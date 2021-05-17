  1. Home
  2. Gaza hospitals struggle with mounting wounded as Israeli raids kill senior doctors

May 17, 2021

Gaza Strip, May 17: Monday was another tense day in the Gaza strip amidst continued air raids from Israel. 

“Hospitals are running out of resources, corridors and all departments, including the administration, are filled with beds and mattresses,” said Gaza-based journalist Youmna al-Sayed a few minutes after an Israeli missile hit a car a few metres away from her killing three people.

“Electricity comes from one to three hours at best, which is a crisis for hospitals as well while generators are running out of fuel,” al-Sayed said, adding that the power crisis triggered a water shortage as well.

Experienced Gaza doctors killed in Israeli attacks

Medical workers and health organisations have decried the killing of two senior doctors – a neurologist and the head of internal medicine at Gaza’s largest hospital – in Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The deaths further exacerbate a medical staff and expertise shortage in the Gaza Strip, the result of a 14-year-long blockade that prevents freedom of movement, causes dire supply and equipment shortages and hinders medical advancement.

Dr Ayman Abu al-Ouf, head of internal medicine at Al-Shifa hospital, was killed along with members of his family in an early morning missile attack in the al-Wehda district of Gaza on Sunday.

The bombing killed at least 33 civilians and left rescuers sifting through the rubble of apartment buildings to find survivors.

“It is a shock for me and for the entire medical community,” Dr Osaid Alser, a former student of al-Ouf’s who also interned with him at Al-Shifa, said. “He is one of the most senior internal medicine doctors in Gaza… That means a huge loss to the medical community.”

Dr Mooein Ahmad al-Aloul, a 66-year-old psychiatric neurologist, was also killed in his home during the al-Wehda attacks early Sunday, his brother Mazen al-Aloul said.

He added that his brother, who studied in Egypt and France and worked in Saudi Arabia before returning to Gaza, had been working at a specialised clinic before his death.

Dr al-Aloul’s 25-year-old daughter, Aya, spoke to Al Jazeera over the phone from the hospital, saying she and her mother were recovering from shrapnel wounds there. “Without warning,” she said, “they bombed our house.”

‘Huge loss in Gaza’

With around 200 Palestinians in Gaza killed since the Israeli bombardment began, including 58 children, as well hundreds wounded, Gaza’s medical system, which was already on the verge of collapse before the coronavirus pandemic, is reeling.

Medical personnel remain in short supply, particularly in Gaza where those present are overwhelmed, rights groups say, with many relying on international aid groups for medical care.

In particular, there are shortages in “family practice [particularly with an orientation to children], neurology, oncology, paediatric surgery and psychiatry”, according to a 2017 paper published in the BMJ Paediatrics Open medical journal.

May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's Covid tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming.

The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths. There were 9,67,640 active cases.

Ballari has been the second major Covid hotspot after Bengaluru in terms of fatalities.

Fresh cases were at 973, a decline by over 1,200 compared to Sunday. There were 26 deaths on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 2,168 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya, 1,006 in Dharwad, and 855 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. 

May 14,2021

Gaza City, May 14: The Zionist regime today continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 115 Palestinians, including 32 children, have been killed and nearly 600 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Hamas fired in the early hours of Friday another barrage of rockets towards Israel, hitting the city of Ashkelon.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes in West Bank

Meanwhile violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinians citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel. 

Meanwhile, a video posted on social media by New Press publication showed several alleged Israeli settlers attacking Palestinian homes in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank early on Friday. 

May 5,2021

Majority of Indians are upset, angry and depressed or worried about the way the second wave of Covid-19 is handled by the government while opinion is split on whether the country is on the right track in controlling the pandemic, a survey has claimed.

At the same time, a majority of the people are not sure whether experts in the country have a handle on what is causing the massive second wave.

The survey by LocalCircles claimed that 61 per cent of those surveyed are "feeling angry, upset, depressed or worried as the Covid-19 second wave wreaks havoc in the country".

"The second wave has been terrifying and a once-in-a-century health crisis that India has experienced," it said.

Breaking down the numbers, the survey claimed 23 per cent said they were “anxious or worried”, 8 per cent were “depressed, gloomy or sad”, 20 per cent “upset and angry”, 10 per cent “extremely angry”, and 7 per cent said “calm or peaceful”. Another 28 per cent, however, felt “optimistic and hopeful”.

With lockdown-like restrictions being imposed in many states, the survey claimed, people have started to also fear for their livelihoods.

When asked about whether they believe India is on the right track in handling the second wave, the respondents were split.

"Wrong priorities, indecisiveness and lack of preparedness are key reasons why 45 per cent believe that India is not on the right track. The 41 per cent on the other hand who believe that India is on the right track state that all of this took India by big surprise and India is now enabling more hospital beds, oxygen supplies and healthcare staff, local lockdowns which should help in recovering from the crisis," it added.

Some of the respondents raised the "key issue" of central and state governments "not building capacities" despite seeing so many countries around the world experiencing massive second waves. Many have also "criticised" India’s decision of restarting flights from the United Kingdom on January 8 after a two-week suspension despite the country having 60,000 daily cases.

"Hundreds of citizens also raised objections to the Kumbh Mela celebrations. People have highlighted how many returnees from the Mela coming back to their state have tested positive for Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh just reported that 99 per cent of those who came back from Kumbh tested positive," the survey claimed.

The survey also claimed 51 per cent citizens were unsure if experts in India have a handle on what is causing the massive second wave in Covid-19 cases. 

