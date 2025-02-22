  1. Home
Hamas hands over bodies of 4 Israeli captives killed in Israeli strikes to Red Cross

Agencies
February 20, 2025

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement hands over the bodies of four Israeli captives, killed in the regime's strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The handover, part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Tel Aviv regime, was carried out in Khan Yunis on Thursday, with Hamas saying that the move reflects its commitment to consolidate the ceasefire for long-term peace in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

According to the movement, all four captives, a mother and her two children and an elderly journalist, were killed in the Israeli airstrikes during the 15-month genocide war that killed at least 48,284 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the small coastal territory.

"To the families of Bibas and Lifshitz: We would have preferred your sons to return to you alive, but your army and government leaders chose to kill them instead of bringing them back," Hamas said in a statement.

"They killed with them: 17,881 Palestinian children, in their criminal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and we know that you know who is truly responsible for their departure. You were the victim of a leadership that does not care about its children."

Hamas said the Israeli army killed the captives by bombing their detention centers, and that the regime of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears full responsibility after repeatedly obstructing the exchange agreement. 

"The criminal Netanyahu is crying today over the bodies of his prisoners who returned to him in coffins, in a blatant attempt to evade responsibility for their killing in front of his audience."

Hamas said it did everything in its power to protect the prisoners and preserve their lives, "but the barbaric and continuous bombing by the occupation prevented them from being able to save all the prisoners".

On Saturday, Hamas said it would also release six more live captives in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners that include half of the women and children abducted by the occupying regime during the genocide.

The handover came just a day after the resistance movement announced that it is ready to release all Israeli captives in a single swap during the second phase of the Gaza truce deal.

"We emphasize that the exchange is the only way to return the prisoners alive to their families, and any attempt to bring them back by military force or return to war will only result in more losses among the prisoners," Hamas said in its Thursday statement. 

Israel and Hamas are currently in the process of implementing the first phase of the truce, which began on January 19. Since then, 19 Israeli captives have been released in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinians.

After the completion of the first phase, 58 captives will remain in Gaza. The Israeli military says 34 of the remaining captives are dead.

Prior to Al-Aqsa Flood operation in October 2023, approximately 5,200 Palestinians were held in Israeli prisons. According to Palestinian officials, that number has since increased to over 10,000.

The occupying entity failed to achieve its declared objectives of freeing captives and eliminating Hamas despite killing at least 48,284 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

The ceasefire is divided into three phases, each lasting 42 days. In the first phase, which is currently underway, 33 Israeli captives will be freed in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in the regime’s prisons.

Despite Hamas fully committing to the ceasefire deal, Israel has restricted the delivery of humanitarian aid, including shelters, and blocked the entry of heavy machinery into the besieged strip, hindering the clearance of rubble from destroyed infrastructure.

News Network
February 11,2025

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that Israel's military offensive in the West Bank has escalated forced displacement of Palestinians at an alarming level, impacting over 76,000 people in the area.

In a statement released on Monday, the agency reported that Israel's so-called “Iron Wall” military raid has resulted in the near-complete evacuation of several key refugee camps.

UNRWA expressed deep concern over the forced displacement of the communities, describing the situation as "escalating at an alarming pace" due to increasingly coercive and dangerous living conditions.

“The use of air strikes, armored bulldozers, controlled detonations, and advanced weaponry by the Israeli forces has become commonplace,” UNRWA stated, adding that these methods appear to be a spillover from the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The agency reiterated that "civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times and that collective punishment is never acceptable."

Since January 21, the Israeli regime has carried out military operations in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tammun in the northern West Bank, killing over 30 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The operation, which began in the Jenin refugee camp, has now reached its third week, marking the longest military campaign in the West Bank since the second Intifada.

UNRWA reported that the offensive has spread to the Tulkarm, Nur Shams, and Far’a refugee camps, which collectively house approximately 76,600 Palestinian refugees.

Israeli forces are reportedly intensifying their operations in the occupied West Bank, particularly in Jenin, where local sources say the occupation forces are targeting Palestinian residents and their property, leading to violent confrontations with Palestinian fighters.

Eyewitnesses have reported hearing explosions in the eastern neighborhoods of Jenin, while Israeli forces have prevented ambulances from accessing the area. Video footage has emerged showing Israeli bulldozers destroying paved roads in the region.

The grave situation has been compounded by the Israeli military's actions in surrounding towns, such as Jaba, where three individuals were detained during a Monday incursion.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated that their fighters are actively confronting Israeli forces in the nearby Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps.

UNRWA's updates indicate that the ongoing offensive has already displaced around 40,000 individuals in the West Bank, contributing to a humanitarian crisis that has left thousands without shelter or basic necessities.

Under Israel’s parliament (Knesset) law enacted on January 30, UNRWA no longer has any contact with the Israeli authorities, hindering the ability to address critical issues related to civilian suffering and the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has significantly increased its violence in the West Bank, killing more than 900 Palestinians in the occupied territory.

News Network
February 11,2025

Mysuru: On Monday night, tensions escalated in front of Mysuru's Udayagiri Police Station as thousands gathered to protest a controversial social media post. The post, which critics say portrayed Muslims negatively, featured images resembling political figures Rahul Gandhi, Aravind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav, and was titled "three idiots." The post also showed a person performing namaz with Arabic script prominently displayed, further intensifying the allegations of communal insensitivity.

Protesters blocked Mahadevapura Main Road and, at times, resorted to stone pelting directed at the police station, police vehicles, and public property. In response, law enforcement used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The ensuing clashes resulted in injuries to several people, including both protestors and police personnel.

By Tuesday morning, normalcy had largely returned. Senior officials—including ADGP R. Hitendra, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Janhnavi—visited the police station to review the situation. Security was significantly increased around the area, and civic workers from the Mysuru City Corporation cleared stones and debris left behind by the demonstrators.

Police have initiated a suo moto case and arrested 32-year-old Suresh, a resident of Kalyangiri Nagar, in connection with the incident. The unrest not only disrupted pedestrian movement but also significantly hampered traffic on Mahadevapura Main Road and its intersections, with city buses bearing the brunt of the blockade.

Despite initial dispersal following police action, the mob reconvened within minutes. It was only around midnight, after assurances from senior police officials—including DCP Muthuraj—that strict action would be taken against those responsible, that the protesters finally dispersed.

Speaking to media on Tuesday morning, ADGP R. Hitendra confirmed that seven police personnel were injured during the stone pelting and announced that a special team had been formed to identify and apprehend the instigators. “The mob was misled by certain individuals who believed that the accused, who shared the derogatory post, would be let off. We will probe thoroughly to determine who is behind this incident,” he stated. 

