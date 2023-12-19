  1. Home
  Height of cruelty: How Israeli forces abducting Gaza civilians and torturing them to death

Height of cruelty: How Israeli forces abducting Gaza civilians and torturing them to death

December 19, 2023

A Geneva-based rights group has called for an urgent international investigation into torture and murder of Palestinian abductees held in Israel’s “Guantanamo-like” jails.

In a statement released on Monday, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said it had gathered testimonies confirming recent reports in Israeli media about the regime’s field execution of the Gaza abductees.

The Sde Teman Israeli army camp has been turned into “a new Guantanamo-like prison,” where detainees lose their lives after being subjected to extreme torture and mistreatment, it added.

The Israeli army uses open-air chicken coops to house the inmates and withhold food or drink for long periods of time.

The rights group also noted that the Palestinians held in Sde Teman are caged in inhumane conditions, blindfolded and subjected to harsh interrogations with their hands tied.

It further said that turning on lights at night, as well as barring the abductees from using phones and meeting lawyers and representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are among the torture tactics being used at the Israeli jail.

The testimonies affirm that multiple elderly abductees endured cruel beatings and humiliating treatment, Euro-Med said.

One of the released detainees, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that he witnessed Israeli soldiers directly shooting and killing five abductees in separate incidents.

Earlier, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported the deaths of six Palestinians in Israeli prisons since the beginning of Israel’s ongoing bloody war on Gaza.

Despite evidence of violence preceding the inmates’ death or medical neglect – their cause of death was not established, according to the report.

It added that Just 71 out of 500 Palestinians arrested during the Gaza war have been brought before Israeli courts, and that the remaining detainees have been moved to prisons run by the Israeli Prison Service or to detention facilities run by the regime’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet.

Previously, the Euro-Med field teams documented the detention of more than 1,200 Palestinian civilians in random Israeli arrest campaigns across Gaza during Israel’s onslaught on the besieged territory.

The abductees were subjected to all forms of beatings and ill-treatment during their detention and purposefully left blindfolded, nearly nude, and kneeling on the ground upon their release.

Israel waged the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression against Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,286 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel. 

December 19,2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appreciated the contribution of the Christian community to health and education in the state and said that their service in both fields was commendable.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 18, Siddaramaiah said, "Christian community's service towards the fields of education and health in the era of social inequality is commendable."

"The Christian community has done excellent work in the field of education and health. This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. The majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy," he said.

"If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. However, if cancer is detected at a later stage, the advanced linear oscillator radiation therapy service treatment will help prevent the disease from progressing," he added.

He further said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.

Adding ahead, he said that rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals, but the Baptist Hospital will provide health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life and believe in public service."

"Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates. The Baptist Hospital provides quality treatment to poor patients just like a government hospital. The government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital," the CM said.

The linear oscillator radiation therapy service, a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer treatment was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier on December 16, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that farmers and workers build the nation as they create wealth in the country.

He was speaking in a program organized by the Labour Department at the Karnataka College ground in Dharwad.

December 14,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 14: A youth was brutally stabbed to death at Saraswati colony in the limits of Someshwar town municipal council in Dakshina Kannada last night.

The victim has been identified as Varun Gatty (28), a resident of Saraswati colony. The accused in the crime is believed to be a man named Sooraj, according to police sources.

The tragic event transpired when Varun confronted Sooraj, Raviraj and another, who were reportedly consuming alcohol near a private school late last night. 

It is learnt that, a heated argument escalated between two groups when Varun and his friend Akshay questioned the trio for throwing liquor bottles near the school. 

During the altercation, Sooraj allegedly stabbed Varun in the chest. Even though Varan was rushed to a private hospital by his brother Sharan and others, the doctors pronounced him brought dead. 

Initial investigation suggest that longstanding enmity might have fuelled the fatal confrontation. With municipal council elections scheduled for December 27, suspicions arise among locals that political tensions could be a contributing factor to the altercation, given the limited time left for nominations. 

Police have arrested Suraj and Raviraj in connection with the incident. 

December 12,2023

US President Joe Biden has pledged “unshakeable” support for Israel as the death toll from the occupying regime’s genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip surpasses 18,000.

Biden made the remarks during a ceremony marking a Jewish holiday at the White House on Monday night, amid mounting pressure on his administration over its provision of lethal weapons to Israel at the height of the Gaza war.

He said that his “commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, and the security of Israel, its right to exist … is unshakeable.”

Washington will “continue to provide military assistance to Israel until they get rid of Hamas,” he added, referring to the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group that conducted a historic operation against the occupying entity more than two months ago.

The US president, however, called on Israel to be “careful” and cautioned that public opinion could shift in the Gaza war.

Biden also highlighted the work his administration has done to secure the release of Israeli war prisoners, saying he “personally spent countless hours” working with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on both fronts.  

He acknowledged differences between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the years and at present.

During a week-long truce, Hamas released 105 war prisoners, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners. In exchange, Israel released 240 Palestinian abductees. 

Israel believes about 137 prisoners are still being held in Gaza, while there are thought to be 7,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, many detained without charge.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,645 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel. 

