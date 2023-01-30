  1. Home
  2. Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iranian factory, reveals US official

January 30, 2023

Dubai/Washington, Jan 30: Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a US official said on Sunday.

Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.

The extent of damage could not be independently ascertained. Iranian state media released footage showing a flash in the sky and emergency vehicles at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military declined to comment. Arch-foe Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran’s nuclear or missile programs, but it has a policy of withholding comment on specific incidents.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said no US military forces were involved in strikes in Iran, but declined to comment further.

That US officials were pointing to an Israeli role in the attack was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing several unidentified sources. One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters it did appear that Israel was involved. Several other US officials declined to comment, beyond saying that Washington played no role.

Tehran did not formally ascribe blame for what Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called a “cowardly” attack aimed at creating “insecurity” in Iran. But state TV broadcast comments by a lawmaker, Hossein Mirzaie, saying there was “strong speculation” Israel was behind it.

The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms — including long-range “suicide drones” — for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

The extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed. Iran’s Defense Ministry said the explosion caused only minor damage and no casualties.

“Such actions will not impact our experts’ determination to progress in our peaceful nuclear work,” Amirabdollahian told reporters in televised remarks.

An Israeli strike on Iran would be the first under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he returned to office last month at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

In Ukraine, which accuses Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia to attack civilian targets in Ukrainian cities far from the front, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky linked the incident directly to the war there.

“Explosive night in Iran,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. “Did warn you.”

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies its forces use Iranian drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.

“Minor damage”

“Around 23:30 (2000 GMT) on Saturday night, an unsuccessful attack was carried out using micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs) on one of the ministry’s workshop sites,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state TV.

It said one drone was shot down “and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. It caused only minor damage to the roof of a workshop building. There were no casualties.”

A military official in the region said given the location of the strike in central Iran and the size of the drones, it was likely that the attack was staged from within Iran’s borders.

Separately, IRNA reported early on Sunday a massive fire at a motor oil factory in an industrial zone near the northwestern city of Tabriz. It later said oil leakage caused that blaze, citing a local official.

Iran has accused Israel in the past of planning attacks using agents inside Iranian territory. In July, Tehran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a “sensitive” defense industry center in Isfahan.

Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.

Talks between Iran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since September. Under the pact, abandoned by Washington in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, Tehran agreed to limit nuclear work in return for easing of sanctions.

Iran’s clerical rulers have also faced internal turmoil in recent months, with a crackdown on widespread anti-establishment demonstrations spurred by the death in custody of a woman held for allegedly violating its strict Islamic dress code.

January 23,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 23: The Congress has released a 10-point manifesto for the coastal region ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka which focuses on creation of jobs, attracting investments, development of tourism and creating harmony in society.

The charter was announced by Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad at the Prajadhwani Yatra event held at Karavali Utsava ground in Mangaluru on Sunday night.

Mr Hariprasad said a Karavali Development Authority with a budget of ₹ 2,500 crore will be constituted for the development of the region.

He said Congress will make Mangaluru the next IT capital and a garment industry hub of India, creating a new paradigm of development along with the aim to create a lakh jobs in the region.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled by May this year.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who spoke at the function, said the Congress will not only make promises but it also knows how to deliver them with adequate release of funds.

He alleged that the BJP only tries to hypnotise people with lies and they are keen on dividing people based on religion and caste. The state government is steeped in corruption and that is why contractors named it as a 40 per cent commission government, he charged.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the BJP could not fulfil the promises made in the last elections. The Congress aims to bring a change in governance and are confident that the party will attain majority in the coming elections, he added.

AICC general secretary Randeep Sujrewala, who also spoke, alleged that BJP has turned the coastal belt into a factory of communalism and it is time to give an apt answer to their false deeds.

"When we speak about price rise, the BJP speaks about Hindus and Muslims. We try to connect people but they disconnect people," Mr Surjewala said.

Manifesto committee president G Parameshwara expressed confidence that the Congress will come back to power in the state. The party brought a separate poll manifesto for the coastal region to bring about change, he said.

Senior leader and former Union Minister Janardhan Poojary, former MLAs Mohiyuddin Bava, Ramanath Rai, Abhayachandra jain, Vinay Kumar Sorake and several Congress leaders from the twin coastal districts were present at the event.

