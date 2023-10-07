  1. Home
  2. Hamas launches ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ as Israel declares ‘state of alert for war’

News Network
October 7, 2023

building_0.jpg

Sirens warning of incoming rockets have blared across the Israeli-occupied territories after Palestinian resistance fighters launched a volley of rockets and infiltrated areas of southern Israel in a surprise counteroffensive claimed by Hamas.

Hamas has officially announced the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel

Israel declared “a state of alert for war” and called up reserves after Hamas fighters entered Israeli occupied territory from the Gaza Strip. It’s one of the most serious confrontations in years following weeks of rising tensions along the volatile border.

In a rare statement, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif called on Palestinians inside Israel and Israel’s Arab neighbors to join the fight. Israeli media reported gun battles in neighborhoods in Israeli areas near the border.

Gaza-based Islamic Jihad said its fighters have joined the operation, while Hamas called on Palestinians everywhere to fight and on resistance groups in Lebanon also to join the fighting against Israel. 

Red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, as well as Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south as explosions were heard by residents. In al-Quds, rocket sirens sounded followed by the sound of explosions, reports said. 

Hamas' armed wing said more than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday, declaring it had started "Operation al-Aqsa Flood". 

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation, their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the movement said.

"We announce Operation al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets." 

Senior Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, "This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth."  

He said Palestinian resistance fighters struck numerous Israeli targets, including airports and military facilities.

“Today, the wrath of our nation and righteous fighters is boiling over. This is your day to make the enemy understand that its time has come to an end,” the top commander stated.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical services said an Israel was killed "due to a direct hit" and 15 others were injured in southern Israel. 

One video circulating on social media showed large black plumes of smoke and fires from a suspected impact site in Ashkelon.

In Gaza the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Israel's ambulance service said teams had been dispatched to areas in southern Israel near Gaza and residents were warned to stay inside.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and minister for military affairs Yoav Gallant were set to hold meetings with top security officials soon, their offices said.

Gallant said he had approved call-up of military reservists, as the military said the regime was on a war footing.

On Friday, Israeli military forces attacked hundreds of Palestinians attending the funeral procession of a young Palestinian man in the West Bank, injuring more than 50 people.

According to Palestinian media outlets, the crowd was mourning the 19-year-old Labib Dumaidi, who in the early hours of Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a raid by Israeli settlers on the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Local sources said the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians with live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to prevent them from continuing the procession.

The reports said 51 citizens were injured, including 19 citizens who were hit with rubber bullets, two of them in the head, and three who were hit with live bullets in the foot.

Israel has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN.

News Network
October 4,2023

bihar.jpg

Patna, Oct 4: Opposition political parties in Bihar on Tuesday flagged concern over “anomalies and missing details” in the much talked about caste survey report at an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here.

Constituents of the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) hailed Kumar on the completion of the mammoth exercise by his government, while the opposition BJP insisted that sections of the society which may have disagreements with the findings should be given an opportunity for a hearing.

The meeting was attended by representatives of nine political parties, which have members in the assembly.

The Bihar government on Monday released the data of the caste-based survey. As per the caste survey report, among the total population size of 13,07,25,310, Bihar has 63 per cent of people in the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category.

The survey data has found that Scheduled Caste (SC) constitute over 19 per cent of the state’s population, while 1 per cent of people are falling under Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said, “It appears that the exercise was conducted in a hurry as the report is full of anomalies. Besides, there is no mention of the economic condition of castes.” The state government must explain whether the exercise was caste caste-based survey or a caste-based census, said the BJP leader who attended the meeting.

“What will happen to those who were left behind by the enumerators? The government must invite opinions and suggestions from the public before final compilation of all data,” Sinha said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Akhtarul Iman of the AIMIM claimed that the report is incomplete and a lot needs to be done to make it error-free.

“Muslim population in the Seemanchal region of the state has not been counted properly. Besides, we demand that the government formulate policies for the betterment of economically and socially weaker sections of the society and especially for the Muslim population,” Iman said.

Finance Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, however, described the meeting as successful.

“Representatives of all parties appreciated the effort of the state government in bringing out the caste survey report. Officials concerned are now compiling other details of the report, especially the economic condition of all castes, which will be out soon,” Choudhary told PTI.

Officials gave a presentation on the processes involved in the collection of data at the meeting. This was followed by a discussion on the aspects of the caste survey report, he said.

Representatives of the JD(U), RJD, BJP, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI(M), CPI, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) attended the meeting. 
 

News Network
October 4,2023

tally.jpg

The Indian contingent went past its previous best of 70 medals in the history of the Asian Games after the archery pair of Ojas Pravin and Jyothi Surekha clinched the gold medal in the mixed team compound final, beating the South Korean pair in the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday. 

In the 2018 Games, India had won a total of 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals. In the 2023 event, the Indian contingent has claimed 16 gold, 26 silver, and 29 bronze medals so far while a few more medals are already assured in different events. 

When it comes to sport-wise medals tally, shooting and Archery have by far been India's best medal events so far in the Asian Games. In shooting, India won a total of 22 medals while athletics has already earned the nation 23 medals, while more are to come.

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo fetched a bronze medal in the 35km mixed race walk event early on Wednesday to help India match the 2018 Jakarta Games' performance.

Compound archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam then grabbed India's 71st medal when they won the mixed team gold medal.

"It is with great pleasure that I would like to state that India has forged its impression with the best ever medal haul in the Asian Games by crossing the 70 mark in medals tally and there are more to come," India's chef de mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa said.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent with an aim to cross the 100-medal mark at the continental showpiece.

'Aab ki Baar, Sau Paar' (which translates to crossing 100 medals this time) has been India's catch line for the Hangzhou Games.

India currently have 16 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze medals with over four days of competition still left.

News Network
October 3,2023

police.jpg

Shivamogga, Oct 3: Those who disturbed peace at Shantinagar also known as Ragigudda in Shivamogga belong to both Hindu and Muslim communities, according to Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said, Hindus and Muslims had hurled stones at each other during the Eid procession. Hence, scores of people sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at McGann hospital in the city.

He said, youths belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities from Davangere's Nyamathi had come in a van to see Eid procession.

They returned to their homes after violence broke out. They were interrogated as well. However, they had no criminal background and were found innocent.

Referring to the cut-out issue that took place at Shantinagar on October 1, he said that the issue had been resolved in the morning and has no link with violence.

"District administration had taken effective steps. Houses and vehicles belonging to all communities were damaged. Some have lodged complaints and others must also do the same. We will do the needful," he added.

He stated, six people were injured in the incident. FIR had been registered against only those who hurled stones after examining the evidence including CCTV footage.

The prohibitory orders will continue in Shantinagar, but there is no restriction on movement of people and commercial activities in other parts of the city. He also made it clear that procession has been banned.

