  1. Home
  2. Iran blames CIA-led foreign spy agencies for violent riots

Iran blames CIA-led foreign spy agencies for violent riots

News Network
October 29, 2022

iran.jpg

Tehran, Oct 29: Iran’s top intelligence bodies have issued a joint statement, pointing to the major role of foreign intelligence agencies, especially the CIA, in orchestrating the violent riots in Iran in the past weeks.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued the statement on Friday, explaining different aspects of the recent riots in Iran in detail.

“Continuous and precise” intelligence monitoring in the past year as well as acquired documents during the recent unrest reveals “numerous examples and undeniable references of the all-out role of the American terrorist regime in designing, implementing, and maintaining” the unrest, they said.

The statement further elaborates on the issue by offering facts on three categories “before the unrest,” “during the unrest” and “after the unrest.”

The American regime launched a “pre-planned” project by exploiting the tragic death of Mahsa Amini before the announcement of official investigations, reads the statement.

“Intelligence evidence shows that the CIA had devised an extensive plan with the cooperation of allied spy services and reactionary proxies before the start of the unrest to initiate a nationwide chaos with the aim of committing crimes against the great Iranian nation and the country’s territorial integrity as well as paving the ground for increasing foreign pressures,” it added.

The statement went on to refer to some of the measures of the aforementioned agencies in preparing for the unrest such as holding so-called human rights conferences and implying the inefficiency of the Iranian government by exploiting every incident as an opportunity.

The aforesaid spy agencies organized camps in a number of countries to train individuals on hybrid and soft war, said the statement, noting that the individuals who took and published the first picture of Mahsa Amini at the hospital, as well as the one who incited Amini’s family by posting specific photos, had received special training in those courses.

Global media war on Iran

The intelligence bodies also said that enemies planned and implemented a “global media war” against Iran, using TV channels and social media.

It noted that Twitter and Instagram ignored their own regulations to pave the way for ramping up the dissemination of “fake news.”

Providing more examples, the statement said that Twitter allowed 50,000 new fake accounts for Persian language users between September 11 to October 12 while also abolishing its own restrictions such as the time limits between posts.

The statement concluded that despite all these efforts, the enemies “failed to attain none of their pre-planned goals,” as the “project of destroying Iran has faced a humiliating defeat.”

Riots erupted after 22-year-old Amini collapsed at a police station and died in hospital despite intensive medical care. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization said that Amini’s controversial death was caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

The riots have claimed dozens of lives from security forces and innocent people as some elements derailed the protests to attack the establishment. Many Western countries have expressed their support for rioters in acts that Tehran describes as "inciting" violence and hatred.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 21,2022

paletine.jpg

Israeli military forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three others during an overnight raid on the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank, as an escalation of tensions is fueling an atmosphere of hatred and anger across the occupied territories.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that the teenager, identified as 19-year-old Salah Briki, was critically wounded when Israeli military vehicles stormed the camp in the early hours of Friday, and clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced in a statement that Briki succumbed to wounds he sustained in the neck.

Israeli forces also broke into a number of houses in the camp, and arrested a young man named as Baraa Kifah Alawneh.The development came as a Palestinian teenager died of wounds he sustained one month ago when he was shot by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Mohammad Fadi Nouri, 16, lost his life on Thursday.

Nouri was shot in the stomach during confrontations on the outskirts of Ramallah, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of al-Quds, the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds and the West Bank observed a general strike and called for confrontations with Israeli forces.

The measure was taken in response to the killing of another Palestinian, 22-year-old Uday Tamimi, the previous night.

Israeli authorities accused Tamimi of an October 8 shooting at the main checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, in which one Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 18,2022

Bagalkot, Oct 18: In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor girl and her lover were murdered and their bodies dumped into the Krishna river here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies are yet to be recovered.

According to the Bagalkot Rural Police police, the incident took place in the early hours of October 1 when the minor girl's family took her and 22-year-old Vishwanatha Nelagi out on the pretext of uniting them.

They were taken in two separate cars to the banks of the river where the girl was strangled with her dupatta, while the boy was continuously hit on his groin and chest and beaten to death.

The accused then flung the bodies into the river from a bridge on Almatti Road. Barring innerwear, they removed all the clothes from the corpses fearing identification, police said.

Failing to locate his son, the boy's father approached the police and filed a missing complaint with Nargund police station on October 3.

To mislead the police, the girl's father also lodged a kidnap complaint on October 11.

During questioning, the girl's brother failed to give convincing answers, raising suspicion. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to having killed the two.

Based on his statements, Ravi Hullannanavara (19), the girl's brother, cousins -- Hanumantha Malnadada (22) and Beerappa Dalwayi (18) were arrested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 26,2022

kejrihindu.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 26: Soon after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Prime Minister to print photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on fresh currency notes, BJP launched an attack on the AAP leader for trying to be overly Hindu. 

BJP leader Sambit Patra questioned the double standards of Kejriwal as the Delhi government imposed a ban on bursting crackers on Diwali while celebrating the festival of lights. He also pointed out the Kejriwal earlier mocked a film on Kashmiri Pandits but now he was pretending to be religious.

He also said that the appeal was politically motivated. "Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn... He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there... he's the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie in Parliament," Patra said. 

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several AAP ministers and leaders in Gujarat have abused Hindu Gods in the past and they were still in the party. "They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Tiwari said. 

Meanwhile Amit Malviya, the national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, dubbed Kejriwal a "Hindu bigot". "His promises and pronouncements are meant to distract from governance failure in Delhi and Punjab," he tweeted. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia however backed Kejriwal's appeal to print photos of Hindu deities on currency notes for prosperity. 

Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, he said the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other. He said the economy is undergoing a hard time and 'demonic forces are lined up against us'.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.