  1. Home
  2. Heavy fighting in Gaza as Israel continues massacre of Palestinian children, women

Heavy fighting in Gaza as Israel continues massacre of Palestinian children, women

News Network
November 10, 2023

massacre.jpg

Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters are locked in heavy, close quarters fighting in Gaza City, with the White House announcing that Tel Aviv has agreed to daily four-hour military pauses in northern Gaza but rejecting a full ceasefire.

Palestinian fighters armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles were clashing on Thursday with Israeli soldiers backed by armored vehicles in the ruins of the besieged territory’s north.

Israeli airstrikes kept pounding Gaza City and other areas across the Palestinian enclave, with plumes of smoke rising from newly leveled homes and other civilian infrastructure.

Over a dozen Palestinians were killed after Israelis struck against the cities of Rafah and Deir al-Balah. At least 25 people were killed in fresh attacks on the Jabalia camp and in Khan Yunis.

Elsewhere, Israeli warplanes once again hit the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex. The regime’s jets also shelled al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

Tom Potokar, chief surgeon at the International Committee of the Red Cross, described the scene at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza as "catastrophic".

After more than a month of intense bombardment, hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in a "dire humanitarian situation" in urban battle zones without enough food and water, the United Nations said.

The health ministry said the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 10,812. The victims include 4,412 children, 2,918 women and 676 elders, while more than 26,000 people were injured, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,650 people, including 1,400 children, were also reported to be trapped under the rubble.

“The Israeli aggression has left 195 medics dead and 51 ambulances destroyed,” the spokesman added.

The climbing death toll in the territory meant that Palestinians were having to inter their dead in makeshift cemeteries.

"We bury the dead in football fields and other vacant lots because the proper burial grounds are full," said Shihteh Nasser, 48, who had helped in the burials.

Bodies have piled up outside hospitals, on roads and in parks, in refrigerated trucks and even in a repurposed ice-cream van.

UN rights chief Volker Turk condemned Israel over its bombardment and its orders for Gazans to flee.

"The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians amounts also to a war crime, as does the unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians," he told reporters at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only route out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Israel's extremist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire. The United States has backed Israel's rejection of a ceasefire.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said there was no chance of a full ceasefire as White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day. 

International calls for a ceasefire have mounted, as have protests, including one at the weekend which targeted the White House. However, Biden ruled out a longer truce for now.

"None. No possibility," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.

The United States has relentlessly stood by Israel, saying that Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in control of Gaza.

Israel has pressed on with its invasion and encircled northern Gaza in recent days. On Thursday, the army said 50,000 people had fled their homes in the main battle zone of northern Gaza, adding to the more than 1.5 million people already seeking safety in the south of the coastal strip.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the world body must not help push Palestinians out of their homes.

“The United Nations cannot be part of a unilateral proposal to push Palestinians into so-called safe zones," Griffiths said.

Doctors Without Borders chief Isabelle Defourny called southern Gaza safe zones “fake zones", and said about 30% of those killed in Gaza were in the south.

Palestine’s Government Media Office announced that Israel is carrying out a "war of extermination and ethnic cleansing" in a statement on Thursday, and said that people in Gaza have reached the final stages before all services completely collapse. 

“The next few hours are crucial in terms of the medical system stopping completely; all will cease to work. People will have no water or place to remove waste. We appeal to people around the world, those who still have humanity left in them, to take urgent and immediate action to save Gaza,” it added. 

A spokesperson for the health ministry said many hospitals and intensive care units have already stopped working due to the full siege imposed by Israel on October 9. 

“The Kamal Adwan Hospital and Indonesian hospital will also stop working in 24 hours,” he said.

He also denounced Israel’s targeting of hospitals, ambulances and medical staff.

Fares, a medical student who is volunteering in Gaza’s al-Aqsa Hospital, said the situation is “horrific and unspeakable” right now.  

“Two days ago, a bag of body parts was brought to the hospital. A man identified his niece from her hand and another relative from a leg. He was unable to identify other relatives by the other body parts,” he said. 

Fares said roads to hospitals have been bombed, houses leveled, with hundreds trapped under the rubble.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2023

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says an Israeli minister’s threat to use atomic bombs against the Gaza Strip indicates that the regime has suffered a “real defeat” at the hands of the resistance front.