January 20,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 20: In bizarre case of road rage, a woman drove her SUV with a helpless businessman hanging on the bonnet for three kilometres in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar after a heated argument today. The man, unable to get off, held on to the bonnet.

The accused has been identified as Priyanka, a married woman. In a complaint to the police, the businessman, Darshan S, alleged Priyanka's Tata Nexon collided with his Maruti Suzuki Swift which sparked an argument. Meanwhile, a counter case was also filed. 

The incident

When, Darshan, a resident of Mariyappanapalya, was on his way to work, a woman driving in a SUV (Tata Nexon) blocked his way at the junction near Mangalore Independent PU College on Ullal Main Road in West Bengaluru around 10:15 am though the signal had turned green.

Darshan asked her if she could not see the signal. The woman identified as Priyanka, in response, showed him the middle finger and said an expletive before driving off. Darshan followed the SUV and intercepted her vehicle in Ullal and asked her to apologise to him for abusing and giving her the finger.

Darshan and his friends Yeshwanth, Vinay and his brother Sujan reached the spot and insisted the woman get out of the vehicle. Her husband Pramod assaulted Darshan and threatened him with dire consequences.

Police reached the spot and asked both Priyanka and Darshan to come to the police station. Priyanka and her friend refused to visit the station. They drove the car in a bid to escape. Darshan tried to stop the SUV and climbed on top of the bonnet. Priyanka drove Darshan for more than three km despite him requesting to stop the vehicle as he may fall and die.

Public who witnessed the incident followed Priyanka’s vehicle and managed to stop the vehicle near Sankalpa hospital, Ullal Main Road at around 11 am.

Priyanka, her husband Pramod and their friend Nitish are booked for attempt to murder and other charges.

In a counter complaint, Pramod stated that he and his wife Priyanka were returning after visiting a hospital when they were taking a turn in the junction a man in a car (Maruti Swift) came on the wrong side and caused traffic jam. The man driving the car identified as Darshan abused his wife. When she pointed her finger at Darshan, he followed them and intercepted their SUV. Pramod claims he called the police control room 112.

Meanwhile Darshan called his friends. Pramod alleges that Darshan and others assaulted him and tore his wife’s clothes. When they were heading to the police station as suggested by the policemen at the spot Darshan climbed on the SUV's bonnet and broke the car glass and door. Pramod alleges that Darshan refused to get off the bonnet. Jnanabarathi police are investigating both cases.

January 19,2023

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Editors Guild of India yesterday urged the government to "expunge" the draft amendment to the IT Rules asking social media companies to take down news articles that have been deemed "fake" by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

"The Guild urges the Ministry to expunge this new amendment, and to initiate meaningful consultations with press bodies, media organisations and other stakeholders, on the regulatory framework for digital media, so as to not undermine press freedom," a statement issued by the Editors Guild of India said. "At the outset, determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in the censorship of the press," the Guild said in a statement here, voicing "deep concern" over the draft amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules.

It said that already multiple laws exist to deal with content that is found to be factually incorrect.

"This new procedure basically serves to make it easier to muzzle the free press, and will give sweeping powers to the PIB, or any 'other agency authorised by the Central government for fact checking', to force online intermediaries to take down content that the government may find problematic," the Guild said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday released a modification to the draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 it had previously released for public consultation.

The addition, made in the "due diligence section" for social media intermediaries, states that an intermediary shall not be allowed to publish information that "deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of the message or knowingly and intentionally communicates any misinformation" that has been "identified as fake or false by the fact check unit at the PIB of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other agency authorised by the Central government for fact-checking".

"Further, the words 'in respect of any business of the Central government' seems to give the government a carte blanche to determine what is fake or not with respect to its own work. This will stifle legitimate criticism of the government and will have an adverse impact on the ability of the press to hold governments to account, which is a vital role it plays in a democracy," the Guild said.

"It must be further noted that the Guild had raised its deep concerns with the IT Rules when they were first introduced in March 2021, claiming that they empower the Union Government to block, delete, or modify published news anywhere in the country without any judicial oversight. Various provisions in these rules have the potential to place unreasonable restrictions on digital news media, and consequently media at large," the Guild said.

