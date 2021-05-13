Gaza death toll jumps to 85 as Israel intensifies airstrike; 500 wounded

  1. Home
May 13, 2021

Gaza City, May 13: Israeli fighter jets have continued attacking high-rise buildings and other targets in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians on Thursday marked the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday under relentless aerial bombardment.

Since the Israeli offensive began late on Monday, Gaza’s health ministry says at least 85 people, including 17 children, have been killed. Around 500 others have been wounded.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

There have also been more violent confrontations between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel in several cities inside Israel.

May 6,2021

The very infectious strains of coronavirus, B.1.617 and B.1, are currently found in the Covid-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and spreading fast in younger age groups, apart from adults.

The N440K is neither a 'variant of interest' nor is virulent now, the state Health Department has said quoting a study by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

"The major strains identified from the samples of south India (AP, Karnataka, Telangana), from the positives of the April month data, are B.1.617 and B.1, which are very infectious and also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults. It is pertinent to note that Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update of April 25, issued by WHO, mentions about lineage B.1.617 as VOI (Variant of Interest) from India and doesn't mention about variant N440K," AP Covid Command and Control Centre Chairman K S Jawahar Reddy said in a statement.

Genome sequencing was carried out in CCMB, Hyderabad, for the samples collected from AP, Telangana and Karnataka. On average around 250 samples are being sent to CCMB from the labs of AP every month. "N440K Strain of coronavirus (B.1.36) was detected in June-July 2020. This strain was prevalent in December 2020 and January and February 2021 and dropped down drastically in March. Now the share of N440K among the positives is very minimal," Jawahar Reddy pointed out.

He said research data so far did not establish that N440K was a variant of interest and very virulent. "If this variant is of such public health concern, it should have by now found a place in WHO as well as ICMR reports," he noted.

The Special Chief Secretary's statement came in the backdrop of reports, both in the media and social media, that the N440K variant of coronavirus was rampant in Andhra Pradesh and causing fatalities, besides a higher infection rate. 

May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown- like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming proportion.

"As we begin the 14-day strict restriction to break the chain of infection, I request all citizens to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit. Your cooperation is crucial to contain the spread of the virus. Together we can defeat the pandemic," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Policemen wielding lathis were seen at places in an effort to implement the stringent restrictions.

The roads were barricaded and motorists were warned and allegedly got the stick for venturing out without valid reasons.

Those who went out to purchase medicines and essential goods were also allegedly roughed up.

At Uttarahalli circle in Bengaluru, people who had gone to collect water from the government established water purifier unit were also allegedly beaten.

"The policemen saw me with a can of water, yet they beat me up. They were saying why I used the two-wheeler but what should I do if there is no water dispensing unit near my house, which is two kilometres away," a youth with tears in his eyes told PTI.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the government for the police excesses saying that the government thought stopping people's movement was the only way to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command expressed his anger over the way lockdown has been implemented.

"Strict lockdown and not just lockdown, where people will be beaten up like cattle has been implemented from today. It is a tragedy that the government thought lockdown means stopping vehicular movement. It forgot the woes of citizens in distress," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He said these were not the restrictions the opposition had suggested.

The government on Friday announced the restrictions on the advice of the ministers, opposition leaders, members of the government-formed Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and other medical experts in view of the rising Covid cases.

Karnataka has been reporting about 50,000 cases daily while the active cases are close to six lakh.

The fatalities in the state is close to 19,000.

Bengaluru is reporting half of the infections, fatalities and active cases in Karnataka.

May 8,2021

Kolkata, May 8: Muslims in Bengal have largely exercised their franchise in favour of the TMC, putting to rest all speculations over their voting pattern, as results showed that the AIMIM and newly floated ISF have failed to curry favour with members of the community.

Veteran TMC leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury stated that the minority community knew well that Banerjee was the only person who could stop BJP's juggernaut in Bengal.

Voters from the community were unsure of reposing faith in the Sanjukta Morcha -- an alliance of the Left Front, Congress and Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF) -- as ideologies of the three parties varied, he said.

"At least 95 per cent of all Muslims in Bengal voted for Mamata Banerjee. My brothers and sisters from the community would have never voted for a communal force. They have clearly realised that Mamata didi is the only one that can fight communalism in West Bengal," he told PTI.

Chowdhury also asserted that Muslims had seen through BJP's ploy to create divisions on religious lines.

"I had said during my campaigns that Muslims will definitely prove more trustworthy than others. They will remain faithful to Mamata Banerjee," the 71-year-old leader, who bagged the Monteswar seat with 1,05,460 votes, said.

Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan, on his part, contended that scepticism of some party members over formation of a coalition with the ISF cost the Sanjukta Morcha dearly.

"People could not bank on us as the coalition did not shape up as expected, owing to non-acceptance of the ISF by some of our leaders. And that, in a way, led to our downfall," Mannan told PTI.

AIMIM's Asadullah Sheikh, however, reasoned that the Muslims, scared and threatened by the BJP, found no better option than the TMC as they could not have relied on new parties that joined the fray.

"Our Muslim brothers and sisters were tormented by BJP men. They felt threatened as BJP leaders kept harping on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Apprehensive of an uncertain future, they could not rely on Sanjukta Morcha or us," he pointed out.

Sheikh also claimed that the TMC government did nothing to improve the living standards of the community over the past 10 years, but it still managed to pocket votes because "Muslims, more than anything else, wanted to stop the BJP from coming to power in Bengal".

"The voting pattern has been the same everywhere, be it Lalgola, Bhagawalgola, Berhampore, Malda, South 24 Parganas or Birbum or Uttar Dinajpur," he explained.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty also felt that the community voted for the TMC to protect their identity.

"It's 100 per cent true that members of the minority community voted for the TMC in hordes. They feared losing their identities. The poll narrative around Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens scared them," Chakraborty told PTI.

Interestingly, the Muslim representation in West Bengal assembly has dropped this time when compared to what it was in 2016, even as members of the community voted en masse for the Mamata Banerjee camp.

The new assembly will be having 44 Muslim legislators - 43 of the TMC and one of the ISF -- as against 59 during its last term.

Apart from Chowdhury, some of the prominent Muslim legislators in the new Assembly will be TMC heavyweights Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Idris Ali and IPS-turned politician Humayun Kabir.

The ISF had contested 26 seats this election, while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party fielded candidates in seven constituencies. 

