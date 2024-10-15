  1. Home
  'Gaza situation resembles 'depths of hell' thanks to Israel's war on children'

October 15, 2024

The international charity Save the Children has described the conditions in Gaza as akin to the “depths of hell,” saying the aggression on the besieged territory is in fact a “war on children” as nowhere is safe.

The Middle East regional director for Save the Children, Jeremy Stoner, in a statement on Monday said, “What we’re seeing now in Gaza looks like the depths of hell with reports day after day of attacks on children and families. Nowhere is safe.”

The British NGO issued a grave warning about the escalating crisis in Gaza, stating that “evacuation orders” could soon turn into “execution orders” as children face severe deprivation of essential resources for survival.

Stoner made the remarks while explaining about the dire humanitarian situation across Gaza. He noted that in the north of Gaza Strip, a desperate population has been deprived of food for two weeks, trapped in a perilous kill zone while trying to escape relentless bombings and gunfire.

Meanwhile, in the south, where families from the north sought refuge, Israeli airstrikes have ignited a devastating fire that is engulfing Al-Aqsa Hospital and surrounding tents, with reports of rescuers discovering the remains of burned victims.

“Never has it been clearer that this is a war on children, their protection only upheld if they’re deemed a risk to those beyond their borders,” the statement said.

It added that Save the Children begun a second round of polio vaccines for children in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza , as "children face bombs and fire just 500 meter away."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Stoner underlined the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and said that the absence of a ceasefire means that vaccinations for children merely delay their suffering instead of eliminating it.

“Without immediate international action, children and families across the Gaza Strip face a death sentence – today, tomorrow, in a week, in a month, by bombs, bullets, fire, disease or starvation. Anywhere, any time,” he said.

Stoner further raised concerns about humanity's moral compass, arguing those with the power and legal responsibility to intervene in this violence opt to remain passive, regretting that some member states have only responded by supplying weapons used to kill children and burn patients and families in hospitals and tents.

“Gaza is what can happen without the rules of war. Except there are rules – for parties to the conflict, and for the international community – which are not being respected,” the NGO said.

The Israeli aggression against Gaza which began in October last year has so far 42,289 people. Over 98,689 Gazans have also been injured since then.

October 8,2024

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will become Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, declared Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar today as his party races ahead of the winning mark in assembly elections in the Union territory. The veteran politician made the announcement after it became obvious that the Congress-NC alliance would win the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 10 years.

"After 10 years, the people have given their mandate to us. We pray to Allah that we meet their expectations. It will not be 'police raj' here but public here. We will try to release the innocent from jail. Media will be free. We have to develop trust between Hindus and Muslims," Mr Abdullah told reporters.

The former chief minister also hoped that INDIA alliance partners would help the NC fight to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, which became a Union territory following the repeal of its special status. On being asked who will be given the top post, the veteran politician declared, "Omar Abdullah banega Chief Minister."

The Congress-National Conference alliance is leading in 52 out of the total 90 seats, comfortably past the halfway mark of 46, while the BJP is ahead in 27 seats. Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) may end up with just two seats, the trends show.

Omar Abdullah, who had earlier served in the top post from 2009 to 2015, said in an online post this morning that he hopes the counting day will end well for him. "Last time around it didn't end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better," said the 54-year-old NC leader.

He is yet to comment on being named as the next chief minister by his father.

October 8,2024

Mangaluru, Oct 8: The city of Mangaluru mourns the loss of M Ahmed, a pioneering businessman, philanthropist, and the Founder Chairman of the AK Group. He passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy that spans decades of service, innovation, and community building.

M Ahmed, also fondly known as A K Ahmed, was a man of humble beginnings who grew into one of the most respected entrepreneurs in South India. He founded the AK Group in 1984, which has since flourished into a multi-faceted business empire. The company, which began as a small frame manufacturing unit, now encompasses a wide range of industries, including plywood, formaldehyde, particle boards, fire-rated products, and more. AK Group's growth extended beyond India, with manufacturing units established in Myanmar and Vietnam.

What began with 18 employees in 1984 has today expanded to provide employment to approximately 3,000 people in India and 400 abroad. M Ahmed’s dedication and vision were instrumental in transforming the company into a market leader, recognized for its high-quality products and innovation. AK Plywood is now one of India’s top plywood manufacturers, and the largest in South India. The company was Karnataka’s first plywood manufacturer to receive ISO certification and has garnered prestigious awards, including the Rising Stars Power Brands Award in London (2017) and the Best Manufacturer Award from MSME Karnataka (2018).

Ahmed’s business success was deeply rooted in values instilled in him during his early years. He worked alongside his father, the late Abdul Khader Moopa, loading sawn timber, and it was from these humble beginnings that he developed his work ethic, pioneering spirit, and respect for time—values that remained the cornerstone of his remarkable career.

His foresight was evident when he recognized the potential of timber from Perumbavoor, Kerala, for plywood and blockboards at a time when it was merely being used as firewood. This strategic move led to the establishment of one of the first frame manufacturing and peeling units there, and soon after, Ahmed launched his own company in Mangaluru, swiftly earning national and international recognition.

Beyond plywood, the AK Group has diversified into multiple industries, including marine food, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, hypermarkets in India and the UAE, and food industries in Indonesia. Under Ahmed’s leadership, the company’s reach expanded, ensuring its position as a formidable player in various sectors.

Ahmed was not only an extraordinary businessman but also a deeply compassionate individual, dedicated to social and religious causes. He served as the founding president of the managing committee of Ihsan Masjid in Mangaluru and established the Highland Educational and Cultural Centre. His philanthropic efforts were as vast as his business ventures, benefiting countless communities both in India and abroad.

His kindness, simplicity, and punctuality were hallmarks of his character. Those who knew him admired his unyielding commitment to excellence, as well as his warmth and generosity. M Ahmed is survived by his wife, three daughters, and four sons, who continue his legacy of philanthropy and social service.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from all sectors of society. Social, religious, and political leaders in Mangaluru expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of a man who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others.

M Ahmed’s journey from humble beginnings to massive success will continue to inspire generations. His life serves as a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and, above all, integrity.

