  2. Gaza in complete darkness: Doctors issue SOS to the WHOLE WORLD as electricity runs out

October 11, 2023

Gaza’s power authority has said the blockaded enclave’s sole power plant has run out of fuel, leaving the Palestinian territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies to punish people of besieged Gaza.

Meanwhile, doctors of Gaza have issued issue SOS to the WHOLE WORLD as the extremely over crowded hospitals have turned dark after Israel’s ‘total siege’ of Gaza, shut down power plant completely.

Palestinian Energy Authority Chairman Thafer Melhem had earlier warned that the plant would shut down in the afternoon in Gaza, where about 2.3 million people live in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

“I don’t have the words to describe how terrible it is here,” said a reporter speaking from northern Gaza. “It’s like a ball of hell,” he said.

“The streets are empty. People are afraid to seek their basic needs, including water.”

Moreover, he added that hospitals in Gaza were full as thousands were turning up to take shelter.

The power shut down has plunged the Gaza Strip into complete darkness and made it impossible to continue providing all basic life services, all of which depend on electricity, and it will not be possible to operate them partially with generators in light of the prevention of fuel supplies from Rafah Gate.

“This catastrophic situation creates a humanitarian crisis for all residents of the Gaza Strip,” said a statement issued by Gaza’s authorities on Wednesday.

The statement referred to Israel’s blockade “as the dirtiest crime of collective punishment against defenceless civilians in modern history”. 

October 10,2023

Riyadh, Oct 10: Expatriates in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to recruit domestic workers from their own nationalities.

According to the Musaned platform for domestic labor services, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), the recruitment regulations prohibit expatriates from applying for a visa to recruit domestic workers, who belong to the same nationality of their own.

Musaned said this while replying to a query made through its X platform. The platform said that it is possible for the expatriate to recruit house workers from another nationality. It urged expatriates to go through the rules and regulations for recruitment and the financial capacity required to obtain visas through visiting the link: https:// musaned.com.sa/terms/faq_reg.

It is noteworthy that the minimum salary for an expatriate employee is SR10000 for issuing a recruitment visa for the first time, with proof of financial ability by submitting a bank document worth SR100000. In the event of issuing a second visa, the minimum salary for a resident employee must be SR20000 and proof of financial ability by submitting a bank balance sheet amounting to SR200000.

Expatriates and the like shall prove financial ability with a certificate issued by the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) with regard to the monthly wage statement, provided that it does not exceed 60 days from the date of submitting the application for visa.

The ministry has established the Musaned platform as its official website for household services and home employment programs, and it provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey. The program monitors and improves the domestic workers sector.

October 3,2023

Bengaluru, Oct 3: The freshly released caste census data of Bihar has to a certain extent mounted on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led congress of Karnataka to formally release the date of caste census it had conducted during its previous tenure nearly a decade ago. 

Officially labelled socio-economic survey, Siddaramaiah had commissioned the census in 2015, during his first stint as CM, with the aim of ensuring reservation benefits for castes in proportion to their population. Entrusted with the responsibility, the backward classes commission then headed by Justice Kantharaj completed the census in 2018.

The report, which cost the exchequer a staggering Rs 262 crore, has been gathering dust since for various reasons, including political. Cases are also pending in courts.

Ironically, the delay in accepting the report comes at a time when former AICC president and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been going hammer and tongs after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not releasing the findings of a similar exercise carried out across the country.

Successive state governments — there have been two besides the current government — have refused to accept the report on the pretext that it was not signed and validated by the then member secretary of the commission. The permanent backward classes Act makes the member secretary’s validation mandatory.

But the real reason, politicians say, is strong opposition by politically dominant communities like Lingayats and Vokkaligas who believe the findings will end their political hegemony. Alleged key findings of the report, that were leaked just before the 2018 assembly elections, challenged the popular political narrative that Lingayats and Vokkaligas are numerically dominant castes in the state.

The leaked reports shows Scheduled Castes form the largest community at 19% followed by Muslims (16%). It pegged the population of Lingayats and Vokkaligas at 14% and 11% — way lower than current estimates. While Lingayats claim they form 20% of the state’s population, Vokkaligas say they account for 17%. Both communities — besides Brahmins — have opposed the findings.

“The opposition comes from the perceived fear of losing political preference, be it in distribution of tickets for assembly and Lok Sabha polls or cabinet berths both communities enjoyed all these years,” said a former BJP minister.

After the alleged leak in 2018, the Siddaramaiah gov- ernment is said to have got the commission to delay submitting the report since assembly elections were around the corner. The JD(S)-Congress coalition and the BJP government that followed also dragged their feet on accepting the report since it was seen as politically imprudent.

But after the Congress government returned to office with a thumping majority, Siddaramaiah, in June this year, announced his government will accept the report. “Caste census will help the government make appropriate decisions on facilities including the quantum of reservation to be provided to different castes and communities,” Siddaramaiah had said then.

But nothing has happened since and there have been rumblings in the state Congress unit over the intended move.

When contacted, chairpersons of the backward classes commission Jayaprakash Hegde said the report will be submitted to the government soon. “We are collating the data and we will submit it to the government at the earliest,” he said.

Backward classes welfare minister Shivraj Tangadagi said the government is committed to make the findings public and it will do so soon.
 

October 11,2023

Jerusalem, Oct 11: Israeli warplanes continued to hammer the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood on Wednesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas.

The Israeli military said more than 1,000 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel. 

