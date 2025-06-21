  1. Home
  2. Iran, Israel launch new attacks; chief of Palestine corps in IRGC's overseas arm killed

News Network
June 21, 2025

Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early on Saturday, June 21. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that his country’s nuclear programme is peaceful and his country remains open to diplomacy, but Israel’s attacks must stop first.

In a new phase of Operation True Promise III in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Iranian armed forces fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at the occupied territories.

The eighteenth wave of the historic retaliatory operation started at around 3:10 am local time in Iran, with some videos circulating online showing the night sky over the occupied territories lit up by the Iranian long-range missiles.

Air raid sirens were activated as soon as the missiles arrived, forcing settlers to head back to underground bunkers, where they have been spending most of their time these days.

Israeli media reported massive explosions in the heart of Tel Aviv, indicating that the missiles yet again managed to evade three-tier air defense systems to hit their intended targets.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. in Israel (2330 GMT on Friday), the Israeli military warned of an incoming missile barrage from Iran, triggering air raid sirens across parts of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Interceptions were visible in the sky over Tel Aviv, with explosions echoing across the metropolitan area as Israel’s air defense systems responded.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the military had killed a veteran commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ overseas arm, in a strike in an apartment in Iran’s Qom.

The veteran commander, Saeed Izadi, led the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, Katz said in a statement.

22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services 

Police in Iran’s Qom province said Saturday that 22 people “linked to Israeli spy services” had been arrested since June 13, Fars news agency reported.

“22 people were identified and arrested on charges of being linked to the Zionist regime’s spy services, disturbing public opinion, and supporting the criminal regime,” the agency stated, citing the head of police intelligence in Iran’s Qom province.

Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site was targeted by Israel, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Saturday, adding that there was no leakage of hazardous materials.

At the same time, Israel launched a new wave of attacks against missile storage and launch infrastructure sites in Iran, the Israeli military said.

Sirens also sounded in southern Israel, said Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service. An Israeli military official said Iran had fired five ballistic missiles and that there were no immediate indications of any missile impacts.

There were no initial reports of casualties.

The emergency service released images showing a fire on the roof of a multi-storey residential building in central Israel. Local media reported that the fire was caused by debris from an intercepted missile.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying its longtime enemy was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran, which says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel.

Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons. It neither confirms nor denies this.

News Network
June 11,2025

Mangaluru: A man has reportedly lost ₹37.5 lakh after falling victim to an elaborate online stock market scam operated via WhatsApp.

According to the complaint, the victim received a voice call on WhatsApp from a woman identifying herself as Divya Sha, who claimed to be a representative of a company named "Interactive Brookers." 

She offered enticing investment opportunities in the stock market and promised substantial returns. She further informed the victim that a senior official named Mayank Sinha would provide investment training through a WhatsApp group titled Vijay Path Club 231.

Soon after, the victim’s number was added to the group, where training sessions were conducted three times a day, allegedly to teach members how to profit from stock market trades.

Initially investing just ₹1,000, the victim was gradually coaxed into making larger payments. Between April 18 and May 29, a total of ₹37.5 lakh was transferred by the victim to multiple bank accounts shared by the scammers, using RTGS and IMPS transactions. The investment app used by the fraudsters showed inflated returns, displaying a balance of ₹1.29 crore, including fake profits.

However, when the victim attempted to withdraw the funds, the scammers demanded an additional 20% "tax" payment and further investment—raising suspicions. Realizing something was amiss, the victim approached the authorities.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

News Network
June 21,2025

New Delhi, June 21: More than 800 Indian nationals have so far returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The MEA shared the update on the status of the evacuation operation in a series of posts on X.

More Indian nationals, including students, arrived in Delhi late on Friday evening and in the early hours of Saturday after being evacuated from Iran as its military confrontation with Israel intensified.

India announced the launch of Operation Sindhu on Wednesday to evacuate its nationals from Iran.

#OperationSindhu flight brings citizens home. India evacuated 290 Indian nationals from Iran, including students and religious pilgrims by a charter flight. The flight arrived in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 20 June and was received by Secretary (CPV& OIA) Arun Chatterjee," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"Government of India is grateful to the Government of Iran for the facilitation of the evacuation process," he added.

In another post, Jaiswal shared the details of an evacuation flight that arrived from Turkmenistan.

"#OperationSindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu," he said.

The first batch of 110 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran arrived in India on Thursday, with many evacuees sharing first-hand accounts of the frightening situation they witnessed before being moved to safer locations.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed them on their arrival at the Delhi airport after their arduous journey.

In another post in the evening, Jaiswal informed about the arrival of a separate evacuation flight.

"#OperationSindhu Another evacuation flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi at 1630 hrs on 21 June with 310 Indian nationals from Iran. With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated," he said.

Also, the Indian embassy in Iran, in a post on X, said, "On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy's evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka."

coastaldigest.com news network
June 14,2025

The Ahmedabad AI Flight Crash involving a state-of-the-art Boeing Dreamliner 787-8-a relatively new and technologically advanced aircraft — has once again raised serious concerns about aviation safety, particularly on routes between India and Gulf countries.

While the Dreamliner incident was unexpected, what worries expatriates even more is the routine operation of aging aircraft on Gulf sectors by Indian carriers, especially Air India Express. Many of these planes are reportedly plagued by frequent technical glitches, leading to prolonged delays-often exceeding 24 hours -leaving passengers stranded in foreign airports without proper accommodation, food or timely updates. 

The lack of adequate crisis management has repeatedly resulted in distressing chaos and mental agony for passengers.

Several such incidents have been reported recently, including:

* Air India Express flights from Dammam to Mangaluru,
* Dammam to Bengaluru,
* Dammam to Delhi
* ⁠Riyadh to Mumbai
* ⁠Abudhabi to Mangaluru, and so on. 

These incidents have not only caused widespread inconvenience but also raised serious questions about the airline’s preparedness and accountability.

Taking note of the mounting distress, Riyadh-based social worker and pro-bono lawyer, P.A. Hameed Padubidri, stepped forward to represent affected passengers. In a significant move, a legal notice was served recently by a Saudi lady lawyer, Adv. Faten Al-Ahmari, based on complaints submitted by Hameed Padubidri. The notice addresses the recurring delays, technical shortcomings, and inadequate support mechanisms of Air India Express. 

Hameed Padubidri has also escalated the matter to the Indian Union Minister for Civil Aviation and other concerned authorities.

Given the gravity of the situation, NRIs across the Gulf — especially in Saudi Arabia-are strongly urging the Indian government and airline authorities to end the outdated aircraft operations-especially AirIndia Express-on Gulf routes. They emphasize that passenger safety must take precedence over operational convenience or cost-cutting.

The lives of the NRIs-residing in various gulf countries & Middle East-should not be compromised by the operation of aging, outdated and under-maintained aircraft. 

It is high time that the authorities take this matter seriously and implement systemic reforms to ensure safer, more reliable air travel for the millions of Indian expatriates who continue to contribute significantly to both Indian and Gulf economies.

Hameed Padubidri says: “Every time Air India Express delays in Saudi Arabia, the airline cites technical glitches. Passengers are often boarded, made to sit for hours — sometimes without air conditioning — and then asked to deboard. This causes severe distress.”

“There were even cases where the aircraft taxied on the runway, only to return and park again. This clearly reflects poor aircraft performance and mismanagement.

The aviation authorities and Government of India must urgently act — replace aging aircraft and ensure safer, more reliable service.”

