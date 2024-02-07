Humanitarian disaster in Southern Gaza’s Rafah as Israel's ground invasion imminent

  1. Home
February 7, 2024

Concern is growing as an Israeli ground invasion of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is imminent, with the situation in the small city near the Egyptian border getting more intense by the hour, as the occupying regime continues its genocidal war on the besieged territory.  

There were sounds of explosions in Rafah as Israeli gunboats opened fire at the main coastal road to the west of Rafah on Wednesday, while massive airstrikes were reported in the city, which had been called the safe zone in the strip.

Israeli strikes overnight have left eleven people dead, including a journalist and his mother and sister.

Israel says its tanks and troops would imminently press into Rafah, and continue until the military has “full reign” over the entire 42-km-long territory.

Gazan families and medics in Rafah – the last refuge for Palestinians within Gaza – have warned of humanitarian catastrophe if Israeli troops push into the border town.

Displaced Palestinians crowded into tents in Rafah are fearfully waiting for an anticipated Israeli ground invasion with nowhere left to flee once the regime’s troops move in.

Kareem Dahman, a displaced Palestinian in the city described the conditions in Rafah as “very difficult,” saying “They hear (drones) very, very loud, and we hear the sounds of bombing at night.”

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned that any move by Israel to extend its full-scale invasion of Gaza into the massively overcrowded city of Rafah could lead to war crimes which must be prevented at all costs.

The Israeli regime has pressed on with its genocidal campaign and threatened a new ground assault on Rafah where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are now living, mostly in makeshift tents.

About 1.4 million people are sheltering in Rafah after being ordered there by Israeli forces, which previously described the area as a “safe zone”.

OCHA recently reported that intense Israeli bombardment from air, land, and sea continues across much of the Gaza Strip, resulting in further civilian casualties, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The UN humanitarian office said that the influx of thousands of internally displaced persons into Rafah was due to intense fighting in Khan Younis, combined with reports of an increase in strikes in Rafah on Monday and Sunday.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,585 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,000 others.

Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there. 

January 26,2024

The United Nations' top court has ordered the Israeli regime to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire. The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide.

The International Court of Justice delivered on Friday its interim ruling on the emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel over its war on the Gaza Strip. 

The court said Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and also ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged genocide, ordering the regime to report back in one month. 

Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the genocide convention, the court said, noting that it has jurisdiction to rule in the case.

Friday's ruling at the ICJ did not deal with the core accusation of the case – whether genocide occurred – but focused on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa, which according to activists has claimed the mantle of the moral and ethical leadership of the world.

The ICJ demanded Israel to try to contain death and damage in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

The court also ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israel must take immediate, effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, the court says.

The court obliges Israel to take more measures to protect Palestinians but does not order it to end military operations in the Strip.

The ICJ's rulings are final and without appeal, but it has no way of enforcing them.

South Africa filed the lawsuit against Israel at the end of December, noting that Israel’s actions are “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The application also said Israeli attacks breach the UN’s Genocide Convention, and urged the court to “order Israel to cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm to Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa has been one of the outspoken critics of Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinians and has led some initiatives to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

Israel launched hostilities in Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people. More than 100 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,083 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children.

January 28,2024

Bantwal, Jan 28: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, an elderly couple’s attempt to extinguish a fire that had engulfed a stretch of grass atop a hill near their home went horribly wrong as both were charred to death. 

The tragedy occurred at Tundu Padavu near Loretto in Bantwal taulk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, January 28 afternoon. 
 
The deceased have been identified as Gilbert Carlo (79) and his wife Christine Carlo (70).

It is said that the elderly couple had noticed flames on the hill near their house and rushed there to check on it. They volunteered to extinguish it fearing that it mind spread to the neighbourhood.  However, the fire engulfed the couple in the process. 

By the time the neighbours noticed the incident, the elderly couple had been already charred to death. Bantwal police station personnel visited the spot.

January 29,2024

Mandya, Jan 29: The saffron-flag issue at Keragodu, Mandya taluk, is getting intensified every minute, with hundreds of Hindutva activists from the village, staging protests, raising slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' from Keragodu village to the DC's office in Mandya, on Monday.

The members of Hindu outfits, BJP and JD(S) leaders are extending support to the protest and accompanying them.

JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy is expected to visit Keragodu village. He will be interacting with the Keragodu villagers and also take part in the protest, according to sources.

The removal of a saffron flag (Hanuma Dhwaja) from a 108-ft tall flag post, created tension in Keragodu village, on Sunday. The flag was hoisted on January 19. The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti opposed this and lodged a complaint with the authorities, who removed the saffron flag amidst huge protests and commotion. Police security was beefed up and BJP leaders were detained as they tried to gather on the premises.

A large number of people have been gathering at the village; BJP leaders, C T Ravi, Preetham Gowda and others also took part in the padayatra, along with a large number of women. Holding saffron flags, the protesters raised slogans against the district administration and the Congress government. The protest will continue till the flag is rehoisted, they said.

The protest march from Keragodu completed 6-km at around 11:30 am, where they had a brief halt at a village where breakfast was arranged for them. The villagers on the route offered them water and buttermilk and also joined the protest march.

The Hindutva activists had erected the pole and the Hanuman flag was flying since the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22. The district administration had taken steps to bring down a Hanuman flag that was hoisted on a 108-foot pole by the gram panchayat to mark Ram Mandir inauguration.

Assistant Commissioner Shiva Murthy and Tahsildar Shivakumar arrived at the village early on Sunday morning to lower the Hanuman flag and hoist the Tricolour. Hindutva activists of the Keragodu village, including women, protested and claimed that they had taken permission from the village panchayat to hoist the flag.

Prohibitory orders issued, police camp in village

As the news spread, villagers from the neighbouring Sidde Gowda Doddi, Manche Doddi, Marlinga Doddi, Hosur, Thalamerla Doddi, Panjegowda and Kalmati Doddi joined the protest. They raised Ram and Hanuman chants, waved saffron Hanuman flags and raised slogans against local MLA Ravikumar. As tension rose, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders and stationed KSRP and DAT platoons.

After the lathicharge, the villagers blocked the Mandya-Yediyur highway and tried to cook food in the middle of the road, but were stopped by the police. The villagers announced that every house will hoist a Hanuman flag which will be distributed free to register their protest against the district administration.

District in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the administration is not against hoisting the Hanuman flag in private land or at temples, but the gram panchayat should not have given permission to hoist it at a public place. “Neither the local MLA, nor me are connected to the Hanuman flag issue,” he clarified.

Local legislator Ravikumar alleged that R Ashoka and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy are spreading hatred among people for their political gains. As the Hanuman flag controversy erupted, JDS leaders DC Thamanna and Suresh Gowda, district BJP president Indresh and others rushed to the spot and raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal activists threatened to call for a Mandya city bandh.
 

