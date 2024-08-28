  1. Home
  2. Israel carries out massive air strikes across occupied West Bank killing civilians

Israel carries out massive air strikes across occupied West Bank killing civilians

News Network
August 28, 2024

westbank.jpg

The Israeli military has carried out airstrikes against several towns across the occupied West Bank, leaving at least 11 Palestinians dead and 15 others wounded, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) says.  

Ahmed Jibril, spokesman of the PRCS said on Wednesday that two Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces launched a drone strike on the city of Jenin, adding that four others lost their lives in a drone assault on their vehicle in a nearby village.

Five others were also killed in an Israeli strike on the al-Fara refugee camp located south of the West Bank city of Tubas, he said.

Israeli tanks also besieged the camp, preventing medical teams from reaching the wounded.

Israel deployed hundreds of troops to the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas to carry out large-scale military operations in those areas.

The raids were met with strong resistance from Palestinian fighters, who destroyed Israeli bulldozers.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the operation is part of a wide-scale military offensive launched by the Israeli occupation authorities in several areas of the West Bank.

Israeli forces were carrying out a “major offensive in the city of Tulkarm,” besieging hospitals and preventing Palestinians from moving in and out of the city, according to Wafa.

The bloody attacks came two days after seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a house in al-Manshiya neighborhood at the Nour Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarm in northwestern West Bank.

A number of others were also wounded during the raid on Monday, which saw the Israeli aircraft releasing several missiles against the targeted residence.

Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories since the beginning of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. More than 640 Palestinians have been killed in the assaults and in attacks by Israeli settlers, including more than 100 children.

Israel launched the barbaric campaign of death, destruction and genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Israel has so far massacred 40,476 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2024

telengana.jpg

A 27-year-old non-resident Indian and his Sudanese colleague died of dehydration and exhaustion in Saudi Arabia's Rub' al Khali desert.

Mohammad Shehzad Khan, a resident of Karimnagar, had been working in Saudi Arabia for three years with a telecommunications company.

The incident took place when Shehzad accompanied by his Sudanese colleague lost his way in the desert after his GPS lost signal. Shehzad's phone battery also died, leaving the two unable to call for help.

Soon, their vehicle also ran out of fuel, and the two men ran out of food and water in the searing heat. Being stranded in the dangerous Empty Quarter part of the desert is almost a guarantee of death.

The Rub' al Khali, which stresses over 650 kilometres, is well-known for its harsh conditions and spans across Saudi Arabia's southern regions and into neighbouring countries.

Even though the two fought to survive, the temperatures were extreme and dehydration and exhaustion took over. Their bodies were discovered on Thursday, four days after they ventured into the desert, lying next to their vehicle in the sand dunes.

The car they had been driving had stalled, which had led them to wander in the dessert. Their bodies were found on a prayer mat, according to the Free Press Journal.

Sources in Shehzad's family told online news platform Siasat Daily, they would prefer to maintain their total privacy at this grief-stricken hour.

Information on Shehzad's colleague, who was a Sudanese national, has not been found.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
August 16,2024

SIA.jpg

The Shepherds' International Academy celebrated the 78th Independence Day with grandeur on August 15, 2024. The event, which also included the school’s annual investiture ceremony, was attended by distinguished guests Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, an ex-principal and active member of Scouts and Bulbul, and Ms. Leanne Rodrigues, a B.Arch graduate and part of NMS.

The day began with the hoisting of the national flag by Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, alongside Chairman Ar. Mohammad Nisaar and trustees Mr. Sajid AK and Mr. S.M. Farook. The national anthem followed, setting a patriotic tone for the event.

The cultural program commenced with Ms. Sheza from Grade 5 as the Master of Ceremonies. A prayer service led by Grade 4 students was followed by an inspiring address from Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, who spoke on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the importance of safeguarding the nation's hard-won independence. Ms. Leanne Rodrigues then emphasized the nation’s ongoing progress since independence and the importance of civic responsibility.

Students showcased their talents through various cultural performances. Master Moidin Zayd of Grade 3 spoke about the importance of Independence Day, followed by a monologue by Grade 4 students depicting India's freedom fighters. A skit by Grade 5 students brought the Quit India Movement to life, moving the audience. A patriotic group song by Grade 6 students added to the festive spirit.

Following the Independence Day celebrations, the investiture ceremony took place. Newly elected members of the student council were inducted, with badges and sashes presented by Principal Ms. Lubna Banu, Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed, and the chief guests. Head Boy Master Maaz Naushad and Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim, along with other council members, took an oath to uphold the school's values and serve their peers with dedication.

Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed congratulated the new council members and urged them to lead with integrity and commitment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim.

The day's celebrations not only honored India's independence but also inspired a sense of leadership and responsibility among the students.

4SIA.jpg

3SIA.jpg

2SIA.jpg

1SIA.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 19,2024

siddu.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the trial court to take no action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case. The interim relief for the embattled Chief Minister will be in effect till August 29, when the High Court will hear this case next.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court against Mr Gehlot's nod to prosecute him and sought this interim relief on grounds the Governor's action was "illegal and without authority of law", and that allowing his prosecution posed "a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation" as well as "disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation".

"Since the matter is heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed... till the next date of hearing the concerned court (the trial court) should defer its proceedings..." the High Court said.

In its order the court noted that documents submitted by the petitioner (i.e., Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) had "referred to several points of order... to prima facie demonstrate that (the) order (granting sanction to prosecute) bears non-application of mind (by the Governor).

The court also noted the Chief Minister's submission - that the Governor had sanctioned prosecution of the former at "breakneck" speed following filing of a complaint on July 26.

During the hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, had urged the court to direct "no precipitate action" and claimed the sanction granted by the Governor is "part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government of Karnataka..."

He argued the Governor had "picked this complaint (filed by activist TJ Abraham) ... out of 12 to 15 still pending, without single reason". He further argued that conditions to be met for application of Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the Chief Minister has been charged, were missing.

Mr Singhvi also flagged what he said were other errors that betrayed the order was passed "without application of mind", including the show-cause notice sent to Siddaramaiah referring to one complaint and the Governor's sanction to prosecute referring to "other complaints".

"Mr Abraham's complaint is received and, on the same day, the Governor issues the show-cause notice... legal malice (against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) has to be inferred. Somebody goes to a 'friendly governor', gives a complaint, and he issues notice..." Mr Singhvi jibed.

Mr Singhvi also referred to the Cabinet's "detailed, legal, and reasoned order" on this topic, and continued, "What did he decide? Order is silent on reasons why sanction should be granted."

"Never Misused Power...": Siddaramaiah

Hours earlier the Chief Minister had said he had not done anything illegal in a political career spanning four decades, and expressed confidence the judiciary would come to his aid.

The senior Congress leader declared he had been a Chief Minister and a Minister over the course of his career and had "never misused power for personal gains". He also dismissed protests by the BJP, saying, "In politics it is natural that parties will protest... so let them protest, I am clean."

A massive row erupted in Karnataka over the weekend after the Governor sanctioned prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case after petitions by three activists.

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding he is prima facie "satisfied" the alleged infractions were, in fact, committed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.