Gaza Burns Through the Night: 70 Killed as Israel Pounds ‘Safe Zones’ as Ceasefire Negotiators Gather in Cairo

Gaza / Cairo / Washington: Even as diplomatic delegations prepare to meet in Cairo to finalize a long-awaited ceasefire, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continued through the night, striking not only Gaza City but also the so-called “safe zones” where Palestinians had been told to evacuate for their own protection.

Residents described a night of horror, with heavy artillery, airstrikes, and drone attacks echoing across central Gaza well past midnight. “The buzzing and grinding of fighter jets didn’t stop for three hours,” said one resident of Deir al-Balah. “People were hoping for one peaceful night — instead, we got more destruction.”

According to Gaza’s civil defense agency, at least 70 Palestinians were killed within 24 hours, including 40 in Gaza City alone, despite US President Donald Trump’s recent call for restraint and a roadmap toward a ceasefire.

The Israeli military confirmed ongoing operations in Gaza City, warning displaced residents not to return home, calling it “extremely dangerous.” However, witnesses and aid groups say Israel’s attacks have intensified, particularly in the western vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, where thousands of civilians are sheltering.

“Israel has actually escalated its attacks since Trump’s statement,” said Mahmud al-Ghazi, a resident of Al-Rimal. “Who will stop Israel now? We need negotiations to move faster to end this genocide.”

Ceasefire Talks in Cairo Amid Rising Death Toll

In Cairo, negotiators from Israel, Hamas, and Egypt are gathering for indirect talks to end nearly two years of war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages still held by Palestinian factions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered his team “to finalize the technical details” of the deal and expressed hope that captives could be freed “within days.” Egyptian officials confirmed that Hamas representatives would also be arriving in Cairo for discussions on the exchange of Israeli detainees for Palestinian prisoners and the phased restoration of calm in Gaza.

According to the White House, President Trump has dispatched Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as special envoys to support the process. Trump warned Hamas not to delay implementation, saying he would “not tolerate any stalling.”

Despite the high-level diplomacy, the situation on the ground remains catastrophic. Families displaced from northern Gaza say no area feels safe, with even humanitarian zones under fire. Mental and physical exhaustion are widespread as residents endure nightly bombardments amid shortages of water, food, and medical supplies.

Human rights organizations have condemned Israel’s tactics as collective punishment, accusing it of violating international humanitarian law by targeting civilian areas, hospitals, and designated evacuation zones.

Mounting Global Pressure

The latest bloodshed underscores growing global frustration with Israel’s military conduct. Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have called for the protection of civilians and immediate humanitarian access.

Analysts say Israel’s continued attacks despite calls for de-escalation risk derailing fragile ceasefire efforts and further isolating Tel Aviv diplomatically.

As the night gives way to another day of uncertainty in Gaza, the question many Palestinians are asking is no longer when peace will come — but if it ever will.