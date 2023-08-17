Iran’s FM arrives in Riyadh; Saudi king invites president Raisi too

Riyadh, Aug 17: Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi visit the Kingdom following an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh on his first trip Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March. Amir-Abdollahian has confirmed that Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia anytime soon.

Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Prince Faisal added that the countries’ corresponding ambassadors will start in their positions in their respective embassies after their reopening as a result of the two countries ending a diplomatic rift in March and reestablishing relations.

He also thanked the Iranian envoy for his country’s support in Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Amir-Abdollahian has said that talks with Saudi Arabia have been successful, and both parties have agreed to work together and find immediate solutions to pressing issues in the region.

He also reiterated that Tehran was committed to efforts in achieve security and peace in the region.