In Gaza, nearly 1,000 people have been killed, including nearly 270 children and 250 women, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

Humanitarian groups pleaded for the creation of corridors to get aid into Gaza and warned that hospitals overwhelmed with wounded people were running out of supplies. Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and medicines into Gaza, and the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

The war, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. The weekend attack that Hamas said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation has inflamed Israel’s determination to crush the group’s hold in Gaza. New exchanges of fire over Israel’s northern borders with fighters in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday pointed to the risk of an expanded regional conflict.
Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, slaying hundreds of residents in homes and streets near the Gaza border and bringing gunbattles to Israeli towns for the first time in decades. Hamas and other freedom fighters in Gaza hold about 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

Israel stepped up its offensive on Tuesday, expanding the mobilization of reservists to 360,000. Israel’s military said it had regained effective control over areas Hamas attacked in its south and of the Gaza border.

A looming question is whether Israel will launch a ground assault into Gaza — a 40-kilometer-long (25-mile) strip of land wedged among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea that is home to 2.3 million people and has been governed by Hamas since 2007.

Rescue officials in Gaza said “large numbers” of people were still trapped under the remnants of leveled buildings, with rescue equipment and ambulances unable to reach the area.

On Tuesday, a large part of Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood was reduced to rubble after hours of airstrikes the night before. Residents found buildings torn in half or demolished to mounds of concrete and rebar. Cars were flattened and trees burned out on residential streets transformed into moonscapes.

Palestinian Civil Defense forces pulled Abdullah Musleh out of his basement together with 30 others after their apartment building was flattened.

“I sell toys, not missiles,’’ the 46-year-old said, weeping. “I want to leave Gaza. Why do I have to stay here? I lost my home and my job.”

The Israeli military said it struck hundreds of targets in Rimal, an upscale district home to ministries of the Hamas-run government, universities, media organizations and the aid agency offices.

In a new tactic, Israel is warning civilians to evacuate neighborhood after neighborhood, and then inflicting devastation, in what could be a prelude to a ground offensive. On Tuesday, the military told residents of the nearby al-Daraj neighborhood to evacuate. New explosions soon rocked it and other areas, continuing into the night.

Fighter jets returned multiple times to another neighborhood, al-Furqan, striking 450 targets in 24 hours, the Israeli military said.

One blast hit Gaza City’s seaport, setting fishing boats aflame.

“There is no safe place in Gaza right now. You see decent people being killed every day,” Gaza journalist Hasan Jabar said after three Palestinian journalists were killed in the Rimal bombardment. “I am genuinely afraid for my life.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Hamas fired barrages of rockets toward the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and Tel Aviv. There were no immediate reports of casualties. On Tuesday night, a group of fighters entered an industrial zone in Ashkelon, sparking a gunbattle with Israeli troops, the military said. Three fighters were killed, and troops were searching the area for others.

Israel’s new tactics could point to its new objective.

Four previous rounds of Israel-Hamas fighting between 2008 and 2021 all ended inconclusively, with Hamas battered but still in control. This time, Israel’s government is under intense pressure from the public to topple Hamas, a goal considered unachievable in the past because it would require a reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, at least temporarily.

“The objective is for this war to end very differently from all of the previous rounds. There has to be a clear victory,” said Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel. “Whatever has to be done to fundamentally change the situation will have to be done,” he said.

The devastation also sharpened questions about Hamas’ strategy and objectives. Hamas officials have said they planned for all possibilities, including a punishing Israeli escalation. Desperation has grown among Palestinians, many of whom see nothing to lose under unending Israeli control and increasing settlements in the West Bank, a 16-year-long blockade in Gaza and what they see as the world’s apathy.

Hamas may have been counting on the fight to spread to the West Bank and possibly for Lebanon’s Hezbollah to open a front in the north. Days of clashes between rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank have left 15 Palestinians dead, but Israel has clamped down heavily on the territory, preventing movement between communities. The violence also spread into east Jerusalem, where Israeli police said they killed two Palestinians who hurled stones at police late Tuesday.

Brief exchanges of fire across Israel’s northern border have taken place nearly daily. Palestinian fighters fired rockets into northern Israel from Lebanon and from Syria on Tuesday, each bringing Israeli artillery and mortar fire in return. But so far they have not escalated.

In hopes of blunting the bombardment in Gaza, Hamas has threatened to kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.”

The Hamas’ attack stunned Israel with a death toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria — and those deaths happened over a longer period of time. It brought horrific scenes of Hamas gunning down settlers in their illegal homes, on streets and at a mass outdoor music festival, while dragging men, women and children into captivity.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday at least 14 U.S. citizens were killed in Hamas’ attack and that Americans are among those being held hostage in Gaza. 

Biden added an apparent warning to Hezbollah, saying, “To any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of the situation, I have one word: Don’t.”

The State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel in the coming days to Israel to deliver a message of solidarity and support.

Hamas responded to Biden, saying his administration should “review its biased position” and “move away from the policy of double standards” over Palestinian rights to defend themselves against Israeli occupation.

The bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas fighters were found on Israeli territory, the military said. It wasn’t clear whether those numbers overlapped with deaths reported by Palestinian authorities. Tens of thousands of people in southern Israel have been evacuated since Sunday.

In Gaza, more than 200,000 people have fled their homes, the U.N. said, the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000. The vast majority are sheltering in schools run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. Damage to three water and sanitation sites have cut off services to 400,000 people, the U.N. said.

The U.N.’s World Health Organization said that supplies it had pre-positioned for seven hospitals in Gaza have already run out amid the flood of wounded. The head of the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said surgical equipment, antibiotics, fuel and other supplies were running out at two hospitals it runs in Gaza. 

