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, took effect at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) on Friday, while Palestinians, who were sheltering for weeks at UNRWA schools and hospitals in southern Gaza, began leaving to go to their homes and check what has been left of them.

The truce agreement stipulates the release of Israeli criminals held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The prisoner swap will take place later in the day. The ceasefire took effect after a night of intense Israeli bombardment.

Aid trucks are supposed to enter Gaza in these four days, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in response to Tel Aviv's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 14,854 Palestinians, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, have been killed and over 36,000 others injured in the Israeli strikes.

Some 207 health workers and 65 Palestinians were among those killed. That’s while 7,000 Palestinians are still missing.

According to the report, 60 percent of homes in Gaza have either been destroyed or damaged due to the aggression. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 23,2023

hajabba.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 23: A pleasant surprise awaited “unlettered educationist” Harekala Hajabba after he boarded Dammam bound Air India Express flight at Mangaluru International Airport recently. 

Harekala Hajabba, a Padma Shri recipient, was being taken to Saudi Arabia by the Jubail unit of Hidayah Foundation for a private event when some of the crew members of the flight recognised him. 

The crew members informed the captain about the presence of the rare achiever on board the flight. 

Captain Shenoy S. B. went to Hajabba, congratulated him and introduced him to the passengers. “We are proud that Padma Shri recipient Harekala Hajabba who has served the education sector immensely is flying in our aircraft. We offered our heartiest congratulations to him,” he said.

Hajabba was accompanied by motivational speaker Rafeeq Master and entrepreneur Farooq Portway. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 10,2023

massacre.jpg

Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters are locked in heavy, close quarters fighting in Gaza City, with the White House announcing that Tel Aviv has agreed to daily four-hour military pauses in northern Gaza but rejecting a full ceasefire.

Palestinian fighters armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles were clashing on Thursday with Israeli soldiers backed by armored vehicles in the ruins of the besieged territory’s north.

Israeli airstrikes kept pounding Gaza City and other areas across the Palestinian enclave, with plumes of smoke rising from newly leveled homes and other civilian infrastructure.

Over a dozen Palestinians were killed after Israelis struck against the cities of Rafah and Deir al-Balah. At least 25 people were killed in fresh attacks on the Jabalia camp and in Khan Yunis.

Elsewhere, Israeli warplanes once again hit the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex. The regime’s jets also shelled al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

Tom Potokar, chief surgeon at the International Committee of the Red Cross, described the scene at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza as "catastrophic".

After more than a month of intense bombardment, hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in a "dire humanitarian situation" in urban battle zones without enough food and water, the United Nations said.

The health ministry said the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 10,812. The victims include 4,412 children, 2,918 women and 676 elders, while more than 26,000 people were injured, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,650 people, including 1,400 children, were also reported to be trapped under the rubble.

“The Israeli aggression has left 195 medics dead and 51 ambulances destroyed,” the spokesman added.

The climbing death toll in the territory meant that Palestinians were having to inter their dead in makeshift cemeteries.

"We bury the dead in football fields and other vacant lots because the proper burial grounds are full," said Shihteh Nasser, 48, who had helped in the burials.

Bodies have piled up outside hospitals, on roads and in parks, in refrigerated trucks and even in a repurposed ice-cream van.

UN rights chief Volker Turk condemned Israel over its bombardment and its orders for Gazans to flee.

"The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians amounts also to a war crime, as does the unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians," he told reporters at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only route out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Israel's extremist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire. The United States has backed Israel's rejection of a ceasefire.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said there was no chance of a full ceasefire as White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day. 

International calls for a ceasefire have mounted, as have protests, including one at the weekend which targeted the White House. However, Biden ruled out a longer truce for now.

"None. No possibility," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.

The United States has relentlessly stood by Israel, saying that Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in control of Gaza.

Israel has pressed on with its invasion and encircled northern Gaza in recent days. On Thursday, the army said 50,000 people had fled their homes in the main battle zone of northern Gaza, adding to the more than 1.5 million people already seeking safety in the south of the coastal strip.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the world body must not help push Palestinians out of their homes.

“The United Nations cannot be part of a unilateral proposal to push Palestinians into so-called safe zones," Griffiths said.

Doctors Without Borders chief Isabelle Defourny called southern Gaza safe zones “fake zones", and said about 30% of those killed in Gaza were in the south.

Palestine’s Government Media Office announced that Israel is carrying out a "war of extermination and ethnic cleansing" in a statement on Thursday, and said that people in Gaza have reached the final stages before all services completely collapse. 

“The next few hours are crucial in terms of the medical system stopping completely; all will cease to work. People will have no water or place to remove waste. We appeal to people around the world, those who still have humanity left in them, to take urgent and immediate action to save Gaza,” it added. 