In an X post on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian called for the nuclear disarmament of the “brutal, apartheid and barbaric” regime after Israel’s so-called heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu said that dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza was “one of the possibilities” in the ongoing war on the besieged enclave.

“The comments by the Israeli regime’s minister about using an atomic bomb show the regime’s real defeat in the face of the resistance,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“The United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency must take immediate and uninterrupted action to disarm this barbaric and apartheid regime. Tomorrow is late. The White House bears full responsibility for this genocide.”

Israel waged a bloody war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 9,922 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

‘Continued Israeli raids to complicate regional situation’

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian held phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, about the situation in the region and the crimes committed by Israeli forces against civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iranian foreign minister asked India to introduce initiatives aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and sending humanitarian aid to its defenseless people, as well as preventing the forced displacement of the Palestinians and the occupation troops’ acts of genocide and war crimes.

“The Zionist regime’s continued attacks will complicate the situation in the region and open new fronts by the resistance forces, escalating and spreading regional tensions,” he warned.

Jaishankar, for his part, said that his country closely monitors the situation in the region and believes in joint actions and efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

New Delhi, Jaishankar noted, stands ready to play a role within the framework of the initiatives put forward by the Islamic Republic in a bid to end the military operation in Gaza and avert the escalation of the crisis. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2023

press.jpg

At least 46 journalists have been killed and dozens injured in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s bombardment campaign against the besieged enclave four weeks ago, surpassing the number of media workers killed in any other war in the area since 1992.

In a statement on Saturday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said most of the journalists were directly targeted by Israeli occupation missiles and others were killed in the bombing of their homes.

The media office extended its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and their loved ones, and fellow journalists for the great loss of a group of devoted men and women who have sacrificed their lives for their country and for the sake of fulfilling their duties by standing to the last breath in defense of the truth.

Committee to Protect Journalists said that more media workers have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza than in any other conflict in the area since it started tracking the data in 1992.

The unprecedented Israeli bombardment began when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached at least 9,572 people. More than 26,000 individuals, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been wounded as well.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, like water, electricity, and fuel. Shortages of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

The illegal entity has so far refused any calls for a ceasefire, defying the international community’s demands for an immediate end to the massacre of Palestinian civilians.

It is clear to all sensible people that the statement about the atom is metaphorical. However, a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile. This is the only formula that democratic states can use to deal with terrorism. At the same time, it is clear that the State of Israel is committed to doing everything possible to return the hostages safe and sound.

‘Still not satisfied; should drop nuclear bomb on Gaza’: Israeli minister after seeing massacre of Palestinian children 

Jerusalem, Nov 5: An Israeli minister was suspended from government meetings “until further notice” on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, after suggesting in an interview dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu, an ultranationalist politician part of Netnayahu’s ruling coalition, told Israel’s Kol Barama radio he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in the Palestinian territory after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on October 7 inside southern Israel.

The attacks killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since October 7 has killed 9,488 people, most of them women and children, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

When the interviewer asked whether the Israeli minister advocated dropping “some kind of atomic bomb” on the Gaza Strip “to kill everyone,” Eliyahu replied: “That’s one option.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office quickly responded to the minister’s remarks, issuing a statement in which it described them as “disconnected from reality,” adding that Israel was trying to spare “non-combatants” in Gaza.

Following the outcry over his remarks Eliyahu later said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his statement about the atomic bomb was “metaphorical.”

Israel has never admitted to having a nuclear bomb.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 28,2023

gazaball.jpg

Israel on Saturday, October 28, expanded its ground operation in besieged Gaza Strip, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea.

Israeli forces will continue operations begun overnight in the Gaza Strip, randomly targeting infrastructure and suspected tunnels.

Gaza residents reported experiencing the heaviest and most intense bombardment overnight since the war started, while UN officials have warned that Israel’s attacks could lead to thousands of more Palestinians being killed.

The bombardment also knocked out most communications in Gaza. This largely cut off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world, while enabling the Israeli military to control the narrative in a new stage of fighting.

Meanwhile, the Israeli defence (war) minister Yoav Gallant has announced that Israel has “moved to a new phase” in the war against Hamas, adding that “the earth in Gaza shook” through the military operations.

In a statement from his office, quoted by Israeli media, Gallant said: “We attacked above ground and below ground, we attacked terror operatives of all ranks, in all places.”

“The commands to the forces are clear: The operation will continue until a new order,” he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.