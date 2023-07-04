  1. Home
  2. Gun battle in West Bank as Israel launches massive military operation; several dead, dozens critical

News Network
July 3, 2023

Jerusalem, July 3: Israeli aircraft and ground forces have conducted a nighttime raid on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least seven Palestinians and injuring dozens, many of them in critical condition.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry, one of the Palestinian youths killed in Israel's early Monday raid has been identified as 21-year-old Samih Abu al-Wafa. They were fatally shot after Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the center of the Jenin refugee camp with several missiles.

According to eyewitnesses, after Israeli aircraft launched a series of air raids on the Jenin refugee camp, dozens of the regime's military vehicles stormed the camp, following which armed clashes broke out between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces.

Palestinian media said Israeli forces stormed the camp from two directions, while resistance fighters targeted their vehicles with homemade explosive devices.

In addition to the house targeted in the center of the Jenin refugee camp, Israeli aircraft bombed several other locations across the camp, causing injuries among its residents.

As the aerial raid on the camp continued, a large number of Israeli forces, accompanied by military bulldozers and supported by Apache helicopters and reconnaissance planes, stormed the city of Jenin .

"There is bombing from the air and an invasion from the ground," Mahmoud al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, was quoted by AFP as saying, adding, "Several houses and sites have been bombed....smoke is rising from everywhere."

Israel's Kan television channel claimed the decision to launch the military operation in Jenin was taken about two weeks ago, but it was postponed until the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Various Palestinian resistance movements were quick to react to the occupying regime's nocturnal raid on Jenin.

The Islamic Jihad, which is headquartered in the besieged Gaza Strip, issued a statement, condemning the raid.

The Islamic Jihad said Jenin will not surrender "and our fighters are determined to confront the Zionist enemy and fight regardless of the sacrifices they may have to make."

The movement said the Zionist enemy bears full responsibility for the consequences of this aggression, adding that Israel will fail to achieve its objectives while Jenin will remain a symbol of steadfastness.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), for its part, slammed the Israeli savagery, saying, "The Zionist aggression against Jenin and the crimes of the occupation will only strengthen our people's determination and steadfastness to continue the resistance."

"We call on our people in all the neighboring villages and towns to unite with the people of Jenin to repel this terrorist aggression," it added.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement, said the Israeli onslaught against Jenin will not achieve its goals and the Zionist enemy will fail.

He added that Israel's fascist and extremist cabinet, headed by the its criminal prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, bears all responsibility for the consequences of tonight's aggression against Jenin.

The Hamas spokesman noted that the occupying regime "will not be able to win the battle against the resistance and our people, who will continue their struggle and fight until achieving their goals of freedom and independence."

Qassem added that Jenin, along with all other Palestinian cities, will continue their uprising despite the crimes of Israel, stressing that "the will of our people to stand firm is stronger than the military machine of the occupation."

Head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, also reacted to Israel's attack on Jenin, emphasizing that the blood shed in Jenin will determine the next stage of the fight against the regime.

Haniyeh said, “Our people know how to respond to this barbaric aggression in all places where they are present.”

He also called on all Palestinian people throughout the West Bank to stand by Jenin and defend its people in order to thwart the enemy's plans.

Largest in West Bank for years

This appears to be one of the most extensive Israeli military operations in the West Bank in years.

In the early hours of the morning, Israeli forces made unusual use of a drone to attack an apartment in the centre of Jenin’s large refugee camp, which it said was being used as a command centre by the Jenin Brigades.

Drones have since been used for further air strikes, and thousands of Israeli troops are now believed to be involved in state-sponsored terror operation targeting Palestinian fighters

Amid intense gun battles, the Jenin Brigades have said its fighters will fight back with their last breath and bullets.

24 deaths, including 5 children, in June

Israeli attacks left at least 24 Palestinians, including children and teenagers, dead in June, Palestinian media say.

According to a report by Palestinian Information Center on Sunday, ten people in Jenin, seven people in Nablus, three people in Ramallah and al-Bireh, one person in al-Quds, one in Tubas, one in Bethlehem and one person in the Gaza Strip were killed in that month.

