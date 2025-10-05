  1. Home
  2. Gaza Burns Through the Night: 70 Killed as Israel Pounds ‘Safe Zones’ as Ceasefire Negotiators Gather in Cairo

News Network
October 5, 2025

israel.jpg

Gaza / Cairo / Washington: Even as diplomatic delegations prepare to meet in Cairo to finalize a long-awaited ceasefire, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continued through the night, striking not only Gaza City but also the so-called “safe zones” where Palestinians had been told to evacuate for their own protection.

Residents described a night of horror, with heavy artillery, airstrikes, and drone attacks echoing across central Gaza well past midnight. “The buzzing and grinding of fighter jets didn’t stop for three hours,” said one resident of Deir al-Balah. “People were hoping for one peaceful night — instead, we got more destruction.”

According to Gaza’s civil defense agency, at least 70 Palestinians were killed within 24 hours, including 40 in Gaza City alone, despite US President Donald Trump’s recent call for restraint and a roadmap toward a ceasefire.

The Israeli military confirmed ongoing operations in Gaza City, warning displaced residents not to return home, calling it “extremely dangerous.” However, witnesses and aid groups say Israel’s attacks have intensified, particularly in the western vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, where thousands of civilians are sheltering.

“Israel has actually escalated its attacks since Trump’s statement,” said Mahmud al-Ghazi, a resident of Al-Rimal. “Who will stop Israel now? We need negotiations to move faster to end this genocide.”

Ceasefire Talks in Cairo Amid Rising Death Toll

In Cairo, negotiators from Israel, Hamas, and Egypt are gathering for indirect talks to end nearly two years of war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages still held by Palestinian factions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered his team “to finalize the technical details” of the deal and expressed hope that captives could be freed “within days.” Egyptian officials confirmed that Hamas representatives would also be arriving in Cairo for discussions on the exchange of Israeli detainees for Palestinian prisoners and the phased restoration of calm in Gaza.

According to the White House, President Trump has dispatched Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as special envoys to support the process. Trump warned Hamas not to delay implementation, saying he would “not tolerate any stalling.”

Despite the high-level diplomacy, the situation on the ground remains catastrophic. Families displaced from northern Gaza say no area feels safe, with even humanitarian zones under fire. Mental and physical exhaustion are widespread as residents endure nightly bombardments amid shortages of water, food, and medical supplies.

Human rights organizations have condemned Israel’s tactics as collective punishment, accusing it of violating international humanitarian law by targeting civilian areas, hospitals, and designated evacuation zones.

Mounting Global Pressure

The latest bloodshed underscores growing global frustration with Israel’s military conduct. Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have called for the protection of civilians and immediate humanitarian access.

Analysts say Israel’s continued attacks despite calls for de-escalation risk derailing fragile ceasefire efforts and further isolating Tel Aviv diplomatically.

As the night gives way to another day of uncertainty in Gaza, the question many Palestinians are asking is no longer when peace will come — but if it ever will.

News Network
September 21,2025

Udupi, Sept 21: With street dogs increasingly causing inconvenience and safety concerns for the public, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has issued strict directions to local authorities to strengthen population control measures. The announcement was made during the District Prani Daya Sangha committee meeting at Rajatadri on Saturday.

The DC highlighted reports of street dogs attacking commuters, particularly those alighting from trains and buses at night. She emphasized that sterilisation remains the most effective and humane method to control the street dog population. Local bodies, both urban and rural, must allocate funds annually and actively implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

To ensure the programme’s success, local authorities are required to maintain proper infrastructure, including hygienic operation theatres, adequate kennels, scientific dog-catching facilities, post-operative care for four days, and trained veterinary staff. Alternatively, the work can be entrusted to registered animal welfare organisations approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

During the 2024–25 financial year, a total of 1,754 dogs (534 male and 1,220 female) were sterilised under the ABC programme. Up to August 2025, 771 dogs (183 male and 588 female) have already been sterilised. The DC directed that sterilisation efforts be intensified before the end of the current financial year to ensure better population control.

“Animals and birds have the right to live on this earth like us. Any mistreatment or cruelty towards them will attract action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” the DC noted. She also referred to a recent Supreme Court directive making it the responsibility of local bodies—including city corporations, municipalities, and panchayats—to manage street dog populations and ensure public safety.

Beyond sterilisation, local bodies are instructed to identify ward-wise feeding spots, segregate rabies-infected and aggressive dogs in special shelters, administer vaccines and preventive care, and set up dedicated helplines for reporting incidents involving street dogs.

As part of the district’s rabies and zoonotic disease prevention drive, free rabies vaccines are being provided to both pet and street dogs at all veterinary hospitals. The DC stressed the importance of vaccinating street dogs alongside pets to achieve the state’s goal of becoming rabies-free by 2030.

Officials present at the meeting included District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Manu Patel, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr. M.C. Reddappa, Udupi City Municipal Council Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, and other senior representatives.

News Network
September 21,2025

quarry.jpg

Bantwal, Sep 21: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident after falling into a stone quarry at Kanchinadka Padav in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ameer (23), son of Umar, a resident of Sutrabail in Ullal taluk. Ameer, who was unmarried, had gone to Sajipa Mooda village for work along with other laborers on September 20.

After completing the day’s work, he reportedly fell into a half-covered red pit near the worksite. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, but Ameer was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine how the fall occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at quarry and construction sites in the region.

News Network
September 23,2025

rahulmodi.jpg

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday warned that unemployment and corruption will continue to rise if elections are manipulated. He asserted that India’s youth will no longer tolerate “job theft” or “vote theft.”

Linking the country’s growing unemployment to alleged electoral malpractice, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of staying in power through “stolen votes” and of keeping institutions “captive,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preoccupied with PR, celebrity endorsements, and “the profits of billionaires.”

“Breaking the hopes of the youth and pushing them into desperation has become the hallmark of this government,” he said in a post on ‘X’, sharing a video montage contrasting lathi-charges against protesting job-seeking youth with Modi planting saplings, feeding peacocks, and practicing yoga.

Highlighting the government’s duty to provide employment, Rahul Gandhi said, “When any government comes to power with the trust of the people, its first responsibility is to create jobs and opportunities for youth. But the BJP does not win elections honestly.”

He added, “That is why unemployment has reached its highest level in 45 years. That is why jobs are declining, recruitment processes are collapsing, and the youth’s future is being pushed into darkness. Every exam paper leak and recruitment scandal is linked to corruption.”

The Congress leader stressed that the youth of India, who “work hard, dream, and struggle for their future,” now understand that the fight is not just for jobs but also against electoral malpractice.

“Until elections are free and fair, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise. The youth will no longer tolerate the looting of jobs or the theft of votes. Freeing India from unemployment and vote theft is now the greatest form of patriotism,” he said.

