Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi killed in Israeli airstrike in Yemen capital

Sanaa, Aug 30: The Israeli strikes on Saturday killed the prime minister of the Houthi-controlled Yemen government in capital Sanaa, official sources said.

Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday in Sanaa along with a number of ministers, the rebels said in a statement.

The Israeli military said it “precisely struck a Houthi regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen."

"We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues, as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy," the statement said.

"Others among their companions were injured with moderate to serious wounds and are receiving medical care since Thursday afternoon," the statement added.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister to the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was targeted along with other members of his government during a routine workshop held by the government. He is the most senior official known to have been killed in the Israeli strikes during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Israeli military launched attacks on Sanaa, the Huthi-held capital, on Thursday. The latest strikes is a part of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed ground launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for more than 22 months. Houthis have said that they are carrying out the attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Gaza war.