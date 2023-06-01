  1. Home
  2. Here’s all you need to know about ‘Palm Jebel Ali’, the upcoming 2nd palm-shaped island in Dubai

Here’s all you need to know about ‘Palm Jebel Ali’, the upcoming 2nd palm-shaped island in Dubai

News Network
June 1, 2023

PalmJebelAli.jpg

Dubai: The rule of Dubai has announced a new plan for the Palm Jebel Ali, a man-made palm-shaped island that has been dormant since 2009 following a real estate crash, and is double the size of the functioning Palm Jumeirah.

"Its visitors and tourists will enjoy more than 80 hotels and resorts that provide beautiful tourist experiences," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also vice president and prime minister of the UAE, said on Instagram.

The existing Palm Jumeirah is one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai and a favourite of Russians who have flocked to the emirate following the conflict in Ukraine, contributing to a red hot property market.

State-owned company Nakheel, which was taken over by the government in 2011 as part of a $16 billion (10 billion pounds) rescue plan in the aftermath of Dubai’s 2009-2010 real estate crash, is the developer of the islands.

Nakheel in November secured 17 billion dirhams ($4.63 billion) in financing as it accelerates plans for new waterfront projects including Dubai Islands, another man-made island project formerly known as Deira Islands.

The real estate market in Dubai, the Middle East's financial and tourism hub, began its recovery in early 2021 as the government moved to quickly reopen its economy and airports.

History

The Palm Jebel Ali project was launched by Nakheel Properties, a real estate developer in Dubai, in 2002. It was intended to be even larger than Palm Jumeirah, with a total area of 134 sq km (52 square miles). The island was designed to have a large crescent-shaped breakwater, forming a protective barrier for the inner areas.

The construction of Palm Jebel Ali began in 2002, and it involved extensive dredging and land reclamation. Sand from the seabed was used to create the island’s shape and elevation. The development plans included residential areas, commercial zones, leisure facilities, marinas, and a number of luxury hotels and resorts.

However, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali faced significant challenges and delays. The global financial crisis of 2008 had a profound impact on Dubai’s real estate market, leading to a slowdown in construction projects. The Palm Jebel Ali project was put on hold, and construction never resumed on a large scale.

Beaches

Earlier in the month, it was reported Dubai will have five times as many beaches by 2040, following a major announcement to develop tourism and wellbeing for residents, according to Arabian Business.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai made the announcement on social media, after a visit to Jebel Ali Beach.

The ambitious plans will see the emirate increase the area of beaches in the emirate from 21km to 105km.

Contemporary urban planning practices

Palm Jebel Ali will feature mixed-use walkable neighbourhoods, incorporate smart city technologies and sustainability practices, as well as provide a diverse range of mobility options for residents, visitors and communities. This will position Palm Jebel Ali as a global benchmark for waterfront living, as well as contribute to the transformation of the landscape of Dubai.

Palm Jebel Ali has been designed to become almost completely self-sufficient in terms of power generation once complete. As much as 30 per cent of Palm Jebel Ali’s energy requirements will be obtained from renewable sources. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2023

diamond.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: The customs officers seized 306.21 carat diamonds of different sizes from a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport. The value of the seized diamond is Rs 1.69 crore. 

Customs official said that during the pre-embarkation security check of passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport, the CISF personnel intercepted a passenger bound to Dubai and found two pouches concealed in his underpants on the suspicion that they contained precious stones.

The passenger hailing from Kasaragod was offloaded and handed over by CISF to the customs officers at the airport for further investigation. 

The two pouches contained 13 smaller packets with diamonds of different sizes. 

The passenger was arrested and produced before the Magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigations are in progress.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 30,2023

Bengaluru, May 30: The much-awaited free travel for women in ordinary buses — one of the promises of the Congress — will be implemented after the cabinet meeting on June 1, according to Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy.

On May 30, he met officials of the four State-run road transport corporations (RTCs) — BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC — in Bengaluru.

Later, Mr Reddy informed reporters, “A report from the officials, regarding the scheme, will be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 31. On June 1, in the Cabinet meeting, a decision will be taken.”

When asked about conditions, if any, for free bus services to women, Mr Reddy said, “All will be decided in the Cabinet meeting.”

At the first meeting of the Cabinet of the newly-formed government in Karnataka on May 20, a decision was taken to implement the 5 guarantees promised to voters in the poll manifesto of the Congress party.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier said details of implementation of these schemes would be worked out during the next Cabinet meeting. The departments concerned have been told to issue orders for implementation of these schemes.

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) official, who participated in the meeting, told The Hindu that the Minister has taken all details, including revenue and condition of bus fleet. They also discussed how the corporations can offer free bus service to women passengers in Karnataka.

Mr. Reddy, who represents BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru, has been given the portfolios of Transport and Muzrai Department.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2023

sengol.jpg

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building amid a boycott by opposition parties, which insisted President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours. The PM unveiled a plaque marking the inauguration.

Modi reached the new parliament building at 7.30 am. 'Modi, Modi' chants greet PM as he enters new Parliament building. Soon after, he and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sat down for a puja. Once the puja ended, the Prime Minister prostrated before the historic sceptre 'sengol'.

The Adheenam seers handed over the 'sengol' to the Prime Minister, who sought their blessings on the momentous occasion. The Prime Minister then carried the historic sceptre to the Lok Sabha chamber and installed it beside the chair of the Speaker.  

The Prime Minister then felicitated a group of construction workers involved in the making of the grand new parliament.  

This was followed by 'sarv-dharma' (all faith) prayers by representatives from several religions.

Meanwhile, Modi, after opening the doors of the new Sansad, tweeted "our hearts & minds are filled with pride, hope and promise". "May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality," he added.

The old parliament building was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old. Over the years, it was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.

The new parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. For a joint sitting of both the houses, 1,280 MPs can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The material used for the new building has been acquired from across the country. The teak wood was sourced from Maharashtra's Nagpur, while the red and white sandstone was brought from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, to name a few.

With carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan, the new parliament building reflects India's diverse culture. The government has announced a commemorative ₹ 75 coin to mark the historic event.

Built by Tata Projects Ltd, the new Parliament building has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. It has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar - and separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

NaMo.jpg

parliamen1t.jpg

parliament.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.