The latest killings have raised the number of Palestinian martyrs to 190 since the beginning of the year.

News Network
June 24,2023

Moscow, June 26: The attempted insurrection by the chief of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, amounts to a betrayal of Russia and its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday morning. He also vowed that the country’s law enforcement agencies will take decisive actions to restore order.

In a televised speech, Putin appealed to Russian service members and those “who have been drawn into this criminal gamble by deceit or threats,” without naming Prigozhin in particular.

He noted that Moscow is engaged in a historic struggle to safeguard its future while “repelling aggression from neo-Nazis and their masters” in the West.

“We are fighting for the lives and safety of our people, for our sovereignty and independence. For the right to be and remain Russia,” the president said, urging fellow citizens to join forces and put aside all the divisions that could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

Against this backdrop, Russia’s Armed Forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders, Putin said, also pointing out that antiterrorist measures have been introduced in Moscow, Moscow Region, and a number of other areas.  

He also noted that “decisive actions will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don,” in southern Russia. Earlier in the day, several media outlets shared clips of tanks moving around the city, with unidentified soldiers patrolling the streets. 

The Russian president also urged those being drawn into the insurrection to “make the only right choice and stop taking part in criminal actions.”

On Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching a deadly missile strike on a Wagner Group camp, vowing retaliation. The ministry, however, dismissed the allegation, describing it as “an information provocation.”

The Russian authorities later said that they had opened a criminal investigation into the Wagner chief for allegedly calling for an armed rebellion.

News Network
July 3,2023

Mangaluru, July 3: A 22-year-old youth from Mangaluru was found dead in Talakona waterfall near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sumant Amin, a resident of Kulai Honnakatte in Mangaluru, was pursuing his master degree in science at a prestigious college in Tamil Nadu. 

Sumant was at Talakona Waterfall for a picnic with his friends on Friday. 

He reportedly asked his friends to film a video of him diving into the Talakona Waterfall. But, he did not surface after a long time. Worried about him, his friends informed a nearby police station and the forest staff.

A rescue team reached the spot and found out that Sumanth's head was caught between two rocks underwater. His body was recovered from the pond on Saturday.

Mortal remains of Sumant were brough to his residence at Kulai on Sunday. 

Sumant was an intelligent student and of helping nature. Documentary, photography and travel were his hobbies. 

Sumant is survived by his father Suresh Amin, who works as manager at Payyanur branch of Canara Bank and mother Umakshi, who is serving as head teacher at Kenjaru government school.

News Network
June 20,2023

Doha, June 20: Qatar and the UAE have announced the reopening of their respective embassies and consulates with immediate effect. The detente was broadly welcomed by regional leaders and analysts.

Qatar’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, as well as the UAE’s embassy in Doha, will reopen on Monday, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Both sides stressed that the significant step reflects the determination of the leadership of both countries and contributes to the advancement of joint Arab initiatives, fulfilling the aspirations of the two brotherly people, QNA said.

In a phone conversation on Monday, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated each other on the resumption of their diplomatic representation, according to a separate QNA report.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also welcomed the restoration between the two member states, Xinhua news agency reported.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the “blessed step which embodies … the unity of the GCC countries and the support for the joint Gulf action,” QNA reported.

Kheir Diabat, a professor from the International Affairs Department of Qatar University, said the decision to restore diplomatic ties signifies that both sides have pushed their relations a step forward to normalisation and cooperation.

“It means there is an opportunity for the two parties to coordinate their positions and political visions towards Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Sudan. In addition, this rapprochement will also be reflected in the strength of the GCC, which has suffered in recent years from apparent weakness due to the Gulf crisis,” he said.

The thaw is yet another fruit of the wave of regional de-escalation since the Al-ula summit, Adel Abdel Ghafar, director of the Foreign Policy and Security Program of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Doha, told Xinhua.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the severing of diplomatic ties with Qatar, citing Qatar’s alleged support for terrorism and destabilisation of the region. Qatar has denied these accusations.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Qatar on the sidelines of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

However, due to a lack of consensus on certain issues, the process of full normalisation has been delayed.