A spokesperson for the health ministry said many hospitals and intensive care units have already stopped working due to the full siege imposed by Israel on October 9. 

“The Kamal Adwan Hospital and Indonesian hospital will also stop working in 24 hours,” he said.

He also denounced Israel’s targeting of hospitals, ambulances and medical staff.

Fares, a medical student who is volunteering in Gaza’s al-Aqsa Hospital, said the situation is “horrific and unspeakable” right now.  

“Two days ago, a bag of body parts was brought to the hospital. A man identified his niece from her hand and another relative from a leg. He was unable to identify other relatives by the other body parts,” he said. 

Fares said roads to hospitals have been bombed, houses leveled, with hundreds trapped under the rubble.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 15,2023

kohli.jpg

Virat Kohli broke two significant records held by Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai today (November 15). He became the first to score 50 ODI centuries - surpassing Tendulkar's 49 - and also broke Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup; Kohli passed that tally when he scored his 80th run in Wednesday's semi-final and went on to become the first batter to score 700 runs in a ODI World Cup. By the time Kohli was dismissed for 117 off 113 balls, he had 711 runs in the tournament at an average of 101.57 and strike rate of 90.68.

While Tendulkar had scored his 49th hundred in his 451st ODI innings, Kohli had equalled that landmark in just 277 innings - against South Africa in India's penultimate league game of this World Cup - and then broke the record in his 279th innings. Kohli got to his 50th ODI century with a flick for two off Lockie Ferguson in the 42nd over of India's innings.

As he completed his second run, Kohli celebrated with a leap and a punch in the air, before taking off his helmet, raising his arms and bowing towards the stands, where Tendulkar stood applauding the achievement.

The hundred was Kohli's third of this World Cup to go with five half-centuries in ten matches. In the semi-final, he came into bat in the ninth over of India's innings, with the score on 71 for 1, and put on 93 off 86 balls with Shubman Gill and 163 off 128 balls with Shreyas Iyer. Kohli brought up his half-century off 59 balls and then scored his next 50 runs off 53 deliveries, after seeming to suffer cramps while in his 90s.

Here is the full list of Virat Kohli’s hundreds in ODIs:

1. 107 vs SL (2009) - Kolkata

2. 102* vs BAN (‘10) - Dhaka

3. 118 vs AUS (‘10) - Visakhapatnam

4. 105 vs NZ (‘10) - Guwahati

5. 100* vs BAN (‘11) - Dhaka

6. 107 vs ENG (‘11) - Cardiff

7. 117* vs ENG (‘11) - Delhi

8. 117 vs WI (‘11) - Visakhapatnam

9. 133* vs SL (‘12) - Hobart

10. 108 vs SL (‘12) - Mirpur

11. 183 vs PAK (‘12) - Mirpur

12. 106 vs SL (‘12) - Hambantota

13. 128 vs SL (‘12) - Colombo

14. 102 vs WI (‘13) - Port of Spain

15. 115 vs ZIM (‘13) - Harare

16. 100* vs AUS (‘13) - Jaipur

17. 115 vs AUS (‘13) - Nagpur

18. 123 vs NZ (‘14) - Napier

19. 136 vs BAN (‘14) - Fatullah

20. 127 vs WI (‘14) - Dharamsala

21. 139* vs SL (‘14) - Ranchi

22. 107 vs PAK (‘15) - Adelaide

23. 138 vs SA (‘15) - Chennai

24. 117 vs AUS (‘16) - Melbour

25. 106 vs AUS (‘16) - Canberra

26. 154* vs NZ (‘16) - Mohali

27. 122 vs ENG (‘17) - Pune

28. 111* vs WI (‘17) - Kingston

29. 131 vs SL (‘17) - Colombo

30. 110* vs SL (‘17) - Colombo

31. 121 vs NZ (‘17) - Mumbai

32. 113 vs NZ (‘17) - Kanpur

33. 112 VS SA (‘18) - Durban

34. 160* vs SA (‘18) - Cape Town

35. 129* v SA (‘18) - Centurion

36. 140 vs WI (‘18) - Guwahati

37. 157* vs WI (‘18) - Visakhapatnam

38. 107 vs WI (‘18) - Pune

39. 104 vs AUS (‘19) - Adelaide

40. 116 vs AUS (‘19) - Nagpur

41. 123 vs AUS (‘19) - Ranchi

42. 120 vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain

43. 114* vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain

44. 113 vs BAN (‘22) - Chattogram

45. 113 vs SL (‘23) - Guwahati

46. 166* vs SL (‘23) - Thiruvananthapuram

47. 122* vs PAK (‘23) - Colombo

48. 103* vs BAN (‘23) - Pune

49. 101* vs SA (‘23) - Kolkata

50. 117 vs NZ (‘23) - Mumbai

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.