  India-UAE flight suspension to continue until July 6, clarify Indian airlines

India-UAE flight suspension to continue until July 6, clarify Indian airlines

News Network
June 24, 2021

Indian citizens trying to return to United Arab Emirates have remained grounded, because airlines said they had not yet received approval from UAE authorities.

Dubai authorities last Saturday had said that fully vaccinated Indians with UAE residency visas would be permitted to travel from June 23.

Air India, however, on Wednesday said it did not have permission to sell tickets or allow passengers to board flights to Dubai. Emirates said it was waiting for "travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities before resuming our flights from India to Dubai", in tweets to passengers. 

The UAE stopped passengers travelling from India on April 25 amid a surge in cases and the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

A handful of exceptions included diplomats, Emiratis and golden visa holders.

P P Singh, regional manager for Air India and Air India Express, said bookings for flights from India had not opened.

“We are waiting for formal instructions from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority," he said.

"As of now, there is no change in the restrictions. There have been no new instructions to the airlines."

The airline repeated a previous advisory that flights were suspended until July 6.

“In view of travel restrictions announced by the UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till 6th July. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates,” the airline said on Twitter.

One Air India flight landed in Dubai from Amritsar, northern India, on Wednesday.

Flights to Dubai are allowed to carry passengers who are exempt from the travel restrictions, including diplomats and residents with golden visas.

Anil Punjabi, chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India in the eastern region, said travel groups were flooded with calls asking for updates.

“They fulfil the criteria of having a double dose of vaccine but they are stranded," he said.

"After the news that Dubai is open to such passengers, people began calling up agents and the airlines because they are confused about why they cannot book flights.”

He said bookings were being made for flights from July 7 onwards.

Dubai officials have not yet commented on flights from India after an announcement on Saturday that travel restrictions were to ease for passengers from the country, as well as Nigeria and South Africa.

But on Monday, Emirates halted flights between Dubai and Nigeria and South Africa, and on Wednesday said flights would not resume until July 6.

News Network
June 23,2021

Russia on Wednesday fired warning shots at a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country's territorial waters, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies.

The HMS Defender "was given a preliminary warning that weapons would be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation were violated. It did not react to the warning," the ministry said as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

According to the ministry, the incident took place off the coast of Cape Fiolent on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The defence ministry added that "a border patrol ship fired warning shots" and then a Su-24 aircraft dropped four bombs along the destroyer's path.

The ministry said the ship left Russian waters after the shots were fired.

After the incident, Russia's defence ministry summoned Britain's military attache, Interfax reported.

The Royal Navy said earlier in June that the HMS Defender had "peeled away" from its strike group conducting NATO operations in the Mediterranean to carry out "her own set of missions" in the Black Sea.

Incidents involving aircraft or ships are not uncommon at Russia's borders, especially during heightened tensions with the West, but rarely result in open fire.

News Network
June 11,2021

siddalingaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, June 11: Kannada poet, politician and activist Dr Siddalingaiah passed away, who had tested positive for covid-19 some time ago, passed away at a private hospital in the city today. He was 67.

Sources said that he was undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital for post covid illness. 

Born in 1954 at Magadi, Bengaluru, Siddalingaiah is credited with starting the Dalit-Bandaya movement in Kannada and with starting the genre of Dalit writing. He is one of the founders of the Dalita Sangharsh Samiti along with B. Krishnappa.

In 1988, at the age of 34, he became a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and, in 2006, chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, a post with Cabinet rank that he held until 2008.

He was head of the Department of Kannada at Bangalore University and a member of the University Syndicate of Kannada University, Hampi. He was acknowledged as a symbol of the Dalit movement and a leading public intellectual and Kannada poet. 

News Network
June 21,2021

New Delhi, June 21: The central government has made the big switch to take on the responsibility of vaccinating the country’s adults starting Monday (June 21), relieving states of the financial burden of procuring the jabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the change in vaccine policy in his June 7 address to the nation, a little over a month after the Centre had split the onus of vaccination equally between the Centre and states. The move also came after several states voiced concerns over the previous vaccine policy and pushed for a centralised drive.

The centralised strategy of vaccination could also provide a much-needed boost for the country’s rate of vaccination, which has so far lagged behind most other major countries despite administering the greatest number of first doses in absolute terms.

Here is everything to know about the centralized vaccination drive starting June 21:

> All citizens of the country will receive free jabs at any government vaccination centre Monday onwards.

> The Centre will procure three-quarters of all vaccines for those aged 18 and above, including the one-fourth that states were required to buy so far, and hand them over to states free of cost. States will continue to facilitate the vaccination drive by gauging demand, while setting up common service centres and call centres to assist citizens in booking slots for vaccination.

> It will no longer be compulsory for people to register on the Co-WIN or Aarogya Setu app, and can register on-site at both government and private facilities at the time of vaccination.

> Private players will continue buying the remaining 25 per cent of doses from manufacturers for administration at a price. The service charge they are allowed to charge per dose has been capped at Rs 150 over the fixed price of the vaccines.

> The fixed prices of the three vaccines currently available in India have also been capped at Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Tuesday, 22 Jun 2021

FREE VACCINE
The Government of India aims to vaccinate the whole population forthwith to reduce massive death caused by Covid-19.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

