Israel attacks Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla again; fleet vows to brave Zionist aggression

September 10, 2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a monumental international fleet of Gaza Strip-bound boats, has vowed to keep sailing towards the blockaded and genocide-stricken coastal sliver, despite successive Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday, the GSF reported that Alma, a boat in its fleet, had been attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters.

The vessel sustained fire damage on its top deck, it noted, but added that the fire had since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew were safe.

It billed the aggression as “an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” but simultaneously vowed sustained conviction.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people,” the flotilla noted, pledging to “press forward with determination and resolve.”

The attack followed one staged on Monday against the flotilla’s main vessel, which was similarly responded with the crew’s assertions of resolve to stay on course.

“Despite last night’s attack on one of our boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF)… [is] preparing to depart from Tunis, pending final mechanical checks, weather assessments, and participant readiness,” the flotilla said.

‘Nothing compared to Gaza’s plight’

“The aggression we endured can in no way be compared to the daily horrors that Palestinians face under Israel's brutal occupation, bombardment, and blockade,” it added.

The flotilla cited the regime’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian territory as part of the latter’s October 2023-present war of genocide that has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It also pointed to the regime’s having imposed a complete communications and media blackout on the territory as well as its weaponizing starvation through the parallel siege.

The collective instruments of aggression, the flotilla noted, “deliberately seek to silence Palestinians and erase their suffering from the world's view.”

It described the attack on its vessel as a calculated attempt to intimidate the Gaza-bound activists and distract global attention from the genocide.

GSF Steering Committee Member, Saif Abukeshek asserted, though, "We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us. In the coming days, the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom.”

"We are a superpower as a people,” Mariana Mortágua, a member of the Portuguese parliament, who has likewise joined the flotilla, also stated.

‘Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us’

Mortágua, meanwhile, underlined that, if not properly confronted, the Israeli regime would go on to expand the scope of its aggression.

“We are with the Palestinian people because we are defending humanity and human rights. Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us. All eyes on Gaza.”

The GSF comprises more than 50 boats, which embarked from Barcelona late last month on a mission to break, what has been denounced by human rights bodies as, one of the world’s strictest and most inhumane blockades.

The flotilla has been described as the largest maritime mission of its kind in decades, carrying delegations from at least 44 countries.

Its potential success would mark the first time in nearly 15 years that a flotilla has reached Gaza’s shores.

Israeli officials have openly raged against the mission, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to designate the activists as “terrorists” and confiscate the boats.

September 10,2025

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has condemned the Israeli strike on Doha as “state terrorism”, warning that Qatar will not tolerate violations of its sovereignty.

He made the comments during a televised press conference.

Israel struck the headquarters of Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as the group’s top figures gathered to consider a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to sources.

Hamas said in a statement its top leaders survived the strike but that five lower-level members were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya — Hamas’ leader for Gaza and its top negotiator — three bodyguards, and the head of al-Hayya’s office, according to sources.

The surprise strike will not be “overlooked,” and Qatar “reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack,” the prime minister told a press conference, according to RT. 

“Today, we have reached a turning point for there to be a response from the entire region against such barbaric conduct,” he stressed. He accused Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of disrupting regional stability for the sake of “narcissistic delusions” and personal gains. The Qatari PM added that his country will not abandon the role of a mediator in the region.

 

August 30,2025

Doha, Aug 30: The National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) in Qatar has issued a high-level security alert urging WhatsApp users to immediately update their applications. 

In a statement issued on social media, the agency highlighted that Meta, the parent company of 'WhatsApp', had identified a critical vulnerability in the app.

"The severity of this flaw lies in the mechanism for processing synchronization messages between linked devices, allowing an attacker to send a crafted synchronization message containing a malicious link, which could provide them with initial access to a victim’s device," the statement said.

It further noted that the risk is heightened when this flaw is combined with another recently disclosed vulnerability affecting Apple devices, which has been exploited in sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals.

The NCSA has therefore strongly recommended that all users of affected devices urgently update their WhatsApp applications without delay.

September 8,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: The lure of quick profits in the stock market has cost a city resident a staggering ₹1.1 crore, after he was drawn into an elaborate scam run through WhatsApp.

The ordeal began on July 17 when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group run by a man identifying himself as Virender Singh. Claiming expertise in stock trading, Singh promoted a platform called Russell Investment and assured high, risk-free returns.

He later introduced the complainant to “Kristin,” who posed as a customer relationship officer. On August 11, Kristin personally guided him to open a trading account through a registration link, which displayed Indian and US stocks — giving the appearance of a legitimate platform.

Convinced by repeated promises of huge profits, the man began transferring funds. Between August 13 and September 2, he moved a total of ₹1.1 crore via RTGS and NEFT into bank accounts shared by the fraudsters.

Trouble surfaced when he attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded an additional 20% payment as “tax,” warning that his funds would otherwise be blocked. Alarmed, he consulted friends and quickly realised he had been duped.

The case has now been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits.

