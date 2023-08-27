  1. Home
  2. Israel air strikes force closure of Syria airport, grounding of flights

August 28, 2023

Damascus, Aug 28: Israeli air strikes on Aleppo airport in northern Syria caused the grounding of flights on Monday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

“At about 4:30 am (0130 GMT) this morning, the Israeli enemy undertook an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport,” the source said, adding that this resulted in damage to the airport runway.

During more than 12 years of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out in Syria, but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its presence in the country.

The strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital Damascus, both of which are controlled by the government.

In early May, Israeli strikes on the Aleppo area killed four Syrian officers and three Iran-backed fighters and forced a halt to flights, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Israel strikes put the airport out of service twice in March.

Three people were killed during a March 7 strike, while another strike two weeks later destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Aleppo airport, the Britain-based Observatory reported.

Monday’s strikes come a week after two fighters backing the Syrian government were killed in Israeli air strikes on sites near Damascus, said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria.

August 21,2023

New Delhi, Aug 21: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that the BJP government laid the foundation for making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant, claiming the state was the fourth poorest and largest contributor of poverty in the country.

At a function in Bhopal on Sunday to release the BJP government's 'report card' of 20 years in Madhya Pradesh, Shah had said the BJP dispensation in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) category tag from the state, which he claimed was a legacy of the Congress regime.

The BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years, Shah had said.

In a post on X, Sibal said, 'Amit Shah on Madhya Pradesh: Foundation laid for a developed 'atma nirbhar' state. UNDP report (India): 1) 4th poorest  2) largest contributor of poverty (28.3%) 3) Below national average: literacy, infrastructure, gender gap… 'atma nirbhar'? Vyapam! Corruption!'

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice. 

August 18,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 18: An ambulance driver lost his life after the vehicle overturned at Hanchikatte near Vagga in Bantwal taluk while transporting a patient to a hospital in Mangaluru on Friday, August 18.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbir, a resident of Guruvayankere.

The ambulance which was proceeding towards Mangaluru from Belthangadi overturned in the middle of the road. 

Shabbir sustained serious injuries in the mishap and was taken to the hospital but he died without responding to the treatment.

The patient who was in the ambulance at the time of the accident was transported to Mangaluru in a replacement vehicle. Details of the patient in the ambulance vehicle and his condition is not yet known.

August 23,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar can buy anyone, except the H D Deve Gowda family.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the party’s workers from Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy said, “Shivakumar is not scared of anyone and he is capable of purchasing even BJP leaders in Delhi.”

He said that Congress was trying to hide the fact that 30 of its legislators were ready to quit the party, due to disgruntlement. But the party is spreading rumours about leaders of other parties. Expressing confidence about his party workers, Kumaraswamy said, “Our party workers will not yield to Congress. Nobody from our party will leave.”

On releasing the documents about NICE Road irregularities, Kumaraswamy said that he had postponed the release of documents due to Wednesday’s scheduled landing of Chandrayaan 3.

“Even I am curious about the landing of Chandrayaan 3. Hence, I have postponed the release of documents. There is no question of stepping back from releasing the documents. I will do it soon,” he added. Kumaraswamy said that he would attend the all-party meeting called on the Cauvery issue on Wednesday. 

